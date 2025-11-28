4 Zodiac Signs Receive Much-Needed Blessings From The Universe On November 29, 2025

On November 29, 2025, four zodiac signs receive much-needed blessings from the universe. When Mercury stations direct, clarity returns after weeks of confusion. Communication straightens out, plans begin to flow, and long-awaited answers arrive at last. This makes us happy and puts us in a relieved state of mind.

On Saturday, the messages we pick up on carry meaning. We relate to whatever is going on, and our intuition feels especially sharp. This is a moment of realization, and it is one that ties up loose ends and sets new plans in motion. For four zodiac signs, the next steps become obvious.

1. Taurus

Mercury direct drives away all of the fog that has cluttered your mind as late, Taurus. You'll find that on November 29, it's much easier to make decisions and get straight to the point.

There are no ifs, ands, or buts during Mercury direct, and that's what you've needed. Finally, you can proceed. It's business as usual once again, and that has you feeling very productive, Taurus.

On Saturday, the pieces fall into place with surprising ease. Your blessing from the universe is confirmation. You never lost your touch; you just needed to wait your turn. It seems your time is here and now. Congrats!

2. Gemini

When Mercury, your ruling planet, stations direct, it feels like a nice, deep exhale after holding your breath for too long. Sure, it's a relief, but it's so much more. Misunderstandings dissolve, technology behaves again, and your mind fires on all cylinders. That's definitely the Gemini way!

On November 29, you receive cosmic validation that you’re on the right path. Ideas flow freely, and decisions that once felt risky now seem clear and right. You're ready to roll!

Your blessing from the universe comes through words, Gemini. It could be something someone says to you, or some random line in a movie. Either way, it will click, bringing a wave of inspiration your way.

3. Scorpio

Mercury direct brings hidden information into the open, and for you, Scorpio, that’s pure gold. It's also a total relief. On November 29, something that’s been unclear suddenly reveals its truth. You see it, you get it, and you make it work for you.

This moment empowers you. You now know where to direct your energy, and your instincts sharpen like a blade. You feel guided and no longer alone in all this. You are one with the intelligence of the universe.

Pay attention to what happens on Saturday, or even what resurfaces. Nothing is accidental, so if suddenly you're presented with something out of place, figure out what to do with it. This will lead you to greater success.

4. Capricorn

Mercury direct restores your sense of direction after a period of uncertainty, which is saying a lot considering all you've been through, Capricorn. On November 29, you’ll feel your focus return, along with renewed motivation to tackle what lies ahead.

A practical sign or confirmation will help solidify your next move. Sometimes, that is all you need: a little sign that lets you know in no uncertain terms that everything is going to be alright.

This is your cue to move forward. Don't hem and haw, waiting for more to come. The universe's blessing is here to get you back on track again. Run with it, Capricorn. Do your best!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.