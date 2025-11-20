Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for November 21, 2025 during the Sun's last day in Scorpio and the Moon in Sagittarius. When the Sun is at the end of a solar season, its highlights, which are life-giving, have the most potential for change. Scorpio season is the perfect time to dig into your family heritage, so you may discover a few genealogical secrets on Friday.

Today's collective tarot card is the Nine of Pentacles, which makes today perfect for finding ways to improve your finances through debt reduction. You're on your way to an improved economic outlook before the Sun changes signs on Saturday.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Friday, November 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Aries: Four of Pentacles

Aries, the Four of Pentacles symbolizes something you are trying to attain: financial security. You want to have control over money matters so you can feel good about your life.

This will require a strategy, and you can't expect to use the same thinking that got you to where you are now. Today, consider consulting a financial advisor or expert in the area you need help with to start your journey in the right way.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Taurus: The Tower

Taurus, The Tower is about sudden upsets and trouble. You may be going through a type of demolition, and the energy must clear so you can start anew.

Don't let a sudden change on Friday throw off your typical calm demeanor. It's all part of what you need to do to get where you have already planned in your future.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Gemini: The Hermit

Gemini, The Hermit is about introspection for a spiritual retreat or a life lesson that can only be learned by looking inward. Your changes today may be limited to those cultivated by deep thought or self-evaluation.

This transformative process of Scorpio season is terrific for you, since everything you say and do comes from deep thought. Use this day to ponder and process, perhaps include some journal writing or meditation.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Cups

Cancer, your daily tarot card is about creativity and doing something artful to share what's on your mind. The Knight of Cups may come up when you're in a new romance or feeling more attached to your partner than usual, and the embers of love are renewed.

Today's advice is to let your love life grow on its own, without feeling the need to control it. You may not feel comfortable going with the flow at first because passion can be both exciting and scary; however, experiment and see how you feel.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Cups

Leo, the Eight of Cups is about change and transition, which matches and is perfect for today's energy. You may experience a profound insight about your home life that prompts you to change a room's appearance or consider relocating.

It's the perfect day to pick out fresh paint colors for redecorating your house or bedroom. If you're planning to move, check if there are any moving programs for where you're planning to relocate to.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Five of Cups, reversed

Virgo, if you're ready to move on from a past situation that no longer holds you back, then you'll be pleased to have the Five of Cups, reversed as your daily tarot card.

It signifies a tough time in your life, but one that is over. Today, you may see a situation come to a breaking point. The moment, even if it's tough, can lead to a resolution and help you find healing and closure.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Swords

Libra, you are the queen of balance, but today's daily tarot card, the Four of Swords, says it's time for you to take a break. You need some rest, and your emotional needs have to be met for you to handle all you do each day.

Today's change could involve you setting some boundaries that keep certain people or projects at bay. At first, your lack of availability may be problematic for others, and even tougher for you to maintain. However, just for today, put your self-care at the top of your priority list.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Justice

Scorpio, you are an intentional being, and today's tarot card, Justice, emphasizes the cause-and-effect relationship your choices have on yourself and others. You have a keen comprehension of the impact of a person's behavior, and that can be part of why you come across as controlling. You are doing damage control.

Today's advice is to let people accept responsibility for their actions and not try to control the outcome or their initiative in the decision-making process. You may want to and think it's helpful, but ask yourself, how can someone learn if you're in the way of the lesson?

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Pentacles

Sagittarius, no one likes to hear negative news, but your tarot card foreshadows a tougher-than-average moment in the future.

The Five of Pentacles is about financial hardships or even a health struggle. But none of these are fated; you have some decisions to make, and you need to make wise ones.

Today, take any activity that you're doing that seems to hinder you from making progress in your life. Don't add fuel to already existing problems, like debt. If you're practicing unhealthy habits, change them.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Star

Capricorn, if you've been feeling a little discouraged for any reason, The Star tarot card represents hope entering your life. It's OK for you to feel optimistic or to wonder if things will ever get better, but when there are no signs, your heart can feel discouraged.

Today, take discouragement and fear and push them aside. Don't give them any room, as you control your outcome. You decide your reaction to situations that you face in your life today.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, it can be easy to allow things to pull your attention away from what matters most to you.

The Eight of Pentacles, reversed, indicates the potential to lose sight of what's important, and worse, causing others to think you're flaky or not serious about your commitments.

Today, you can pay special attention to when your mind seems to wander. Put guardrails in place like an accountability partner to help you know when you need to recenter and come back into focus.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Pentacles

Pisces, you're all about giving as much as you receive from others. You are a person who feels deeply about reciprocity. You're about to enter a very generous period in your life, as indicated by the Six of Pentacles tarot card, and the good news is that you will receive back many times over from the time and energy you gave.

So if you're feeling like going above and beyond, but slightly fearful that you will be unappreciated, wipe that thought out of your mind. The stars have willed it so that your life is about to bloom with mutual respect and love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.