3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On November 26, 2025

Starting on November 26, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. Venus trine Jupiter is a beautiful transitional alignment that brings expansion, abundance, and the chance to see life in a more generous light. Optimism is key on this day, November 26.

Transformation feels possible, and these three zodiac signs mean to make it our business. It's fun to change things up, and during this transit, we come to understand that fear is usually what keeps us from experiencing great change.

Fear of the unknown has held us back, but on this day, we have an opportunity to take matters into our own hands and create the future as we'd like it to be. We feel hopeful and daring. We are ready for great change. Let it begin!

1. Gemini

Venus trine Jupiter encourages you to expand your social and creative horizons, Gemini. While you probably think of yourself as a very social and engaged person, you know deep in your heart that your social circle is limited. Therefore, you aren't learning new things.

The thing with you, Gemini, is that you desire new things all the time. You want change, and you secretly want some kind of major transformation. It's up to you to make that first move.

November 26 will be about how you perceive your own self. You see the value in your life, and you want to treat yourself to new experiences. You want to grow, and during Venus trine Jupiter, you get to. This is the start of a powerful new era, Gemini!

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

If you ever veer off of strait-up optimism, it's only for a short while, as it's in your nature to always look on the bright side, Sagittarius. The transit of Venus trine Jupiter helps you regain that peppy positivity and pushes you to be more creative.

The transformation that is available to you on this day, November 26, is gentle yet potent, allowing you to step confidently into a future you’ve been imagining. All you need is the smallest hint of inspiration, and zip! Off you go!

Expansion and transformation come through action and through your amazing vision. Seeing the bigger picture will help you make decisions that feel aligned with your highest good, Sag.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, Venus trine Jupiter brings you an emotional and spiritual lift, making change feel inspired and exciting. You will feel like it's time to release some of those old patterns, as they really don't fit in with your lifestyle choices any longer.

Small changes in attitude or perception will ripple into larger transformations, particularly in your relationships or creative pursuits. On November 26, the process has you wanting more out of life.

The best part is that you are no longer afraid to go for it. You want the changes that you suspect are right around the corner. It's your turn, Pisces. It's your time to get what you believe is yours. Just don't forget to have fun along the way!

