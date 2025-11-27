The Luckiest Day For Your Zodiac Sign This Week, From December 1 - 7

The luckiest day for each zodiac sign this week from December 1 to 7, 2025, is here revealing the day you finally choose yourself. It's time to let go of the noise, the distractions, and anything else that takes you away from yourself. It is up to you to protect your peace and your dreams from interference.

As the last month of 2025 begins, take this as your sign to choose yourself. Create space in your life for what you genuinely want to manifest and let go of anything that takes you away from your divine truth.

Advertisement

The new month begins with an ambitious trine between the Aries Moon and Mars in Sagittarius on Monday, December 1. This alignment brings ease into your life and empowers you to take action to manifest greater success and luck. Expect new opportunities and offers to flow your way.

Then, during the Full Moon in Gemini on Thursday, December 4, you will experience a shift in direction, as you finally decide to focus on yourself and what you want to accomplish in your life. Just because it is the end of 2025 doesn’t mean it’s too late to make this year count. As you ring in the new year, be sure that you are headed in the direction that you are destined.

Advertisement

Aries: Tuesday, December 2

Seek out what you need, Aries. Some interesting new connections will come into your life that will be beneficial for what you want to accomplish. Yet, if you want to seize this energy, you can’t be close-minded or stuck in a routine. As Venus in Sagittarius aligns with Pluto in Aquarius on Tuesday, December 2, try to change up your routine, embrace a conversation with someone new, or reach out for help with the plans you’re trying to make.

You need some fresh energy in your life, which also means you must upgrade your network and social connections. Allow yourself to grow so that you can surround yourself with people who you can learn from. Whether it’s personal or professional, you are headed in a positive new direction, but you must be open to receiving the benefits of new connections in your life.

Taurus: Monday, December 1

Try to find stillness, sweet Taurus. You are heading into a powerful time in your romantic and personal life, but you must listen to your inner self. Venus in Sagittarius inspires you to create profound connections, embrace transformative experiences, and grow your wealth. However, the answer won’t be found in your interactions with others but through your inner self and the connection to the divine.

Advertisement

This occurs as the Aries Moon aligns with Mars in Sagittarius on Monday, December 1. This transit prompts you to understand yourself on a deeper level and discover a better approach to your personal life. Be open to forging a deeper connection with those in your life and using any financial gifts to make a difference in the world around you.

Gemini: Saturday, December 6

You deserve ease, dear Gemini. As an air sign, there is no limit to the work or energy that you are willing to invest in your dreams. Yet, this can also result in you burning out or feeling lost when certain situations don’t manifest as quickly as you would have liked.

Pay attention to events on Saturday, December 6, as Mercury in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Cancer. This transit is all about working smarter, instead of harder. This energy represents building a passive income or working from home to achieve a better balance in your life. Gone are the days of running yourself ragged to achieve success, as you deserve a life of true ease.

Advertisement

Cancer: Wednesday, December 3

Believe in yourself, sweet Cancer. On Wednesday, December 3, retrograde Jupiter in Cancer will align magically with Saturn in Pisces. Since mid-2025, Jupiter has been moving through your zodiac sign, encouraging you to expand what you thought was possible and take greater risks in your life. Now, as it aligns with Saturn during its last stint in Pisces, you will start to receive all that you’ve been trying to achieve.

Saturn in Pisces has been directing your focus toward new beginnings since it first entered this water sign in 2023. All of your efforts have paid off, no matter how slow it has seemed at times. This energy gives you the confidence to believe in yourself and reap the rewards of a life well-lived.

Advertisement

Leo: Monday, December 1

Follow your joy, Leo. You must start prioritizing what it means to live a life that you can’t wait to wake up to. No more settling for less or thinking that if you just keep at it, eventually, you’ll be happy. You can’t create a life of joy if you’re constantly telling yourself that you don’t deserve it.

On Monday, December 1, a major breakthrough arrives as the Aries Moon aligns with Mars in Sagittarius. This energy prompts you to listen to your feelings involving a new career or relocation. Yet, its roots are based on honoring what makes you happy and what feels right, regardless of any previous plans. There is great freedom in the choices you make this week, and they will help you to transform your life and experience the joy of living within your purpose.

Virgo: Thursday, December 4

Pay attention to the signs, Virgo. On Thursday, December 4, the Full Moon in Gemini will rise. This isn’t about endings, but finally feeling like you’ve manifested what you’ve been working toward. Gemini helps you broaden your perspective and approach success in new and exciting ways. Yet, to do so, you have to make a choice.

