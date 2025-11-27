5 Zodiac Signs Experience A Major Breakthrough In Love During The Week Of December 1 - 7, 2025

During the week of December 1 to 7, 2025, five zodiac signs experience a major breakthrough in love. It’s the beginning of a brand-new month and the end of 2025. This has you reflecting and wanting to make progress in your romantic life. Luckily, that is precisely what will occur in the days ahead, as there is a stream of positive and beneficial energy to take advantage of. This week, you must honor your feelings and make the choice that brings fulfillment into your life, regardless of whether it is what others want or expect from you.

Advertisement

The week begins under an Aries Moon as it aligns with Mars in Sagittarius on Monday, December 1. This creates a strong push to follow your desires and begins the wave of fulfillment that will carry you through the week. When Venus in Sagittarius makes an exciting aspect with Pluto in Aquarius on Tuesday, December 2, expect to feel a magnetic pull towards the person you love. This can also create a sense of magic or destiny in your romantic life.

It’s important to stay mindful of what you are choosing at this moment, especially as the Gemini Full Moon rises on Thursday, December 4. Be sure that you are considering what you want in your future and not just what feels good in the moment. True fulfillment speaks to consistency and knowing that whatever life may bring, having a person who loves you by your side makes all the difference.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Everything will start to flow to you, beautiful Aries. The alignment of the Aries Moon and Mars in Sagittarius on Monday, December 1, sets up a week to remember. The Moon helps you to understand your feelings and will clear up any doubt or confusion that you’ve had about a specific person. Yet, it’s Mars in Sagittarius that will help you make the first move and go after what you want.

This energy is truly everything that you need to end the year with the one that you love. Long-term relationships aren’t always easy, especially as two people often don’t grow in the same way or at the same time. Yet, you can’t just throw in the towel if you genuinely care about the relationship. The energy this week brings reconnection, or new love if you’re single, but only if you take the initiative.

Advertisement

The Aries Moon will increase your emotions and desires so that you feel compelled to take action. Mars in Sagittarius helps you reunite or reach out to that person you haven’t been able to get off your mind. This brings about the confidence to take action, and also deep fulfillment and love, as you feel like you’re finally getting what you’ve always wanted. Embrace this phase but also continue to build on it, so that you can head into the new year wiser and more confident.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Attract what is meant for you, dearest Leo. You will be acting as a conduit for the universe in the days ahead. This heightens your magnetic attraction and allows you to draw in exactly what you desire effortlessly. Rather than having to make the first move or feeling like you need to go overboard in proving your love, you’re able to attract and not chase.

On Tuesday, December 2, Venus in Sagittarius will align with Pluto in Aquarius, bringing about a significant and fulfilling development in your romantic life. While Aquarius governs your dating life, Sagittarius represents your committed relationships and even marriage. Whether you're single or already in a relationship, this energy speaks to your ability to finally attract the relationship meant for you.

During this week, focus on embodying the kind of love you deserve. Pay attention to how someone is treating you, and back away from any situation in which you need to chase or prove yourself. Trust both in your ability to act as a magnet to attract the love you want and in the divine and magical signs from the universe. While this week’s energy helps you to attract greater love into your life, it also carries a sense of fate, so there may be some unexpected surprises along the way.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You deserve all the happiness in the world, Scorpio. On Wednesday, December 3, retrograde Jupiter in Cancer will cross paths with Saturn in Pisces, bringing emotional clarity and greater happiness. The energy of retrograde Jupiter inspires you to embrace introspective moments to understand what you need to feel fulfilled and abundant in love. While Jupiter retrograde is an inside job, versus taking external action, that doesn’t mean there won’t be chances to move forward, especially as it aligns with Saturn in Pisces.

Saturn has been traversing the mysterious waters of Pisces since 2023, bringing about lessons and significant changes to your marriage or committed relationship. Saturn is the planet of divine timing, karmic lessons, and integrity. You had to move through some challenging lessons, but you’ve also been guided not to give up on what you desire. While the energy signifies a positive shift in your romantic life, this is also deeply personal to you. Whether you want to make plans with the one you love or are happy in your single era, this energy helps you to cultivate the life of happiness and fulfillment you’ve always deserved.

Advertisement

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Make the choice that’s right for you, Sagittarius. Everything you’ve been going through has been leading to this moment. You had to learn what it means to validate yourself and trust that your feelings are never wrong. You’ve had to cut yourself off from people who only wanted you to do what they thought was best, and you are now in a space of greater freedom. This will allow you to use the Gemini Full Moon on Thursday, December 4, to choose the love that’s right for you.

Advertisement

Gemini governs your romance, love, and dating. This energy is about choosing a partner, or progressing a connection with someone special, based only on your feelings, and no one else’s. While you love your friends and family, you’ve also realized that if you take in everyone’s opinions, you’ll never feel fulfilled by any choice. So let the worry of what others think go and choose the love that’s right for you.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Try to understand, sweet Pisces. While you are often accused of being overly understanding, you’re currently not seeing a particular situation from your partner’s point of view, which is causing friction in your relationship. Instead of thinking the worst about your partner, try to understand where they are coming from. This issue doesn’t involve loyalty or a non-negotiable need in your relationship, but rather the ability to give the same grace to your partner that you hope to receive from them. Understandably, your boundaries are up right now, as that has been an important lesson in recent years, but you also must make sure you’re allowing for compromise and understanding in your relationship.

On Friday, December 5, Mercury in Scorpio will trine retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, bringing about a phase of improved communication and the ability to start making plans with that special person in your life. Although nothing has been bad in your romantic life recently, it has felt stagnant. You are accustomed to growth and want your relationship to feel like it's progressing in a positive direction. This is what gives you confirmation for your choices.

During this slow period, you’ve been urged to reflect on yourself and work on the emotional bond that you share with your partner. As Mercury and Jupiter align, you get the opportunity to have a meaningful conversation with your partner. This will help to shift your relationship into a positive direction and leave you feeling confident once again.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.