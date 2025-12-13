Cancer's 2026 Tarot Horoscope Is Here: Your Card Of The Year & Monthly Readings

Cancer's 2026 tarot horoscope reveals a year of significant personal transformation that alters your goals, hopes, and dreams. Your 2026 card of the year is the King of Pentacles, reversed. The King represents power and position, and Pentacles symbolize material wealth. Placing him on his head in a reversed position is a warning for you, Cancer. Now is the time to put less emphasis on money. In 2026, look for other forms of true wealth, such as love, friendships, happiness, and health.

You may feel less attached to the topic of manifestation this year and more eager to explore your inner self instead. You still want to enjoy a good life, but your attention is drawn toward relationships, especially the one that you have with yourself. Your goal isn't to compete with others, but to create more balance in your life.

Since the Moon rules you, the Lunar Nodes affect you emotionally more than other zodiac signs. They retrograde in Pisces and Virgo until August 18. You may feel like you want to study history, travel, or return to a spiritual practice you've fallen out of. Travel abroad or volunteer for your local community. When the Nodes enter Aquarius and Leo in July, the inner work you did at the start of the year means you're prepared to increase wealth in non-material ways. You won't be attached to what you get, though, because you know your sense of self is defined by who you are on the inside.

Design: YourTango

Cancer's 2026 tarot horoscope:

January 2026: Four of Pentacles, reversed

January themes: redefining success, releasing materialistic attachments

The month of January is a reset on a very high level for you, Cancer. You are known for your nurturing personality and tender-heartedness. You are the first phone call a friend makes when they need a warm shoulder to cry on. You're the last person to leave when someone is sick and doesn't want to be alone. The love of family and friendship has been a primary motivating factor in much of your life's success. However, around the Full Moon in Cancer on January 3, you will want to have a greater impact in the world.

With the Four of Pentacles, reversed, you will find that you let go of materialistic dreams that feel selfish or serve only a small number of people. You may begin to sense how important it is to be successful in life during moments of charity. The more that's in your pocket, the better.

Capricorn season is helping you identify your allies and learn how to partner powerfully. You're the type of person who gives generously. You meet new people and make changes around the New Moon in Capricorn on January 18. January is off to a good start, and life is looking good.

February 2026: Queen of Wands, reversed

February themes: rebuilding confidence, learning about yourself

The month of February is about gaining confidence and understanding deeply what you want from life this year. It's normal to feel a little bit insecure about the future when you start to change how you view the world.

In February, the Queen of Wands, reversed, indicates a heightened sense of uncertainty. You may question your decisions and motives. It's better to be the one to do that than someone else, though, and on February 1, when the Capricorn Full Moon perfects, remove what doesn't align with your ideas from January to make room for a more improved approach.

Keep some of these changes a secret from the world. Work privately, keeping only the people you trust closest to you. The New Aqaurius Moon on February 17 is a good time to start a new project or to take your life in a different direction. Aquarius energy is innovative and unique, so don't be afraid to be yourself, even if you think it's awkward or weird to others initially.

Pisces season starts on February 18, opening the door to higher learning and more profound thought. You'll begin adopting new philosophies that align with your future goals.

March 2026: Six of Pentacles, reversed

March themes: genuine relationships, authentic generosity

March teaches you to do things because you want to, Cancer, not out of duty or to get something back in return. You have learned a lot in such a short amount of time, so the month of March builds on the foundation you set early in the year. You've learned what you want to accomplish this year, and why. You've faced a few emotional self-sabotage demons, and those imposter syndrome problems are now in the rearview mirror. Mercury is retrograde until March 20, so the start of the month is for reflection and the end is for action.

Around the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo on March 3, you'll be thinking with a renewed sense of confidence. Learning to adapt is a process, and that's what Mars is all about for you, Cancer. The Six of Pentacles, reversed, teaches you that there isn't going to be reciprocity at all times. Your boldness and eagerness to do things that make sense to you, regardless of what people say, is found around March 20, when the Sun enters the independent sign of Aries.

Once Mercury direct begins around March 21, you can use words for impact and your intellect for strategic action. When you help others, give without strings attached — your charity must stem from your core value system. The universe may test you to see if you have learned how to do this authentically, and you can, which is enormous for you. Letting go will help you navigate the upcoming changes and experiences you'll have for the rest of the year.

