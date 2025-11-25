4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On November 26, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance on November 26, 2025 when Venus, the planet of love, beauty and property, works in harmony with Saturn, the planet that rules structure and issues rewards when you do what you are supposed to do.

With Saturn, there is a way toward success, and it's hard work paired with consistent effort. There's a desire to have more on Wednesday, but when Saturn's involved, it means you often have to go through a season of not having before that can happen. Why? Saturn rules the bones, and it tends to strip you down to your elementary thoughts or ideas.

On Wednesday, you realize there's something you need. But as you're trying to figure it out, you discover it wasn't what you initially thought it was. Since Venus is friends with Saturn, you enter a day where beauty is the process. Let's find out what this means for the four astrological signs who leverage this energy to attract abundance and luck.

1. Taurus

Taurus, it's insane how life works sometimes. When you think that the entire world rests on your shoulders, you discover that it's not what you know, but who. Your friends, business colleagues, and even your partner may know someone who knows someone who can help you get what you want today. You've been patient all year. It takes time for you to get what you want, and you know it. So, even though you have been intense, you still have held back much of your power.

So, now the partnerships and relationships you've cultivated will begin to pay off on November 26. In fact, you like what you see happening so much that the idea of commitment becomes extremely attractive to you. You may decide to strike a deal with a person and collaborate. There's power in the collective. You don't feel the need to do things on your own; solo ventures leave you less powerful and weaken your influence. Your open-mindedness is very attractive. Attract is what you do on Wednesday, and you draw what you want with plenty of luck and abundance.

2. Libra

Libra, a disciplined daily life helps you to attract abundance and luck into your world. You have been working very, very hard all year, and you have aimed to secure a financially stable life for yourself. It's not been easy. To reach a certain level of economic stability, you need to address money problems from two separate sides: saving and making more income. You have done that, and now it's time to see the rich rewards.

Routine has been good to you, and it's what's led to your glow up on Wednesday. Staying practical is beautiful to you on November 26. Every decision you make is rooted in securing habits that solidify your ability to be detail-oriented. You attract attention and the respect of others; hey, you even feel more respect for yourself. You find that respect causes you to avoid time-wasting scenarios. Instead, you turn time into money. This isn't an overnight success; no, you had to persist and work for it for a very long time. Today turns out to be an auspicious and abundant day for you.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, you have earned yourself quite a respectable reputation, and on Wednesday, what you've built in your home, career, and friendships leads you to success. Venus highlights your career sector, and when the planet of beauty is there, she appeals to your attractiveness. Your character appeals to others. You have servant leadership skills. You aren't just superficially strong; you have a deep character that's built to endure hardships.

Saturn is in your financial sector, which means you have struggled long and hard. There were times when you had to endure lonely nights and worrisome days because of money problems. Being responsible will not leave you without feeling the sweet satisfaction of success. You are taken seriously because you did the hard work. You not only spoke of specific values, but you lived by them. On November 26, luck arrives, and so does abundance, but it's not without having earned it through sweat and a few tears.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, you may be an introvert, but today your voice is what earns the trust of others. When people trust you, they support your work. People who support your work help you to accomplish your goals. Accomplished goals make you profitable, and that's why you'll be among the most successful people in the world: you have allies.

On Wednesday, you write away, teach, share information, and generously share your ideas. Saturn in your communication center helps you to put the dots together. You see that when you are socially involved, not just quietly in the background, making things happen, good luck flows to you. Venus in your friendship sector means that your allies are rooting for you. Rewards are coming, and you are going to love what you receive starting on November 26.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.