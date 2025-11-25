Love Horoscopes Are Here For Wednesday, November 26 — Everything Falls Into Place

Love horoscopes are here for November 26, 2025 as Venus in Scorpio trines retrograde Jupiter in Cancer. While Venus in Scorpio helps you to be your most authentic self, retrograde Jupiter allows you to understand what you need to be emotionally fulfilled, helping each zodiac sign experience heightened intimacy and connection within your romantic relationship.

The result is a transformative experience that teaches you that you have always been worthy of being loved. You were never hard to love or too much; it was just a matter of you learning who you are so that you could attract the person meant for you.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 26, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on your home today, beautiful Aries. Whether you’re single or happily in love, there is great fulfillment to be found in where and with whom you live.

Jupiter retrograde in Cancer is helping to appreciate the people who are in your life, while Venus allows you to forge those deep emotional bonds you are seeking.

This would create the perfect atmosphere for a dinner party or game night at home, allowing you to enjoy all the special connections in your life.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Tell them how you feel, dear Taurus. You can often hide your feelings within, regardless of what they are about.

Instead of thinking that you shouldn’t be overly emotional or sentimental, try to open up to that person in your life and let them know how you feel.

More than likely, you’ve realized your feelings are deeper than you once thought. Tell them how you feel and about the future you dream of sharing with them.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is always worth changing your life for, Gemini. You are feeling incredibly seen and valued by your partner today.

This helps you see that this relationship is everything you ever thought you deserved. Because of that, you will want to approach them about rearranging schedules or even moving in together as part of how to move forward.

They will be the perfect place for this conversation, especially if they have Cancer placements. Be sure to express how you are feeling.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Give yourself time to process, dearest Cancer. You will receive a declaration of feeling or an offer of commitment today.

While this person is quite sincere and you have been feeling the same, it’s still important to give yourself time to process everything.

Don’t feel like you have to make an immediate decision out of fear of losing them. Instead, be honest about your feelings and let yourself decide when you are certain this is the life that you want.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may not be where you thought you would end up, Leo. Yet, that doesn’t mean it’s not better than you ever imagined. Your romantic life has taken an unexpected turn in the last year.

Because of this, you’ve found greater freedom in expressing yourself and making the choices that are right for you. Now, is when you will finally feel like you’re on the other side of this phase of transformation.

The only thing you must do is be grateful for what brought you here, and ready to receive the best kind of love, the one that lasts forever.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t hold yourself back, sweet Virgo. You are entering an incredibly social and outgoing phase of your life. This energy will have you wanting to plan dinner parties, social celebrations, and express your truth to those in your life.

While it is about fun and getting together with those closest to you, it’s also about you revealing the new you.

You are confident in who you are and no longer hide behind your wounds. Because of this, you can now trust that everything and everyone in your life is part of your destiny.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Build something together, beautiful Libra. The energy today represents taking your relationship in a new direction, but it’s not all about marriage. Instead, you will start thinking about what you and your partner can create together.

This may involve a spiritual matter, like a retreat center; however, it’s really all about letting your relationship serve a higher purpose. You don’t need to come up with all the answers today, but do let yourself start dreaming about what’s next.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

In your heart, you already know the truth, Scorpio. While certain aspects of your life may bring you comfort and fulfillment, there is still something you must explore for yourself.

This can be done with a partner, such as planning an exotic trip or learning how to connect in a new way. However, you want to make sure that you’re not limiting yourself from experiencing life.

Try to involve your partner, but be willing to continue following the divine call toward what you are meant to experience in this lifetime.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s the emotional connection that matters most, Sagittarius. You’ve been learning what it means to invest within and build the emotional bond that you share with your partner. This has led you to become honest, vulnerable, and open in a new and exciting way.

Today, this will lead you down a new path in your romantic life. You will be sure of your feelings and what it means for the future. Now, all you must do is trust yourself to know what or who is meant for you.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Explore the depths of your relationship, Capricorn. Don’t be afraid to promise forever or say how you genuinely feel.

You have been learning to go deeper than surface-level emotions, and today I will ask you to start building a new chapter in your relationship.

It will be necessary to discuss what you’ve been thinking, especially about the future. But take your time with this conversation, as it’s only the beginning of what’s to come.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

How you feel is what matters most, Aquarius. Let yourself honor every one of your emotions as truth today.

You can’t keep trying to fit yourself into something that isn’t part of the divine plan for your life. While today’s energy is positive, it’s also meant to help you start to honor yourself in a new way.

This doesn’t bring any fear of a break-up, but it does help you prioritize love in your life the way it needs to be to keep growing where it’s meant to.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take a chance on love, dearest Pisces. You now have a deep understanding of the kind of love that you genuinely need. You understand who you are on an authentic level and are looking for the same kind of awareness in a partner.

This brings you to the place of needing to take a chance on love. Whether it’s with someone new and unexpected, or finally being ready to progress an existing relationship, be willing to take a leap of faith when it comes to finally manifesting everything you’ve ever wanted.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.