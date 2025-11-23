Tarot Horoscopes For November 24, 2025: Five Retrograde Planets Change Things Up

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for November 24, 2025 when five retrograde planets, the Sagittarius Sun, and Capricorn Moon influence the day. Since we are only two days into this new solar season, Monday's energy is unstable. However, the Moon is in entrepreneurial Capricorn, which makes it easier to return to work when you're not feeling it after the weekend.

The collective tarot for everyone on Monday is the King of Wands, a visionary leader with plenty of energy to see a project through. You may need to tap into the skills of someone you admire this week to help navigate any uncertainty you face today. In other words, don't be afraid to ask for help. Get what you need. Let's explore what else is in store for every astrological sign based on the tarot.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Monday's tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Aries: Ace of Swords, reversed

Aries, you tend to hide your overthinking behind decisive behavior. People see you act quickly, and do not know that behind your quick reaction was a lot of forethought. Today's daily tarot card, the Ace of Swords, reversed, is a warning to be careful when making a choice.

You may be in denial about a particular situation, leading you to avoid it or make an unwise choice. Your advice for this Monday is to admit what you fear and address it.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Taurus: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, you don't like to admit this truth to others, but you crave change. You just prefer that someone else initiates it. You want to relax and enjoy the ride.

Today's daily tarot card, the Four of Pentacles, reversed, is about money and financial management, which can stop you from trying new things on your own. Why not let go of your restrictions, even if they cost money? Your advice for this Monday is to change one routine that makes you feel suffocated.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Wands, reversed

Gemini, you are an inspirational person, but there are times when you need a pick-me-up. Today's daily tarot card, the Ace of Wands, reversed, is about being burned out. Do you feel like you are running on fumes lately?

Your advice for this Monday is to let yourself be creative by trying one thing that you've never done before. Let yourself evolve, even if it's a messy and imperfect process.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, you are a lover, but there are days when you focus on nurturing others even when it hurts you. You need to be honest about your limitations. Today's daily tarot card, the Queen of Pentacles, reversed, is about self-love.

On Monday, the person who needs your love and attention will, surprisingly, be you. Your advice for November 24 is to cancel a plan that you know you don't want to do. Choose something fun instead.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Leo: Page of Cups

Leo, you are so comfortable in the limelight, but what you don't let people see is really how imaginative you are. Sometimes you hold back out of fear that you'll be too much.

Today's daily tarot card, the Page of Cups, is about giving that energy to yourself. Don't be afraid to shine even if it's not where you have an audience. On Monday, share what you feel without worrying about how someone will judge you.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Wands, reversed

Virgo, you tend to project confidence, but there are times when you don't feel so sure of yourself. It bothers you when that happens.

Today's daily tarot card, the Queen of Wands, reversed, is about hiding your fears and even dimming your own light because you don't want anyone to see your flaws. On Monday, work on getting more comfortable with imperfection and just be yourself.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Libra: Queen of Swords, reversed

Libra, you can turn off your emotions only because you care so much that it hurts you to express them. You don't like feeling emotionally out of control, but it happens, especially when you love hard.

Today's daily tarot card, the Queen of Swords, reversed, is about cutting off communication and repressing your emotions, when they ought to be shared freely. On Monday, let the scales tip. It's OK to live life off-balance sometimes.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, you dislike wasting time so that you can become quite the clock watcher. At times, your intensity is directly related to how much you want to make sure things get done, even at the expense of sensitivity.

Today's daily tarot card, the Knight of Swords, reversed, is about misdirecting your energy. You may rush for the sake of a deadline, but miss the point of the journey. Your advice for this Monday is to avoid feeling like you need to do everything yourself. Let one problem resolve itself.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Sagittarius: The Lovers

Sagittarius, you don't like how people assume you're non-committal. You are, but you are also looking for a specific connection that's spiritually aligned. You won't take half-lovers or settle for less than what you know is real.

On Monday, The Lovers tarot card is about a meaningful partnership rooted in shared values, and also being distracted when you sense that it's not. November 24 is the day to make a commitment and overcome your fear of missing out.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Capricorn: Strength

Capricorn, you won't admit it, but there are more times than not that your motivation is driven out of fear of not being good enough.

On Monday, the Strength tarot card is about enduring the rough patches and pushing through until you hit your finish line. You want to be successful, but Strength asks you to avoid multitasking. Focus on one thing at a time on Monday and stay fully present in the moment.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Wands

Aquarius, you are afraid of being stuck. You don't want to be unpredictable, but you feel like being spontaneous keeps you forever young and mentally youthful.

Today's daily tarot card, the Two of Wands, is about reaching a limit. You are standing at a crossroads, where a decision must be made. On Monday, make one small choice that brings you closer to the dream you wish to fulfill.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Swords

Pisces, you can assume there's a limitation for you when only you feel stuck. The Eight of Swords, is about seeing that the trap is in your mind.

You do have a way out, and it's there once you take off the blindfold and see you're free. On Monday, break the rules you've made for yourself and let yourself be OK with changing the way things have always been done.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.