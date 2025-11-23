Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For November 24 - 30, 2025: Things Get So Much Better This Week

Weekly love horoscopes are here for November 24 - 30, 2025, a better week for each zodiac sign's love life than we've had in a long time. The positive energy begins on November 26 when Venus, the planet of love, trines Jupiter and Saturn, creating a beautiful grand trine. This is an extremely pleasant transit in terms of love and relationships which makes Wednesday a great day for a short vacation or trip if you are able to do this. The grand trine is a fabulous transit for passion, adventure and excitement. On November 27, Saturn turns direct and many things start to move forward again.

Mercury finally turns direct on November 29, the same day Venus opposes Uranus. A Venus-Uranus opposition can be a double-edged sword. Plans can change, feelings can change for the time being, or it could be an exciting and electric day. Just remember that things begun during a Venus-Uranus opposition don’t usually last, no matter how good they may seem in the moment. While Mercury turns direct on Saturday, we aren’t totally out of the woods yet. Give it until about December 2 and communication will finally begin to straighten out as Mercury begins to move forward. This retrograde has been very poor for communication in relationships for Leo, Sagittarius, Gemini and Virgo in particular, but things will soon sort themselves out.

The most pleasant transit of the week falls on the 30th with Venus’s trine to Neptune. This is pleasant, hopeful, dreamy, and compassionate energy, and you may feel romantically linked to someone. Enjoy the day. Venus enters Sagittarius on the same day, so look for love feelings to become lighter, more upbeat, and positive. People are generally in a more jovial mood for the duration of this transit, which lasts through December 25. Venus in Sagittarius can’t stand to be bored or stay in one place for too long, so go with the flow and be a little more adventuresome in terms of relationships and love and you can enjoy the transit.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for November 24 - 30, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, the beginning of the week holds the possibility of an ego clash or impatience, but in all likelihood, this can be avoided if you remain aware.

Venus’s trine to Jupiter on Wednesday may prevent a problem. But if there is a problem, this grand trine energy can help straighten things out.

The week’s end brings passion into your love life. You may feel that your relationship has reached a higher level.

Taurus

Taurus, this week you may feel as though you are being pulled in several directions that can involve personal freedom versus security. With Mercury turning direct on Saturday, clarity about how you feel in a relationship will finally become clear.

With Venus’s entrance into your eighth house on Sunday, your partner may experience financial benefits and your intimacy may increase with powerful feelings involved.

Gemini

Gemini, any mix-up you have had with a love interest since Mercury retrograde started on November 9 will finally get straightened out this week. Communication should start to become clearer this week, along with your thinking about someone you have met.

Venus enters your seventh house of partnerships on Sunday, bringing more romance to your relationship over the next month.

Cancer

Cancer, you have an important conversation coming up about your love life as the week begins.

Saturn’s direct station on Thursday could signal more stability in a relationship. Communication and clarity will straighten out as Mercury turns direct this week in your fifth house of love.

Leo

Leo, you may feel a subtle need for more security in a relationship this week, but at the same time, you may be feeling as though you want more freedom.

Midweek brings a beautiful Venus-Saturn trine, which is connected to a serious romantic interlude that could bring an important breakthrough in your love life.

Virgo

Virgo, communication and clear thinking begin to improve this week. This is perfect timing, because you could have an important discussion regarding a relationship that can now turn out well.

The week’s end brings a beautiful aspect for spending time with someone special when Venus trines Neptune on Sunday, hopeful and compassionate energy that makes everything just feel right.

Libra

Libra, this week is great for reconnecting with your deepest feelings and desires.

While miscommunication is still possible this week, you will feel a shift toward more clarity by week’s end. Venus’s entrance into Sagittarius on November 30 will be focused on more communication and together time.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you have a significant conversation at the start of the week that turns things around in your favor.

You will feel more grounded and in touch with what you want by week’s end, which will include another beautiful love transit you should take advantage of on Sunday!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, if you have felt some confusion, your thoughts finally become perfectly clear by the end of the week.

Venus’s entrance into Sagittarius to meet up with Mars makes this one of the best weeks for meeting someone special if you are single. Mars and Venus don’t join forces often, so take advantage of this energy that lasts from November 30 to December 15.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you could reconnect with someone from your past this week. If you are already in a relationship, you will feel more stability.

This week, you will start to feel like socializing more. The week ends with a beautiful transit that's perfect for love!

Aquarius

Aquarius, as the week begins, you should feel more solid in a relationship if you have one. If you are single, you could meet someone who is older than you or more serious than anyone you've been with in the past.

On Sunday, Venus joins Mars in Sagittarius, your 11th house of friendship and connection, which will make you feel more social than you have felt in a while.

Pisces

Pisces, Saturn turns direct in your sign this week, which has a significant positive impact on your life and helps you define your actual emotions and goals. You may feel some type of culmination is near, for better or worse depending on your current relationship.

If you're single, you could meet someone new this week. If partnered, the week should end beautifully for you.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.