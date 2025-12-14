Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From December 15 - 21, 2025

The weekly Chinese horoscope is here for all animal signs for the week of December 15 - 21, 2025. This week, if you get the hardest part of your week done on Monday and Tuesday, you can have a really productive time from Wednesday through Sunday. That's because Monday is a Destruction Day, so breaking away from what isn't needed is your first action step. Then on Tuesday, you can manage things knowing there's an end in sight.

Wednesday and Thursday are wonderful days full of success with rewards for your efforts. Friday is the perfect day to run last-minute errand, and Saturday is the day to finish up anything that you have left to do last-minute. On Sunday, initiate your next steps for the week ahead. Here's what else is in store for each animal sign all week.

Dog

Dog, your loyal side can be both a strength and a weakness this week. Expect your loyalty to be tested by friends, family, and coworkers, but a lesson in personal boundaries comes into play, especially on Monday and Tuesday. Avoid forcing your opinion in conversations or trying to help others make decisions they keep putting off. This is where boundaries help you stay true to yourself, even when you would like to resolve problems.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a friend comes through for you, and the tension from earlier in the week lifts. You gain a smoother path to reach an important goal, and the timing feels perfect. Your best day of the week arrives on Friday, December 19, an Open Day — perfect for socializing, networking, and reconciliation.

Wear blue to instill peace and foster trust with others; a Tiger animal sign is the most compatible for you this week due to their ability to offer emotional support.

Dragon

Dragon, the potential for reactivity is higher than usual this week, so if you struggle with control issues, be forewarned. Instead of micromanaging, prepare for progress, and be patient with the journey.

On Monday and Tuesday, avoid pushing your agenda and let things unfold organically. You feel the tension weakening on Wednesday and Thursday, as momentum picks up and unexpected help manifests for you.

Your best day of the week is Thursday, December 18, the Receive Day, where your influence shines brightest. Wear olive green for growth and fertility.

Goat

Goat, this is a deeply introspective and rewarding week for you. Monday and Tuesday are your sensitive days, so keep your week streamlined and simple. You want to focus on minimalist activities that make room for emotional and spiritual growth rather than materialistic advancement. On Wednesday, your confidence grows, and on Thursday, you could meet a kindred spirit who genuinely understands your desire for spiritual growth.

Your best day is Sunday, December 21, because it opens the door to harmony and emotional connection. Your lucky color of the week is sage, and your most compatible animal sign is Rabbit, due to their gentle nature.

Horse

Horse, you learn how to structure your energy productively this week, and you don't have to give up your playfulness or freedom. On Monday and Tuesday, you realize why and how you need to be strategic with your plans. The problems that come up help you to narrow your focus. Tuesday is likely to be slightly more turbulent, so remove obligations that feel emotionally draining if you don't need to address them. Otherwise, work through them and move on.

Luck starts to turn in your favor on Wednesday. Thursday is a great day for creativity and socializing, but your best day of the week is Friday, December 19. Schedule important meetings on this day.

On Saturday, be a little more guarded with your time. You need a day to recharge. Wear white for clarity. Your most compatible animal sign this week is the Pig, for their kindness and warmth.

Monkey

Monkey, you have a lucky week ahead due to the Success Day in your sign on Wednesday, December 17, which is also your best day of the week. You discover the right timing when needed, and you meet the right people who solve problems and help you accomplish your goals.

Monday and Tuesday are caution days, so be careful not to share your thoughts openly without discretion or discernment. On Wednesday, your charm and intelligence are at their peak, and you are a compelling and engaging conversationalist. Use this day to negotiate deals and make plans. Thursday delivers rewards to you. On Friday, you get a fresh opportunity that may involve work or family.

Your best color this week is silver. Your best compatibility is with the Rat, who helps you recognize opportunities when they manifest.

Ox

Ox, you find a powerful sense of direction this week, which helps you be more reliable and productive at work and in your personal life. Monday and Tuesday are perfect for conserving your energy and waiting to make a life change. Focus on solving problems, eliminating risks and drama, and closing off old systems that you no longer need to depend on.

From Wednesday through Friday, the pace increases. Dependable routines can keep you from wasting time and losing focus. Have them in place. You want to delegate what you don't need to do to others. Honesty is your superpower, so be truthful when asked to take on additional responsibilities. Say no when necessary.

Your best day this week is Saturday, December 20, a Close Day. You'll regain control of your time and catch up on things you weren't able to finish during the week at work or in your personal life. Your most compatible animal sign is the Rooster, and your lucky color is brick red.

Pig

Pig, your week focuses on emotional healing, which is perfect for this time of year. Do things that keep you centered and grounded on the true meaning of the season. It is easy to focus on the busy side of life, but try to resist falling into hectic patterns that hinder emotional closure this week.

On Monday, you'll find it easier to release an emotional burden or worry. If you journal, jot down your thoughts and feelings, or use meditation to surrender a painful memory to your higher power. Be careful with spending and splurging on Tuesday — stay on budget. Wednesday and Thursday focus on generating solutions that make your life easier. Financial and relationship problems can be addressed now, with success.

Your best day of the week is Saturday, December 10, a Close Day. Protect your energy and mentally prepare for 2026. Your lucky color is rose gold, which helps you improve your self-esteem. Your most compatible animal sign this week is the Goat, for their compassionate and kind nature.

Rabbit

Rabbit, this week brings you clarity about a few things that have confused you this month. On Monday and Tuesday, you'll have a strong sense of what overstimulates your mind and nervous system. It's a good time to release those things and surrender control to the universe. Remove the unnecessary pressures of life where you can.

On Wednesday and Thursday, with problems solved and behind you, you feel more grounded and emotionally secure. Good friendships feel supportive and helpful. Your conversations are productive and focused on the topics you want to discuss.

Your best day of the week is Saturday, December 20; it's a perfect rest day. If possible, sleep in. Your lucky color for mental clarity is powder blue. The animal sign you're most compatible with is the Goat for their openness and honesty.

Rat

Rat, your power comes from quiet work and solo activities this week. Monday and Tuesday are perfect for planning out the new year. Don't make announcements or disclose your plans to others yet. Operate and strategize behind the scenes, especially if you are repositioning yourself for 2026. On Wednesday and Thursday, you'll have a clearer picture of where to dedicate your time and energy. A breakthrough moment naturally happens around your goals and confirms your path.

Your best day of the week is Sunday, December 21, an Establish Day, which supports a new beginning and long-term decisions. Wear midnight blue for luck and power. Your most compatible animal sign is the Monkey for their ability to close loopholes and find time-saving shortcuts.

Rooster

This week, Rooster, you discover something unique about yourself and your life purpose, which helps you structure your thoughts and ideas for the future. On Monday and Tuesday, you see inefficiencies at work and at home. Address them. On Wednesday and Thursday, schedule your day and avoid distractions to improve your productivity.

Your best day of the week is Thursday, December 18. Catch up on small errands and you'll feel pretty accomplished by Friday. Your lucky color is beige, and your most compatible animal sign is the Ox, for their stability and teamwork.

Snake

Snake, this is a week to carefully plan your future and align your wants with your actions. You have an opportunity to release mental clutter and emotionally restrictive situations on Monday, and again on Tuesday. On Tuesday, avoid being a sounding board for other people's drama; guard your emotional energy.

On Wednesday, you are less restricted, so you can focus on the things you want to do. Your clarity improves, and you get the answer you need. Your best day of the week is Friday, December 19. It's an Open Day, which allows you room for creative expression and honest conversations.

Your lucky color of the week is bronze, enhancing your connection to the universe and your intuition. Your most compatible animal sign this week is the Rooster, especially if you have a friend or mentor who helps you to refine your plans.

Tiger

Design: YourTango, Canva

Tiger, this week you're ready to hit the reset button on your life, and the emotional clarity you gain helps you do so. On Monday, try something new and change your routine. Working quietly aligns with your interests. Be careful to avoid confrontation on Tuesday, even if you feel it's necessary. On Wednesday and Thursday, be open to networking and developing professional relationships. You are ready to take action.

Your best day of the week is Friday, December 19, when you have a boost of luck and confidence. The best color to wear this week is deep orange for creativity. Your most compatible animal sign this week is the Horse, for their high energy and drive.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.