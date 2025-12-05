These 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Basically The Chosen Ones In 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are basically the chosen ones in 2026 as we transition from Snake to Horse energy. While the Year of the Wood Snake has been about shedding things that no longer work in our lives or have been holding us back, the 2026 Year of the Fire Horse is about having the courage to take necessary risks that give us the freedom to enjoy our lives to the fullest, explained an astrologer named Helen.

Advertisement

"It's like shedding old layers of yourself and welcoming in this new you," Helen said in a video.

While every animal sign benefits from this shift, the Fire Horse energy works especially well for three in particular. These Chinese zodiac signs have luck on their side throughout all of 2026, and nothing can stop them from achieving what's destined to be theirs.

1. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

We may technically be leaving your animal year, Snake, but the Year of the Horse is going to be very good to you. 2026 is a Fire Horse year, and since “Snakes carry the fire element," explained Chinese astrology expert Nan Yi, "in 2026 that energy finally works for you.”

In 2026, everything you’ve worked for pays off, Yi said. Whether it's a new job opportunity or a new relationship, something in your life that's been stagnant finally gains momentum under the Fire Horse energy. This is a year when "the right people appear and money starts flowing in," Yi said. Embrace the Fire Horse traits of strategic risk and rebellion to make the most of this wonderful time!

2. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Tiger, “2026 is your year to rise," Yi said. "The fire energy doubles your power and drive. You’ll naturally lead the pack,” he explained. Whether it's leading in your relationship or your job, something is requiring you to step up to the plate. Accept the challenge, because luck is on your side in 2026.

While becoming a good leader isn’t always easy, Yi explained that the "strong Fire creates earth, and Earth means wealth." From wealth in your relationship, promotion opportunities, or pay, luck is on your side this year. So, take advantage of it and find ways to increase your chances of success in 2026.

3. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Horse, 2026 is your year — literally. Known in Chinese astrology as your Ben Ming Nian because it shares the same animal as the one during which you were born, some consider this bad luck. But according to Yi, this year brings a "breakthrough" as the intense Fire energy "burns away blocks and setbacks, clearing your path to rise higher than ever."

To avoid the bad luck your Ben Ming Nian can bring, practice good feng shui, wear red, and consider keeping a talisman of your zodiac animal on your person.

"Your rebirth starts now," Yi said.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.