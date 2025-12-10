Good News: The Numerology Of 2026 Is Extremely Promising

For many people, 2025 was either filled with some extremely happy, elevated moments or, on the complete opposite side of the spectrum, some challenging and maybe even isolating moments. Whatever the case may be, this past year definitely flew by, and in less than a month, we'll be entering an entirely new chapter full of unknowns. However, it's never too late to start thinking about the goals and hopes that you want to make for yourself in the coming year.

Advertisement

According to a few astrology experts and numerologists, 2026 is expected to have a different energetic tone than 2025 did. The coming year is being described as something many people might actually be excited to experience, and honestly, good news is something we can all look forward to.

The numerology of 2026 is extremely promising.

In a TikTok video, an intuitive consultant with the handle @goldendaughtertarot explained that the energy in 2026 might actually be similar to 2025, but in the best way possible. She explained that the numerology of the year 2025 is 9 when you add up all of the numbers within the year.

Advertisement

Nines in numerology are all about completion. It's things ending, and those endings are quite intense because they symbolize the end of a journey, which people might see in many different areas of their lives.

Freedom and new beginnings will be key for people in 2026.

Boontoom Sae-Kor | Shutterstock

Advertisement

When you add up all of the numbers in the year 2026, you actually get 10, which is considered one in numerology. One is said to mean freedom, new beginnings, fresh starts, and a new level of excitement.

"So it's almost like we've composted from a very intense, difficult year into being ready for something completely fresh and exciting," she explained in her video. "So if you had a sort of harder year or intense year where there was a lot of release or change, I want you to think about the fact that's all serving you, because next year you're going to feel so much fresher."

The jump from a 9 Year to a 1 Year can feel like a big leap, where people may go from a rather long and emotional journey to suddenly being able to write a brand-new story for themselves. All of that preparation from the year prior now feels like it's finally paying off. It's the kind of energy that encourages people to really trust their gut and enter this new year with a renewed sense of purpose.

Advertisement

Everyone should feel encouraged to chase their dreams and start new projects.

Candice, an astrology and numerology content creator, drove this point home in a TikTok video, where she insisted that the new cycle of 2026 means that anything is possible! It's a time when people should really be shooting for the stars, pursuing their dreams, and going above and beyond.

"This is the beginning of a fresh nine-year cycle," Candice explained. "This is more of an independent vibe than a collaboration. It's all about me next year. This is because one is the number associated with the sun and Leo in astrology. We are more concerned about what we want."

According to World Numerology, one is considered strong, individualistic, and goal-oriented. It's considered the number of creations, and going into 2026, that motivation might feel more accessible than it has in a long time.

Advertisement

The numerology of 2026 does seem quite promising and even lighter than it may have felt for 2025. So, this may be the perfect time to truly manifest and create an extensive list of the things that you're craving for the new year, because this fresh start means anything is possible.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience