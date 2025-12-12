3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From December 15 - 21, 2025

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance all week from December 15 - 21, 2025. There are highs and lows this week, but these animal signs benefit from both.

The first two days of the week are red days, so you'll want to exercise caution on Monday and Tuesday. When removing things from your life to make room for this week's positive opportunities, you'll find that success arrives on Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, you'll receive a reward for the work you've accomplished.

The weekend is the perfect time to rest and mentally prepare for the holidays. The great news is that on Friday, you'll have the day open to finish errands. On Saturday, wrap things up in preparation for the upcoming week. Take the first step forward for your next project and areas of focus on Sunday.

1. Monkey

Design: YourTango, Canva

Monkey, a few areas of your life light up during a powerful mid-week window of opportunity, bringing abundance to your relationship and your finances. On December 17, success literally can fall into your lap. Wednesday is a Success Day, when communication flows, emotional and creative blocks lift. You can make a positive impact in professional and relationship situations. This is a great day to schedule business meetings, have collaborative conversations, or write emails and pitch ideas.

Your rewards arrive on Thursday, December 18, a Receive Day. You feel more powerful than you once thought you were. You'll realize a solution to a problem that also brings financial gain. Evaluate your budget and identify areas for improvement because you'll find them.

2. Rooster

Design: YourTango, Canva

You're an abundance magnet this week, Rooter, but your best day to collect a reward is on Thursday, a Receive Day. You'll receive a benefit or reward from a past project, investment or relationship. There's a sense of completion this week, and when you have received closure, you'll feel a sense of accomplishment that carries through to the end of the year.

People acknowledge your efforts this week, and you feel important. Your reputation strengthens. You gain material wealth through multiple financial opportunities. Words are enriching, and you even hear praise from a boss or a loved one. Your emotional support system affirms the intentions you set earlier this year, delivering you mental clarity. What you get on Thursday sets you up for a beautiful weekend, and on Friday, you're in the right social circles and feeling pretty energetic.

3. Rat

Design: YourTango, Canva

Rat, prepare to level up. You're patient this week, as abundance steadily grows until the final reward comes to you. Your best day for abundance is Sunday, December 21, the Establish Day in your animal sign. You receive a reward and feel a strong sense of gratitude for your efforts, but you'll also gain significant support for long-term progress.

Early in the week, a fresh idea comes to you that you commit to. You'll see an opportunity align with your values and 2026 goals. However, a financial foundation and a strategic plan must be made, so preparation is mandatory for abundance to come to you. Rather than finishing a project like other animal signs, you'll start a new one.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.