Do This Before 2026 Arrives To Attract Wealth & Good Fortune All Year

Now that we’re approaching the end of 2025, it’s natural for our minds to look forward to the new year and think about how we can make it the best year it possibly can be. Whether it’s making a list of goals, creating a vision board to inspire you, or journaling about your intentions, many people have a ritual they follow to put them on the right track.

It turns out that there is something you can do to attract abundance in the new year, and it doesn’t require any planning for how you’ll change things up on January 1. Instead, you can start doing it right now and reap the rewards immediately, riding that wave of good fortune all the way into 2026.

A Chinese metaphysics master said that the key to attracting wealth and good fortune in 2026 is honoring your ancestors.

The master shared his insight regarding how we can all start putting the work in now to make 2026 the best year of our lives. “Do this before 2026 arrives,” he advised in a video. “You will attract huge wealth and massive blessings. It’s extremely important for your luck next year. And the earlier you do it, the better your fortune becomes. And that thing is honoring your ancestors.”

While we can obviously honor our ancestors at any time, regardless of where we are in the year, this is a particularly powerful thing to do when you’re nearing the end of the year. He concluded, “At its core, the fastest, most powerful way to change your destiny is always honoring your ancestors. Now the year is ending again. If you want strong luck in 2026, don’t wait. Do this now.”

Your ancestors may seem inconsequential, but their impact on your life is huge.

It’s easy not to give much thought to your ancestors. They have passed on and are not really an active part of your life, so they may just feel like distant relatives who came before you. However, your ancestors set the stage for the life you live now and the person you have become. You could not be who you are today without them.

Yoga instructor Jennifer Reis explained that we all really “stand on the shoulders of all those who came before us.” She noted, “We are part of a lineage, a stream of intention and creation whose fountain springs from our ancestors. Their lives have been lived and completed with a beginning, middle, and end. And yet, something of them lives within each of us.”

Your ancestors are an important part of who you are. You didn’t just come from nothing. You are the product of so many different lives that all lead up to this moment you are living in.

There are many ways you can honor your ancestors.

Psychologist and ritualist Daniel Floor shared some different tips for ways that we can actually honor our ancestors. “The most important and most challenging way to honor our ancestors is to fulfill our personal potential and life’s purpose here on Earth,” he stated. You can also dedicate the good deeds you perform to your ancestors, be ready to receive communication from them, set up some kind of place where you can honor them, and make offerings.

Of course, this is not an exhaustive list, nor do you have to do everything Floor mentioned to properly honor your ancestors. In fact, honoring your ancestors is something that really has no hard and fast rules. What’s most important is that you establish a strong connection with your ancestors in whatever way feels right to you, even if that looks different from what anyone else does.

Showing your ancestors love and respect seems like such a small thing, but it can truly transform your life. By giving credit where it is due, you’ll find that you’re living in a state of greater abundance, with more wealth and good fortune in the new year.

