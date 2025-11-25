Daily Horoscopes For Wednesday, November 26: Venus Trines Saturn In Pisces

Wednesday's astrological energy helps each zodiac sign commitment to the future.

Written on Nov 25, 2025

daily horoscope november 26, 2025 Design: YourTango, Photo: Design Studios, Canva
In today's daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on November 26, 2025, Venus in Scorpio trines Saturn in Pisces, making commitment feel a lot less scary. On Wednesday, this energy teaches us that boundaries can be acts of care. 

Whatever unfolds on Wednesday has the potential to endure, because with Saturn, the planet of discipline involved, you know it’s grounded in truth rather than fantasy. If the past few weeks have brought intensity or confusion in matters of the heart, today offers a gentle stabilizing force. Relationships that have been tested may find new strength through accountability and empathy. 

YourTango

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Aries, your mind feels like a constellation of ideas on Wednesday, each one sparkling with potential. The energy around you is electric. Words tumble out like shooting stars, conversations crackle with revelation, and you find yourself voicing truths that have been waiting to be heard. 

Claim the authority of your voice on November 26. Just remember, confidence doesn’t mean volume, but resonance. What you say now has the power to ripple far beyond your imagination.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Taurus, planting seeds for long-term stability is the route to your success on Wednesday, and the universe rewards your patience. But beneath the spreadsheets and strategies lies the reminder that your sense of worth is not tied to what you own, but how you value yourself. 

On November 26, self-love is your most precious currency. The more you treat your inner world as a treasure chest, the more abundance you magnetize externally.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Gemini, life is your sandbox, and you get to build, demolish, and rebuild your castles as you please on Wednesday. Every version of you deserves airtime. 

Just remember, consistency doesn’t mean confinement. Someone might challenge you to define yourself, but don’t. You are far more expensive than any one label. On November 26, the magic of the day lies in embracing your duality and allowing your contradictions to dance together in harmony.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Cancer, Freudian slips or intuitive hunches reveal truths you’ve been avoiding. Don’t rush to silence them on Wednesday; they’re your psyche’s way of guiding you home. 

Still, remember to discern between fear and foresight. The mind can chatter, but intuition speaks softly, consistently, and without panic. As a water sign, your emotional radar is stronger than ever on November 26. Follow it. It may lead you to a revelation about yourself that finally quiets the internal noise.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Leo, your world expands through the people you meet on Wednesday. The universe is introducing you to a cast of characters who broaden your understanding of what’s possible. 

Some may challenge your assumptions, others may affirm your brilliance. Either way, the exchange fuels your fire. On November 26, collaboration, friendship, or even a chance encounter can shift your trajectory. Stay open to perspectives that differ from your own.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Virgo, you’re in your element on Wednesday — productive, precise, and laser-focused on success. You’re mastering your craft with allies and refining your goals that can fit your own and the greater whole. 

On November 26, the best foot forward is cutting through distractions with no-nonsense clarity. Notice where in your life you might be mistaking movement for progress. What would true, meaningful precision look like if you aligned your goals not just with personal ambition, but with something greater than yourself?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Libra, adventure is calling on Wednesday, drawing you toward new philosophies, art forms, and perspectives that expand the edges of your mind.

Something you encounter on November 26 shifts the lens through which you see yourself, offering a glimpse of a truer, freer version of who you are becoming. Live curiously, learn passionately, and let the unknown seduce you into growth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Scorpio, clarity slices through confusion on Wednesday, revealing what’s real and what’s a distraction. Superficial conversations are no longer satisfying. You may find yourself drawn into a profound exchange that changes how you see someone, or yourself. 

Don’t shy away from complex dialogue on November 26. It’s through honesty that healing takes root. Your presence is magnetic right now, not because you’re mysterious, but because you’re authentic.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, if any of your bonds have felt imbalanced, Wednesday gives you an opportunity to recalibrate. Sometimes the most profound transformations come from small gestures, like a message sent, compliment given, or truth spoken. 

Every act of sincerity breathes new life into your relationships on November 26. When love becomes an act of generosity, your world expands tenfold.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Capricorn, your inner architect is busy inspecting every structure in your daily life on Wednesday. Some are solid, others are outdated. Just because a method worked once doesn’t mean it’s still serving who you’re becoming. 

Allow space for upgrades on November 26. It’s time to integrate more grace into your grind. The foundation you’re building now needs a dose of sustainability. By nurturing the system, you nurture the self.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Aquarius, your creativity gets a glow-up on Wednesday. You’re refining your artistic style, polishing your ideas until they gleam. 

Recognition is closer than you think, so let the work speak for you. There’s a sense of play here, a reminder that art doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to be alive. Somewhere between structure and spontaneity, you’ll find your rhythm again.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Pisces, peace becomes your priority on Wednesday. You’re craving softness, privacy, and the healing quiet that only solitude can offer. Home feels like a sanctuary now, a space to exhale and reconnect with your inner world. 

Nurture your environment on November 26. Light a candle, put on music that feels like home, and retreat. What does authentic peace look and feel like for you? Design your days to protect that softness.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