Advertisement

This air sign carries the duality of choosing from your human self or your higher self. It's also about making a shift from the mentality of surviving to thriving. Pay attention to what arises and what you choose during this time. Embrace courage, expansiveness, and the willingness to take a chance on yourself and what you know you’re meant to do with your life.

Libra: Saturday, December 6

Be willing to go the extra mile, Libra. Mercury recently completed a retrograde through Sagittarius and Scorpio in November. This called you to reflect on the opportunities you’ve taken as well as how you’ve approached finances and speaking up for yourself. Its purpose wasn’t to delay any blessings or cause turmoil, but to ensure that the path you choose is the one meant for you.

As Mercury in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Cancer on Saturday, December 6, you will receive an incredible offer for professional and financial success. This energy will involve a new job or business opportunity that you have been considering for a while now. You needed the extra time to be certain, and now that you are, don't hesitate to take this amazing offer. Go the extra mile to ensure you are creating the life of your dreams, Libra.

Advertisement

Scorpio: Thursday, December 4

Embrace the beauty of change, Scorpio. The Full Moon in Gemini will rise on Thursday, December 4. While this energy will bring about an unexpected financial gift, you should also pay attention to what you have inherited from generations before you, besides money.

Gemini brings a sense of duality that helps you to heal, choose yourself, and embrace your higher purpose. Recognize that you are the person you are, both because of the beautiful moments you’ve been through and the difficult ones as well. You have the ability to choose a different life with this lunation, and it will help you understand the greater purpose behind all that you’ve gone through.

Advertisement

Sagittarius: Wednesday, December 3

Surround yourself with fulfillment, Sagittarius. This year, retrograde Jupiter in Cancer has helped you learn to prioritize your feelings and emotional fulfillment. Instead of only paying attention to the results of your choices, you've begun to cultivate a new way of approaching life.

On Wednesday, December 3, retrograde Jupiter in Cancer will align with Saturn in Pisces, creating an opportunity for deep healing and for you to step into a new era of abundance and fulfillment. Saturn in Pisces has urged you out of your comfort zone in the past two years and helped you to understand what you deserve. Now, is your chance to finally have it all, including genuine fulfillment.

Capricorn: Tuesday, December 2

Embrace your divine ideas, Capricorn. On Tuesday, December 2, Venus in Sagittarius will align with Pluto in Aquarius, bringing in new money-making ideas. While you tend to achieve success easily, you also tend to stick with what works. You create a plan and follow it, often generating wealth through traditional means such as your job or being financially responsible.

Advertisement

However, as Venus and Pluto meet, you are urged to embrace an untraditional approach to wealth. This means that you must create space to listen to your divine ideas and trust your intuition, as there is hidden potential within your inner self. Jot down everything that comes to you, knowing that this new chapter is not about following the rules but knowing precisely which ones to break.

Aquarius: Thursday, December 4

Let yourself step back from the busyness of life, Aquarius. The Full Moon in Gemini on Thursday, December 4, brings a chance for you to catch your breath and simply enjoy your life. You’ve been quite busy recently, and while it’s all been positive, you haven’t given yourself the chance to slow down and just be.

Advertisement

The Full Moon is a time of completion and manifestation. In Gemini, it calls you to spend time doing what you love, with those you care about. Themes of romance, home, and family will figure heavily into the energy this week. Yet, it’s not about working through anything, but simply enjoying yourself. Set aside your to-do lists and learn what it feels like to live the life you’ve always wanted. By taking that step back, you will feel energized and centered. Everything you’ve been working for is finally becoming a reality.

Pisces: Tuesday, December 2

This is the success you deserve, dearest Pisces. On Tuesday, December 2, Venus in Sagittarius will align with Pluto in Aquarius, bringing in new and unexpected career opportunities. Venus in Sagittarius is currently blessing your professional life with luck, success, and wealth. Yet, as it aligns with Pluto, this energy transforms into new opportunities you didn’t expect.

Pluto heightens your power of attraction and will bring about a magical turn of events in your life. This energy is all about the new chapter you’ve been working to establish, so don’t turn down any offers, especially if they bring travel or relocation. You are finally going to see your efforts from 2023 pay off, and this time it’s all about attracting what has always been destined for you.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.