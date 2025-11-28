Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, November 29

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for November 29, 2025, during Mercury in Scorpio stationing direct. Mercury retrograde feels like such a big deal because it's associated with technological and communicative chaos. Even though retrograde is over for this planet, you will still sense some of its bewildering effects during the two-week shadow period. The goal is to be forward-moving as you have an opportunity to redo certain things; however, the review is to remind you of the lesson you were taught, and not forget it later.

Saturday's tarot card for everyone is the High Priestess, which is about inner knowing. Consider what you know in your heart to be true for you. Are you going to let your inner wisdom be ignored, or will you listen when it speaks? You don't have to repeat the same mistakes. Complex situations may still appear, but the goal is to trust that your voice can guide you where you need to be.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Pentacles

Aries, things are starting to look up for you on Saturday. Your daily tarot card is the Ace of Pentacles, and it's about new opportunities forming on the horizon.

Have you been hoping for a fresh start in a relationship or career? Maybe you have been learning new skills and want to put them to use on a different, more professional level.

On November 29, a chance to see your wish come true is coming. Stay true to your desires and persist as you take action toward your goal.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Cups

Taurus, who are you missing in your life? The Three of Cups is about family and sweet reunions of loved ones. On Saturday, you may be catching up with an old friend or meeting up with a relative in the near future.

Is there a person or situation that you've missed out on because of distance or lack of time? On November 29, try to schedule a date or a get-together. When you are thinking of a person, there's a good chance that that individual is also remembering you.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: The Chariot

Gemini, what goal seems too lofty for you to reach? Your tarot card for Saturday is The Chariot, which implies a challenging task that demands your commitment to finishing it.

Moments will come when you want to give up and quit, but to be like the person riding the chariot, you have to stick to your goal. What would it look like for you if you were not to allow yourself to have a backup plan for failure? What would it mean to you if the only option you had was success?

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Swords

Cancer, what are you worried about? The Nine of Swords is a difficult card that symbolizes emotional turmoil caused by worry, negative emotions, and overthinking. Are you concerned about something in your life and can't stop thinking about it?

On November 29, invite yourself to do something that helps you focus on other things. Redirect negative thinking by reframing and telling yourself a positive outcome. You have the power to command your mind and retrain it.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Wands

Leo, the Queen of Wands is about a leader who is vibrant, strong and full of insightfulness. You may be this person on Saturday, and it's your time to embrace the qualities of a servant leader who is unafraid of the future.

On November 29, let your powerful self shine. Don't allow fear of appearing prideful to hold you back from giving advice or making suggestions. You may be a helper in a dire situation with skills and traits others lack, and need from you.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Pentacles

Virgo, the Seven of Pentacles is about earning a rich reward for consistent and reliable effort. Have you been diligently working and doing your best at your job or in a hobby you hope will provide some monetary gain? This Saturday, your situation may prove to be more promising than you realize, and it's a great time to look forward to a payoff.

On November 29, you may receive information about a bonus, a check from work or some type of offer for payment related to what you are doing. While money may not have motivated you in the first place, receiving a gift that acknowledges your effort can be a sweet way to say thank you for your contribution.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Libra: The Tower

Libra, the Tower tarot card is about sudden, unanticipated problems that reveal errors in a system or what needs improvement to prevent the worst from happening in the future. On Saturday, you may encounter a troubling realization, but it's for your highest good.

On November 29, please pay attention to problems that surface and don't avoid acknowledging them. How can you find the good in an inconvenient situation? Ask yourself what would be the first step toward turning a negative into a positive that improves things for the better?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Swords

Scorpio, are you ready to enter a season of calmness and peace on Saturday? The Six of Swords is a tarot card that indicates sweet surrender from pain and a situation that moves you toward serenity and a sense of inner tranquility.

On November 29, you can make plans for a visit to a tropical paradise or choose to start a therapy program that helps you to resolve a stressful season of your life. What do you need to bring peace into your world on a higher level? What does that look like for you?

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Cups

Sagittarius, the Page of Cups is an invitation to explore your inner thoughts and to stimulate your imagination with play. What might you need to bring back innocence into your world on Saturday? What would that look like for you?

On November 29, consider focusing on pure thought and activities that foster a sense of wonder and joy. What type of art do you like to view? When was the last time you listened to classical music and let yourself relax?

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Pentacles

Capricorn, your daily tarot card is the Ten of Pentacles, which is about financial growth and monetary security. What does financial security look like for you right now, on Saturday?

There are many pathways toward economic improvements. On November 29, map out how you would work your way toward financial freedom. Does it involve a hobby that generates money or asking for a raise at your job? Do you need to pay off debt or find ways to save with what you do now?

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Wands

Aquarius, the Five of Wands is about conflict caused by various situations or people, and the problem is complex to solve due to strong personalities and peace-resistant challenges. What are these things in your life? Evaluate your current circumstances on Saturday.

There are ways to counter what seems unsolvable, and on November 29, you may find solutions through a creative approach. Be open to exploring answers by asking others for advice or by searching deeper into resources to find solutions.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Temperance

Pisces, the Temperance tarot card is about restraint and self-control, which extends to how you think about life in general. On Saturday, you can extend a moderate mindset into all areas of your life. What do you do that feels a bit excessive? Have you considered holding back and avoiding it to regain a sense of control over the activity?

The holiday can be a challenging time if you're on a diet or trying to quit a vice. On November 29, pay special attention to the situations or people that cause you to crave. See what helps you to stay moderate and in control.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.