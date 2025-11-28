3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Prosperity Starting On November 29, 2025

Starting on November 29, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a season of prosperity. The Aries Moon emphasizes ambition, courage, and drive. It pushes us to act boldly and seize opportunities that have been hovering just out of reach. This is the energy of initiative.

As we all know, initiative is the first step in summoning up prosperity. If we want it, we have to work for it, and that means we have to harness the energy that builds confidence. No more hesitation.

On this day, three zodiac signs get to see what building the future is really all about. We have the guts and the initiative, and now we also have the perfect transit to kick it all into play. No more self-doubt, and no more excuses.

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

The Aries Moon helps you focus, while adding a new dimension to your goals. You see the future, and it is bright, dear Capricorn. You are in a rare position where nothing can stop you. What you start now has longevity. Prosperity is the only word for what you're creating right now.

This is not a day for hesitation. Saturday, November 29, is all about financial opportunity and career gains. As you put your plans in action, you will see just how right you've been about certain decisions.

Prosperity arrives through discipline, and since you've got that touch of boldness involved, the whole thing is perfectly timed. Your instincts are sharp, and your attitude is excellent.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Under the Aries Moon, your ideas carry incredible originality, and others take notice. You know how to make people laugh and think, Aquarius. Conversations or collaborations open doors that feel promising. This is how you attract opportunities that align perfectly with your unique vision.

You’re entering a prosperous chapter built on self-expression and initiative. You've never waited around for the approval of anyone, and on November 29, you're not about to start. Money and recognition flow your way because you stand out, Aquarius.

You are not afraid to stand out. That’s just who you are. You're an original, and the prosperity you attract is your kind of prosperity. It fits the bill. The Aries Moon rewards your courage and uniqueness. Embrace your authenticity because you’re ahead of the curve.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The Aries Moon has you thinking about personal values and self-worth, reminding you that abundance begins within. You've always known this, Pisces, and now, on November 29, you're ready to go external.

Beauty and wealth are now an established part of your life, and when the Moon shifts into Aries, you're willing to take it a step further. You've got the nerve and the vision, Pisces. Now it's time to build your future.

You don't need to apologize for being someone who sees themselves as excellent. In fact, that is exactly what brings your dreams to fruition. You know now that your self-belief is what attracts wealth, and you are ready to accept it, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.