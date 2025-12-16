The Daily Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign About Wednesday, December 17

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The Sun is in Sagittarius, making this a season for philosophy, religion and travel. The Moon is in Scorpio, representing introspection and the exploration of resources, secrets and what's hidden. For Wednesday, look into your heart to understand yourself deeply. Consider what your life's mission is and what you have available to you right now to help you get where you are going.

Wednesday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Devil, which is about vices and the habits you practice when you are trying to avoid a painful situation or problem. The advice for today is to avoid the things that lead to shame; instead, lean on what gives you purpose and a sense of hope for a brighter future.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Wednesday, December 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: The Lovers

Aries, your daily tarot card for December 17 is the Lovers, which is about a significant life-changing decision related to your love life. You have been forced to look at what you have now and what lies ahead.

If something about your current relationship situation doesn't make you happy or you know something is missing, you hope to find what you lack right now. Your advice for Wednesday is to pick from your heart, not your mind. Your heart is intuitive and knows what it wants, and won't lead you into regret.

Indecision causes stress, so make today the day that you decide what's right for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Death

The Death tarot card is about end that no longer serves you to move toward growth, Taurus. A situation in your life has drained your energy, and it's made you sad. You know what to do to improve it, but you are hesitant.

On December 17, address what causes you to be resistant to change. You're averse to what's new because you prefer the familiar. What you have always done makes you feel safe and secure, so you protect it and stick with it.

Change is never easy, and it requires an adjustment period. Let go of what others think you should and take back your power. Assert your agency and be your own person. At first, there's friction with what you know, but it soon becomes relief because you live in truth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: King of Cups, reversed

Gemini, you're in defense mode, which is why you suppress and avoid your feelings. Your tarot card for Wednesday is the King of Cups, reversed, and it's about immaturity, lack of self-awareness and avoidance of memories.

If you manage your emotions intellectually, change that. Acknowledge them directly to process what they are and heal. Either way, emotions that you recognize or ignore find their way into what you do. If you feel irritable or mentally tired, pay attention and address it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Cups

Cancer, the Nine of Cups is about your wishes coming true and feeling happy for what you have. On December 17, practice gratitude and honor all the treasures in your life that provide you with stability. Focus on your emotional balance, as it increases joy and a sense of fulfillment.

Psychologically, your tarot card symbolizes intrinsic satisfaction over external rewards. Stop chasing material possessions to feel emotionally satisfied.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Cups, reversed

Leo, your daily tarot card for Wednesday is the Six of Cups, reversed, which represents your past and the most beautiful moments you shared with friendships in childhood.

It's wonderful to remember who you once were, but the catch is not to forget who you are now. There's a dark side to nostalgia — too much of it can hold you back. You don't want to lose sight of the present or the future because you're so busy with the past.

Stay present with intention. You don't have to keep your schedule the same; change is an integral part of growth. Your mind may idealize history to avoid today's uncertainty. Stay grounded in facts to restore confidence and move forward.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Sun

The Sun tarot card is a beautiful one to have, Virgo, because it helps you to stay confident and clear about your life. On December 17, simplify the decisions that you need to make. Focus on what works well for you now and list your distractions so you can address them one by one.

Progress improves when you put action into play instead of worrying about what needs to be done. Results happen with consistency. Ask for feedback, and remember each day is a chance to evaluate your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, the Four of Pentacles, reversed, is about overcoming stinginess by releasing control. You tend to hold on too tightly to your finances and want to improve your economic situation by yourself, but help is available to you. Today's tarot card is about knowing when to let others do what you can't do on your own.

You hold yourself back when you refuse to let others give you advice about money, routines or expectations. S wise person seeks counsel and knows their limitations, so identify where you need to be more open and flexible. You never know, Libra, you could be one step away from the stability you want in your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Pentacles

Your daily tarot card, the Nine of Pentacles, is about self-reliance, Scorpio. On Wednesday, with the Moon in your sign, the season of self-development and personal growth is here.

Independence and self-confidence go hand in hand. Anchor your identity in who you are and what you do, not in others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Tower, reversed

The Tower, reversed, is about disruption and change caused by unexpected situations, Sagittarius. On December 17, a crisis forces an internal change.

You know what needs to change, but it's up to you to handle it voluntarily now, rather than have life force you to take action later. Decisions you make on Wednesday can decrease your anxiety over time by gaining control and a well-thought-out plan to address unpredictable situations in advance.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Cups

Capricorn, your tarot card for Wednesday is the Ace of Cups, which is about a new beginning in your love life. Your fresh start can be with a new partner or with a current one.

You restore emotional connection and feel cared for on Wednesday. Start small with a date or kind word, and keep your actions consistent.

Positive emotional experiences rewire your motivation, helping your relationship head in a positive direction. Aim for consistency instead of intensity to help instill trust and closeness.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Wands

Aquarius, the Queen of Wands is about natural leadership and how you assert yourself in the world as a person who can handle responsibility. On December 17, take the initiative and plan a strategy. You'll feel confident when you know what to do and when to do it.

Decisiveness breeds self-trust, and reactivity increases a lack of it. Pay attention to the signals in your life that let you know you're on the right path. Note how productive you are on Wednesday. Where there is friction, aim to fix it swiftly.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Cups, reversed

Pisces, the Seven of Cups, reversed, is about fantasy and focusing on realism when you think about your life. On December 17, you may endure a few distractions that make it seem like your options are limited when in reality, they aren't.

Choose priorities over illusions and let daydreaming take a backseat to action. It's OK to entertain the numerous possibilities you have, but too many can cause overwhelm and prevent you from having a productive day. Limiting your choices on Wednesday, even if it's just for today, helps counter fatigue that comes from creativity without structure.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.