April 2026 tarot card for Cancer: The Empress, reversed

April themes: self-care, improved schedule focused on routines

The month of April is about self-care and self-love via health, wellness and daily rituals. The lesson you receive is best summarized by the reversed Empress, which symbolizes self-care and a need to slow down and pay attention to your inner voice.

To make room for health and improved feelings of self-love, you'll want to work on the things that are incompatible with its growth around the Full Libra Moon on April 2. This means that if you have negative relationships or situations that create stress, work on addressing them. If you know that you're acting more like a single person who's not interested in dating, start changing how you project yourself into the world.

Once those things are handled, you'll want to take the necessary action steps to create the life you want, including prioritizing self-care and personal development through rituals. April 17 is a great week to start working on new clothing, a fresh haircut, and some personal grooming. Get a planner or begin using a system to organize your time. Keep a daily record for a week to identify areas where you're hindering productivity.

You may make some high-quality connections in new social circles through introductions by friends, a partner or a new person you are dating around April 20, when the Sun enters Taurus. This is an excellent time for you to stay active and engage in outdoor activities, rather than being confined to a screen at home. Do what's best for you, and you'll be off to a great start before summer kicks into high gear.

May 2026 tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Swords

May themes: boundary setting, emotional honesty

The month of May is about setting boundaries and being firm. There's a reason why your symbol is a crab, Cancer. You have a thick outer skin that hurts when people are rough with you, yet you hide inside that shell so the world doesn't know what you feel. That comes to an end (if you work on it) before the end of May.

May 1 is a big day. Around the Full Scorpio Moon, you decide you want to create a life you feel good about. You make assessments of what's going on in your life. You learn that it's better to be friendless or to have fewer people around than individuals who are toxic and create drama when there doesn't need to be any. This air of high confidence helps attract new lessons around May 16, coinciding with the New Moon in Taurus. It's a good time to fill your free time with hobbies, classes and things that involve being around people who are eclectic and artsy.

You may also experience some confusion about what to do next around May 21. This is where you learn to branch out and try things that are utterly foreign to you. You may make travel plans or go on a solo adventure after the Sun enters Gemini. This may be a more complicated than average month on an emotional scale, but it will help you feel safer and more secure in the world that matters most to you — your inner one.

June 2026 tarot card for Cancer: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

June themes: karmic closure, luck

During June, remember that when one door closes, another one opens. You are the one to close a door this month, or you might have it slammed by the universe to help usher you into a new life phase. Either way, see bad luck as the growing pains that lead to good luck. The Wheel of Fortune, reversed, is not always a positive omen at first, but with your diligence this month, you grow.

The season of changes arrives around June 15, when the New Moon in Gemini opens the portal to your past. There are a few spiritual soul ties that you'll need to cut, and a few things you'll need to forgive yourself for. However, this is again for healing, and it's painful, but it's part of a greater good. Your birthday month begins on June 21, when the Sun enters your sign, blessing you with a whole new 365 days to recalibrate and define your future. New Sun, new you — embrace it!

Mercury retrograde starts on June 29, just before the Full Moon in Capricorn. If you go through a breakup of any type, whether friendship, lover, family member, job, don't let it bother you too much. The fact that you have two celestial events happening back-to-back on the same day indicates a time for careful revision. Exes return. Job layoffs can lead to rehires, or old friendships can serve as a segue into new ones.

July 2026 tarot card for Cancer: Three of Cups, reversed

July themes: reclaiming personal power, finding out who your enemies are

The Three of Cups, reversed, suggests that success brings wisdom in July. You'll see clearly who your friends are when you hit rock bottom and when you are climbing to the top of your game. When the Three of Cups is upright, it signifies harmony in friendships and a sense of belonging. But reversed, it signals social problems like backbiting, jealousy, people gossiping and talking unfairly.

In July, there's competition and a feeling that you don't deserve what you have, even when you do. The New Moon in Cancer on July 14 brings this energy to a peak, and you see how to remove yourself from toxic situations. When the Sun enters Leo, you find that the time you regain from not dealing with negative nellies is profitable. Around July 22, things start to look up for you professionally and financially. You'll see more changes when Mercury stations direct on July 23; this could be a friend returning with an apology. On July 29, you learn the reasons behind any troublemakers, since secrets are revealed quickly during the Full Moon.

August 2026 tarot card for Cancer: Two of Cups

August themes: mutual respect, cultivating stronger relationships

August is about finding your person, Cancer, whether that's someone new or someone you are already in a relationship with, with whom you want to deepen and strengthen your closeness. The Two of Cups is a harmonious card, and it's about a partnership that's balanced in body, mind and spirit.

With the Nodes leaving Pisces and Virgo, you are focused on relationships and situations that make you feel good inside, and that can include innovative ideas involving partners who think differently from people you knew in the past. You start to experience a surge of intimacy around August 12, around the Leo New Moon. When the solar eclipse takes place in Leo on August 18, you gain insight or see a significant change in direction. Eclipses, especially solar ones, bring energy that lasts for six months, so what happens now can carry well into next year, 2027.

Once the Sun enters Virgo on August 23, your partnership begins discussing the future. If you have questions or would like to create a vision, please share your ideas around this time. You'll be far from Mercury's shadow and can enter contracts and make sound decisions.

September 2026 tarot card for Cancer: The High Priestess

September themes: increased intuition, learning to surrender outcomes

September is about strengthening that beautiful intuition you possess, Cancer. The High Priestess tarot card is a signal to listen to your heart and to tune in to your inner voice. You're already thinking about the new year and planning for the holidays, and the perfect time to do that is around September 11, after the New Moon in Virgo. You can send out invitations if you're hosting, or consider approaching things a bit differently, especially if you don't want to travel or can't take time off work.

When the Sun enters Libra around September 23, you have dreams about things that are happening in the lives of others. You are a little more open during this time, as per your tarot for the month. Around September 26, you'll recognize where you need to let go of control. If you tend to fall back into old patterns, such as overhelping, you'll break those patterns by the end of the month.

This time of year can feel nostalgic. You might forget a few of the lessons that you've learned this year. However, you find your way back home because the September 26 Full Moon in Aries helps you to do that.

October 2026 tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Cups, reversed

October themes: redefining what home means, detaching from materialistic desires

October is a redefining month for you, Cancer. The beginning of the month is slightly less open for change, and you could even feel somewhat stuck. On October 3, Venus retrograde begins, and you might feel like you need to reconsider spending, budgets, relationships and the property you have in your home.

The Seven of Cups, reversed, is about clarity after confusion, and you being able to see things for what they are. The October 10 New Moon in Libra helps you to redefine what you need to feel safe and comfortable in your home. Sometimes, when you change, you cling to things you own out of sentiment; however, around October 10, when the New Moon in Libra arrives, you may feel a desire to paint the walls a new color or rearrange furniture, as the old style feels boring to your mind. This is a great moment to try feng shui or to discover which colors complement your aura and help you achieve an improved sense of optimism.

When the Sun enters Scorpio on October 23, do activities that make you feel happy and good inside. Buy a new scented candle or put pink flowers in your room. Write a future letter to yourself after the Full Moon in Taurus on October 26, but save it somewhere to read in a few years. Promise to let go of things that you feel are unimportant to you now so that you can have a strong ending to the year.

November 2026 tarot card for Cancer: Two of Swords, reversed

November themes: new commitments and goals, motivation and action

In November, you make an important choice in life that helps you feel unstuck in several significant ways. The Two of Swords, reversed, is a tarot card representing decision, but it also signifies being unable to make one without some deliberation. When overthinking often occurs, it may feel like you can't decide at all, so you procrastinate instead.

The problem is that this is not the month to procrastinate. You have too much to do. So if you have to decide something before the end of the month, set November 9, around the Scorpio New Moon, as a deadline. You can do your research until then, but not after. The rest of the month moves quickly, and you need to be ready to make moves.

Mercury stations direct on November 13, and while its shadow is in effect for two weeks, it's safe to take action, and the confusion starts to lift. Venus stations direct, so if you have a superficial relationship, it begins to show signs of closure by November 14. The Sun starts a new solar season on November 14, when it enters Sagittarius. This is the perfect time to focus on health and wellness activities: less stress, more organization.

December 2026 tarot card for Cancer: The Lovers, reversed

December themes: self-acceptance, ending old habits

Cancer, you close out the year with a test from the universe. The Lovers tarot card in reverse can indicate weakness due to feeling bored with your current life. Try to keep things exciting, fresh, and new. Around the New Moon in Sagittarius, you'll want to take care of your health, prepare tax paperwork, and kick up your exercise and sleep routine.

If you have a partner or want one to do things with you, the Sun entering Capricorn helps create the attention you need to be seen by the world. The December 24 Full Moon in Cancer is a sign that you reshape your personal identity in some way. It's just in time for the new year to come and help you start fresh.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.