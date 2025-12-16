4 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Like Themselves Again After December 17, 2025

Four zodiac signs finally feel like themselves again after December 17, 2025 once the Sun squares Saturn. Whenever we have a strong Saturn transit, we know that what we'll be focusing on during this time is going to have something to do with structure, refinement, and honesty. Being that Saturn is creating tension with the Sun on Wednesday, we are looking at a day that has us getting to the point of things.

On December 17, these astrological signs get to find out what it means to be practical as they work on pure self-respect. We just don't have time to waste on putting ourselves down. The gift of the day is self-love, and it makes these zodiac signs feel much more like themselves again. The insights that are revealed to us on Wednesday put us on the path of discipline. We mean business, and we're getting things done.

1. Cancer

Sun square Saturn brings attention to the responsibilities you need to tend to, Cancer, as well as the fact that you've been keeping it all going very well. You're doing what needs to be done, Cancer, and while it can be overwhelming at times, you're hanging in there.

This Saturn transit helps you see where your energy has been spread too thin. On December 17, a clear sign reaches you through a moment of reflection or a straightforward interaction. You understand exactly what needs adjusting in order for you to feel like yourself again. It feels honest and constructive, and all of it helps you reclaim your focus so that you can set your priorities. The universe reinforces your intuition and guides you toward stability on Wednesday.

2. Libra

Sun square Saturn shows you where you’ve been compromising too much, Libra. On Wednesday, you begin to see that fairness must always include self-respect. This realization feels liberating and useful.

On December 17, a meaningful sign shows up in a conversation you have with an old pal, sparking a sudden sense of inner knowing. You not only understand what’s been imbalanced, but you also know how to correct it. The answer is practical and encouraging, and it is a turning point for you in terms of equilibrium. You feel balanced and more like yourself again as you recognize your own authority and the value of your boundaries.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, Sun square Saturn inspires you to examine what you’ve been avoiding emotionally or practically. On December 17, you have a realization you can no longer ignore. You see the truth clear as day. You recognize the exact area where discipline or follow-through will change everything, and today, you're not intimidated by the idea of bringing in some change.

This brings you a sense of empowerment, and the fun part is that it's you who gives yourself the permission to simply be yourself again. You move ahead with purpose and sharpened insight. This is just the beginning of all good things, Scorpio. All good things.

4. Aquarius

Sun square Saturn has you taking a good, long look at how certain patterns in your life have taken things away from you, Aquarius, and what you need to do now to restore what you've lost. It's all good, so no worries here. Just know that on December 17, big changes are heading your way.

For you, Aquarius, Sun square Saturn involves timing, accountability, or a moment where everything suddenly becomes obvious. You understand what needs to be done and why. This realization becomes a catalyst, and as it goes, one thing leads to the next and so on. You take ownership of your next steps. You walk forward with determination, smarter boundaries and a stronger sense of direction as you finally start feeling like yourself again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.