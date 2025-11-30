Your Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope Is Here For December 2025 — An Incredible Month For Relationships

Your zodiac sign's monthly horoscope is here for December 2025. Venus and Mars spend the first half of December dancing together in the sign of Sagittarius. Of course, Venus and Mars are the love planets, and when they are in the same sign, it is an exceptional time to meet someone significant. Venus entered Sagittarius on November 30 and remains in this sign until December 24. Mars remains in Sagittarius until the 15th when it moves into Capricorn and the two planets separate, giving this Sagittarius energy 15 days to work its magic! Venus in Sagittarius is more carefree and upbeat than other signs, but it is not especially prone toward commitment. However, once Mars enters Capricorn, it adds some more relationship-oriented energy to the mix. Then Venus enters Capricorn on December 24, and as these planets dance together for the second time this month, the energy gives love and social activities a more traditional flavor.

The Sun transits through Sagittarius until it enters Capricorn on December 21 and Mercury completes its transit through Scorpio and reenters Sagittarius on December 12. Neptune turns direct December 10, giving us more clarity about our true feelings. The December 4 Full Moon in Gemini opposes the Sun and Venus. While Moon-Venus oppositions can go by in a fairly pleasant way, they also have a tendency to stir up our emotions leading to conflict if we aren’t careful. December’s New Moon on the 19th has a more challenging energy that makes it a poor time for matters concerning love and social events. The moral here is use caution, know people may not be in the best of moods, and let this energy pass. New Year's Eve, however, should be pleasant for most with the Moon’s trine to Pluto making this a great evening for deep conversations. Happy Holidays to you and yours!

December 2025 love horoscopes are here:

Aries

Aries, this month you benefit from Venus and Mars transiting your ninth house, which rules travel and foreign countries and people. With all of the planets that enter this part of your chart this month, there is a strong chance that you will plan a trip. Alternatively, you may choose to have house guests, especially around the New Moon on December 19.

There are certain days this month when things may not go smoothly. Due to the planets in Sagittarius that square Saturn and Neptune on the 16th, 20th, and 23rd, ego conflicts can arise.

The Full Moon on the 4th falls in your partnership house, so expect to spend time with a partner on that day.

Taurus

Taurus, Mars and Venus transit your eighth house this month, which rules partner’s money, intimacy, and the way you feel in a relationship. You may feel more adventurous and open to deeper feelings.

When Mars enters Capricorn on the 15th and couples with Venus on the 24th, you enter into a period where things go smoothly as these planets are very compatible with you. You may also plan some travel this month.

The Full Moon on December 4 falls in your second house of money and self-esteem. The New Moon falls in your eighth house, so expect some type of relationship change for the better around December 19, even if it is minor.

Gemini

Gemini, as we begin the month, both Venus and Mars are transiting your seventh house of partners. Expect to spend more time with someone special.

Venus in the seventh is beneficial and Mars can indicate more action. However, Mars here can also bring about more clashes, which you need to be aware of on the 16th, 20th, and 23rd.

The December 4 Full Moon falls in your first house, which represents you. This serves as a type of reset. The New Moon on the 19th falls in your house of partners, so expect to be focused on others or a romantic partner if you have one this month.

Cancer

Cancer, Mercury finishes its post-retrograde shadow period in your fifth house of love in the first half of the month, making communication very important. The month may begin with some ups and downs.

The Full Moon falls in your 12th house on December 4, which can bring up old, negative issues and feelings. To move forward, it is time to release the negative feelings or memories and not let them interfere with a current or future relationship.

Mars and Venus in Sagittarius will make you feel more adventurous at the start of the month, but when Venus enters your seventh house on the 24th, others may be drawn to you and you to others. Remember, however, that when Mars enters Capricorn on December 15, you need to watch for conflicts.

Leo

Leo, as the month begins, Mars and Venus are skipping together through your fifth house of love. If you are single, this is a prime time to meet someone significant. If you are partnered, you are entering into a special few weeks when you could become closer or more connected than ever. This transit seldom occurs, so make the most of it!

The Gemini Full Moon on December 4 falls in your 11th house, making you open to socializing, getting together with friends, and participating in group activities.

On the 19th, the New Moon in Sagittarius falls in your fifth house of love. While this is overall positive, remember this moon makes some difficult aspects to Saturn and Neptune, so don’t take communication for granted as it could become confused and cause an issue that doesn’t need to happen.

When Mars and Venus enter Capricorn later in the month, things may get a little more serious. You may be concerned with security and how to make the relationship last on a long-term basis.

