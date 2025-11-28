Your Daily Horoscope For Saturday, November 29: Mercury Retrograde Is Over

During today's daily horoscope for November 29, 2025, Mercury shifts direct in Scorpio, improving each zodiac sign's life. With Mercury retrograde finally over on Saturday, the shadows you walked through these past few weeks begin to rearrange themselves into meaning.

But most importantly, what was once confused becomes way more clear. This is the cosmic crossroads where you find out whether the insights you gained have truly transformed you, or whether you will meet the same lesson again but with new clarity and courage. This is the universe telling each of us that we’re no longer worried about discovering our truth, but living it.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, November 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’ve spent this Mercury retrograde phase navigating your own underworld, reclaiming pieces of yourself you once left scattered across old fears, desires, and outdated power dynamics.

Now that Mercury is direct, you’re being shown whether you’ve actually learned to face intensity without running from it. Have you embodied the truth that surfaced, or are you still gripping the armor that once protected you?

On November 29, you’re closer to your emotional authenticity than ever before.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your closest bonds have been your teachers lately. On Saturday, you’ve been shown where reciprocity was uneven, where silence kept the peace but stole your power, and where loyalty blurred into self-sacrifice.

Clarity arrives once Mercury turns direct on November 29. If you’ve integrated the lesson, your relationships will naturally shift into deeper honesty because you’re no longer willing to abandon your truth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your daily habits have undergone a quiet but profound evaluation. You’ve been learning the difference between discipline that supports you and discipline that depletes you.

With Mercury direct on November 29, life shows you whether you’ve learned to prioritize your energy with intention or whether you still scatter yourself into too many obligations. If you feel lighter, sharper, and more aware of your inner signals, then you’ve mastered the lesson your body has been trying to teach you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

On Saturday, the desire to feel creatively alive is at the top of your list, Cancer. During Mercury retrograde, did you give yourself the chance to pursue joy with awareness rather than attachment? Have you learned to let pleasure enrich you without letting it own you?

Your heart feels more open and less afraid to play on November 29. That’s a sign the retrograde has done its job.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your emotional foundation has been shifting, revealing what you need to feel safe and rooted. Family patterns, inherited beliefs, and old memories resurfaced for a reason during this Mercury retrograde, which was to liberate you from repeating them unconsciously.

If sadness or nostalgia rises on Saturday, it no longer comes to drown you. Instead, it's showing you that you’ve grown. Your task now is to build a life that reflects your emotional maturity, not your emotional history.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your voice has been under refinement in an emotional sense. You’ve been learning to speak without rehearsing, listen without bracing, and allow vulnerability to shape your communication rather than perfectionism.

Mercury is direct on Saturday, revealing whether you’ve integrated that shift. Are your words more honest? Are your conversations more intentional?

Beginning on November 29, your growth is already alive in the way you think, speak, and connect.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, questions of worth, value, and investment (both emotional and financial) have been circling you for weeks. During Mercury retrograde, you’ve learned to stop negotiating your worth down to accommodate others.

Have you learned to invest your energy, time, and resources into what truly feeds you? The way you choose, spend, and protect your energy reveals the truth on Saturday.

On November 29, your sense of abundance has shifted from external accumulation to internal alignment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you’ve been undergoing a personal renaissance, quietly shedding skins you outgrew long ago. But we’re sure you can see more clearly than ever where you’ve been holding onto old identities out of obligation or fear.

Can you dare to live as the new version of yourself, not just acknowledge its existence within you? On Saturday, lean into the lessons so that self-compassion can fully replace self-judgment.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you’ve been clearing out emotional storage so you can make space for a renewal you can now feel approaching. Give yourself some space on Saturday to see if you’ve managed to sit with yourself without needing an escape.

Solitude can feel sacred rather than suffocating. The old ghosts hold less power now that you’ve begun integrating the wisdom of release. What you let go of on November 29 will not return, because you no longer cling to what drains you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your social world has been reshaping itself, revealing who resonates with you and who was merely orbiting your life. Now more than ever, you need authentic community over convenient allies.

On Saturday, spot the people in your life who value those who nurture your vision rather than those who validate your image. Your future is built on soul-level alignment with your inner circle.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your professional identity and public path are blossoming into something that finally reflects who you truly are on Saturday. The recent shifts in your outer world have been gentle but undeniable invitations to redefine success in a way that feels thrilling rather than constricting.

On November 29, you’re stepping into a chapter where your originality is not a threat to your path, but the very force that elevates it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your worldview has been stretched so that you can shed outdated beliefs and reach for something larger with whom you’re becoming. On November 29, integrate the need to trust your own vision rather than outsourcing your intuition to others.

Your curiosity may be more potent than ever. The core lesson you may have learned is that your faith now feels more self-directed, and that’s gold.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.