4 Zodiac Signs Receive Much-Needed Blessings From The Universe On November 26, 2025

On November 26, 2025, four zodiac signs receive much-needed blessings from the universe. Venus trine Jupiter is one of the most uplifting alignments of all, often called the luck and love aspect. It helps us open our hearts to possibility and love.

We feel gratitude during this transit. On November 26, four zodiac signs are lucky enough to feel its influence in profound ways.

For these astrological signs, this day brings a clear message from the universe. The support we need is here. Whether through love, opportunity, or just plain old personal insight, each sign receives confirmation that we're on the right path.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Venus trine Jupiter fills your world with happiness and reassurance, Taurus. You will receive encouraging news on this day, November 26, and you'll take it as a sign that all is well. Ah, sweet relief!

The universe’s message to you is clear: keep trusting the process. Keep hitting those high notes, Taurus, and trust that what you do is the right thing.

The blessings heading your way are the result of your patience and constant belief in yourself. Your reward is peace of mind and the quiet security that your future is safe and sound. Gratitude makes the wheel of fortune spin even faster.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

With Venus as your ruling planet, this trine to Jupiter feels like it was practically designed for you, Libra. You’re reminded on November 26, that being kind and fair attracts blessings your way.

Harmony returns to your relationships, and optimism replaces any nagging hesitation. Something you’ve hoped for begins to take shape, confirming that you’ve been on the right track all this time.

You’re encouraged to stay open-hearted and open-minded. Things are starting to look up, Libra. You're unstoppable, and your sweet nature is contagious.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Venus trine Jupiter awakens your sense of joyous adventure, Sagittarius. You feel seen, appreciated, and ready for whatever is next on the list of things to come. Blessings flow to you under this transit, especially when it comes to matters of love.

On November 26, you’ll see that the universe is cheering you on, and you can't help but laugh at the whole deal. Something great is about to happen, and it's all yours to experience.

The message for you is simple: say yes to life. Say yes to all the things that kept you back, simply because you were too afraid to move forward. Your optimism is the key to everything unfolding beautifully.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

This Venus-Jupiter transit brings you, Capricorn, as you've been dealing with some challenging moments recently. You’ve been working tirelessly, but at times, you aren't sure that you can keep up the pace.

On November 26, you get what we all know as a second wind. You realize that success doesn’t always come through struggle, and this is a huge lesson for you, because you always equate success with heavy labor.

The universe is telling you to soften up and go easy on yourself. You can have everything you want if you take the pressure off, which means you need to give yourself a break. Blessings are coming to you, Capricorn. Allow the universe to lighten your load.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.