Virgo

Virgo, Mars and Venus transiting through Sagittarius help break you out of your rut a little more. You'll do more this month socially and with others.

Both the Full and New Moon square your Sun, which could create some friction and cause confusion. Everything changes for the better, however, when Mars enters Capricorn on the 15th and begins its transit through your fifth house of love. It's joined by Venus in Capricorn on the 24th, making for a perfect year's end.

If single, you have a powerful chance to meet someone new between December 24 and January 17. If you are in a relationship, you can look forward to the best part of your year.

Libra

Libra, communication is significant during the first half of the month. Don’t be surprised if you and a partner take many short trips together. Venus in Sagittarius is compatible with you and brings out the more adventurous side of your personality. The Full Moon on December 4 falls in your house of travel, so you may travel to see or meet someone or plan a romantic vacation.

Mars enters Capricorn on the 15th, which represents your fourth house of home. Mars in Capricorn will square your Sun at some point, which can create some friction or lead to an argument.

When Venus enters Capricorn on the 24th, expect to spend and enjoy more time at home with someone special over the next 30 days.

Scorpio

Scorpio, communication with others is front and center as the month begins with the planet of communication still in your sign until the 11th.

The Full Moon on the 4th falls in your eighth house, the place in your chart that rules intimacy, partners’ money, and the way you feel in a relationship — which should be pretty good right about now if you are seeing someone special.

As Venus transits your second house until the end of the month, you may feel more interested in new adventures. Your social life and self-esteem also receive a boost.

When Mars enters Capricorn on December 15, communication is front and center once again. Take time for a significant talk with someone special.

Things get even better when Venus enters your third house on the 25th, making the holidays extra special because Capricorn is a sign that is compatible with you.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this is a great month with Mars and Venus transiting your first house. If you are single, there's lots of potential to meet someone new and significant since these planets aren’t paired together very often.

The December 4 Full Moon falls in your seventh house of partners, putting a partner or others front and center this month. When Mars enters Capricorn on the 15th, you certainly could spend some money on someone special, or perhaps you are attending holiday events that you have to pay for. Either way, get ready to get out the debit card.

When Venus enters Capricorn on the 24th, love matters take on a more serious tone. If things are going in the right direction, you may consider your relationship's potential for the long run.

The New Moon on the 19th falls in your first house, which typically serves as a reset. With the New and Full Moon falling in your partnership houses, this is a great month for relationships.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Mars transits through your 12th house through the 15th, which can sometimes bring up baggage from the past or internal issues that may hold you back in love.

Venus’s transit through your 12th house can relate to a secret love or a relationship that you don’t want to make public yet. This changes when Mars enters Capricorn on the 15th, starting a new 2-year Mars cycle during which you can expect to be busy.

Venus joins Mars on the 24th, and these two don’t dance together often. If you are single, you have a powerful opportunity to meet someone significant. If you have a partner, things could go to a higher level at this time or you simply enjoy spending more quality time together.

Venus transiting your first house starting on December 24 makes this a special time. Not only will you feel better, but this attracts others to you!

Aquarius

Aquarius, the month starts out with a powerful Full Moon in Gemini on December 4, which falls in your fifth house of love. If you have a partner, expect to spend time together. If you are single, look out for an opportunity to meet someone new.

Venus transits through Sagittarius until the 24th in your 11th house. Your social life picks up and you feel like doing more. If you are single, with both Mars and Venus together in your 11th house, you'll have an opportunity to meet someone new.

The New Moon in Sagittarius on the 19th joins Mars and Venus, making this a perfect time to spend with a partner or friends. If you are partnered, this is a great time to enjoy each other and the relationship may deepen.

As Venus enters Capricorn on the 24th, you meet someone you want to keep to yourself for a while and not go public with the relationship just yet.

Pisces

Pisces, with Jupiter retrograde in your fifth house, you may be rethinking a relationship. Not necessarily in a negative way or thinking about a breakup, but just how a certain person fits into your life and where you are going.

The Full Moon on December 4 falls in your fourth house of home. If you have a partner, spend the night in. After that, you could travel to meet someone or take a trip with a love interest, and if so, it should go well. Venus and Mars in Sagittarius make you a little more adventuresome than normal, and you may find yourself open to trying or doing new things.

Mars enters your 11th house, the place in the chart of groups and social activity, on the 15th, so expect to spend more time with others. When Mars is joined by Venus on the 24th, this opens up opportunities to meet someone new if you are single — and they could end up becoming a significant part of your life. If you are partnered, expect to have more fun together since Capricorn is a sign very compatible with you!

