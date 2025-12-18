Daily Horoscopes For Friday, December 19: The Last New Moon Of The Year Is Here

Daily horoscopes are here for December 19, 2025 when the last New Moon of the year rises, influencing each zodiac sign's day. The New Moon rises in Sagittarius on Friday. Since expansive Jupiter is the ruling planet of Sagittarius, it’s a good day to zoom in on your long-term vision.

New Moons are like a clean slate from the universe. With this New Moon in Sagittarius, the zodiac sign that rules travel and adventure, what you’re beginning now doesn’t need a map. It simply requires your willingness and courage. The New Moon here encourages you to be brave about your desires. Not the polished desires you can explain easily, but the restless longings that don’t yet have language.

Daily horoscopes for Friday, December 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are living in an era that prizes expansion. And for you, the final New Moon of the year opens a chapter where belief becomes an act of courage.

You’re being invited to revise the philosophies that guide your decisions. Still, you don’t have to reject the world you inhabit, as you can easily move into engaging it more consciously. What you commit to learning, exploring, or standing for on Friday shapes the trajectory of your future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, going into your own depths is not something to fear. Enter it willingly on Friday. Give yourself the space to reexamine how intimacy, trust, and shared resources function in your life as sites of renewal.

We may live in a world obsessed with self-sufficiency, but transformation still happens through honest exchange. During this New Moon, you are learning what it means to merge without losing yourself and invest without depletion. There is power in conscious entanglement.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, if the familiar scripts around partnership and dialogue no longer satisfy you, they need revision. This New Moon invites you to engage others not as reflections of who you’ve been, but as collaborators in who you’re becoming.

Communication becomes a living, breathing practice on Friday, one that's less about performance and more about truth. Relationships now ask for growth, curiosity, and shared meaning. You don’t need certainty, you need openness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, we are often told that devotion means sacrifice, but this New Moon offers a different model. One where care is sustainable, and structure supports rather than constrains you.

You’re being called to redesign the architecture of your daily life so it actually fits your emotional reality. Nourishment and presence are forms of quiet power. When your inner world is respected, productivity stops being punitive and becomes purposeful.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, joy is entirely generative. This new Moon reminds you that pleasure, creativity, and romance are not distractions from meaning, but expressions of it.

In a culture that often confuses seriousness with depth, take delight seriously. What you love and what makes you radiant are far from indulgences. They are clues, and following them now is an act of alignment.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, belonging begins at the roots. On Friday, bring your attention to the foundations that support you emotionally, psychologically, and spatially.

Home is a relationship you cultivate with yourself. You are learning that stability can be flexible and that safety can coexist with growth. Tend carefully to your inner environment to create conditions where everything else can evolve organically.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, language shapes reality. This New Moon highlights the power of your voice, whether it's spoken, written, or exchanged. Ideas are not static. They are living forces, and yours are ready to move.

Speak with intention on Friday. Learn with curiosity and allow your perspective to expand beyond old compromises. Expression becomes a form of authorship. What you articulate now becomes part of the world you’ll orbit.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your terms and conditions of what you value are being redefined by your own internal clarity. On Friday, examine where you place your energy and resources. What you prioritize during the New Moon reveals what you truly believe about yourself.

There is no need for austerity or excess, only discernment. You’ll find that when desire is aligned with worth, abundance becomes less about accumulation and more about integrity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, with the New Moon in your sign, this is a day of personal renewal. This moment of self-revision feels both liberating and grounding. Identity here is not a fixed statement but an evolving narrative.

You’re allowed to begin again without apology and choose authenticity over expectation. This New Moon invites you to stand inside your own becoming and to author yourself forward with honesty and optimism. The future responds when you do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, not all beginnings are loud. Some arrive as quiet reckonings and subtle shifts in perception.

On Friday, create a space for yourself to release what has outlived its meaning. Trust the unseen processes shaping your next chapter.

Rest, reflection, and intuition are strategies you can slowly master. What you make space for now prepares you for a more aligned form of authority later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the future is collaborative. This lunation highlights the importance of community, shared vision, and collective imagination.

You are being called to participate and to bring your perspective into dialogue with others who build something meaningful. The right networks now feel less like an obligation and more like a possibility.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your career direction emerges through asking yourself what feels meaningful. Consider where you are headed and why. Not in comparison to others, but in conversation with your own values.

Visibility, leadership, and aspiration can be gentle, soulful acts. Over time, your outer path reflects your inner truth, and you’ll know that your ambition is devotional rather than draining. You are allowed to want more.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.