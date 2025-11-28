3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From December 1 - 7

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract significant abundance all week from December 1 - 7, 2025. This week, to get what you want from life, you have to earn it through consistency, hard work and effort. On Monday, initiate what you wish to accomplish. Then on Tuesday and Wednesday, avoid high-risk activities. Be careful when making expensive purchases.

Don't test your luck; instead, refine your strategy and make wise decisions. Thursday promises success; use it to achieve big wins and make your needs visible to others. Friday is a receive day, so money, help and resources are easier to find. Saturday and Sunday are your strongest days for getting work done. If you need to send an email or pitch an idea to someone, use these two days for writing, meetings and having meaningful conversations.

1. Ox

Ox, the more consistent you are, the better your outcome will be. You attract significant abundance and luck through steady progress. Monday starts something practical and commit to your goal. Don't force an issue on Tuesday or Wednesday. In fact, avoid arguing or pushing through completely if you can. Be willing to revise what's not working. Resistance mid-week means it's time for change.

Thursday, you'll see a payoff from whatever you began on Monday. Thursday is an excellent time to look up the resources you need; you could receive the money by Friday. Over the weekend, expand your work by looking into money-making opportunities. Your best days are Thursday through Sunday. Wear beige for protection. Your lucky numbers are 2 and 8 for balance and material growth.

2. Pig

Pig, the path that makes the most sense for you to take is the one that is logical and in tune with your overall needs. You will attract abundance by stopping to see how the pieces of your life fit together. Are you being overly tolerant of a person or situation? Do you compromise yourself? Canceling commitments that don't make sense on Tuesday and Wednesday may be the most rewarding thing you do the entire week.

You'll want to reorganize your life, including your budget. On Friday, try to break a habit and work on finding new ways to do what holds you back over the weekend. Your best days this week are Thursday and Friday; they are especially fortunate for money. Your lucky numbers this week are 3 and 5 for optimism, creativity and change. Your power color is pink.

3. Snake

Snake, your mental sharpness helps you to attract abundance and luck this week. You don't want to act hastily on Monday, even though it's an initiative day. You want to pay attention to the rhythm of things. Find the right moment to make your changes, which could come during a period of tension on Tuesday or Wednesday. Remember to trust your instincts, which can be very accurate. If you listen to your gut, you'll set yourself up for a big payoff on Thursday, the success day of this week.

Over the weekend, an opportunity may surface through your network. You may get a chance to start a project from scratch after a past failure. This week's best days for you are Saturday and Sunday. Use your time wisely. Your power color for this week isn't just one shade. Incorporate green, red or gold into your wardrobe. Your lucky numbers are 7, 8, and 9 for power, insight and fresh beginnings.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.