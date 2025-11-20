Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Horoscope For Friday, November 21: Sagittarius Season Begins

Today's daily horoscope for November 21, 2025, reveals how the start of Sagittarius season influences each zodiac sign's day. The Sun enters Sagittarius on Friday, where it will be for the next 30 days.

Now that Scorpio season is over, we can all breathe a collective exhale after enduring weeks of Scorpio’s intensity, which called for unravelling truths, transformations, and emotional purges. With the Sun now in Sagittarius, the light breaks open again. Sagittarius season arrives like a sunrise after confession, a transition full of new promises and adventure.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, November 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There’s no time to turn back on your heels now, you’ve already crossed the threshold. The season is daring you to stand your ground, even when self-doubt drips in like a leaky tap that won’t stop trickling.

But with a conscious mental gear shift, you can patch those inner leaks and redirect the water into something fertile. This is about transmuting anxiety into movement, fear into fire. What if every tremor of uncertainty is just your spirit reminding you that you’re alive, and you’re still in motion?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, in the dark, what do you whisper to the world when no one’s watching? Your private longings are beginning to take shape, and soon they’ll demand an audience. It’s time to own what you’ve been nurturing in silence. Write them down.

Name them. There’s power in articulation. The cosmos is asking you to stop playing humble in rooms you were born to command. Come out of hiding, Taurus, and claim what’s been yours since the beginning, the right to want more.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you’ve been juggling conversations, keeping options open, and testing the chemistry in multiple directions. Yet, what you truly want now is depth, rather than endless distractions.

Ask the question you’ve been avoiding. Let silence fill in the emotional data you can’t rationalize. When your words align with your feelings, love stops feeling like a performance and starts feeling like presence.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, what simple methods do you have in your back pocket to help you return to flow? The truth is, you don’t need to force clarity as your intuition is a river, and rivers don’t run in circles.

They find their course by surrendering to gravity. Your emotions are trying to show you what’s worth your devotion and what’s just a distraction disguised as duty. So soften and float towards it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you’ve been fitting your creative world into neat little boxes to suit your narrative, prepare for disruption. The muse refuses to be managed. Inspiration won’t follow a script or bow to your sense of control.

Others (and life itself) are showing you that collaboration, art, and expression don’t always look like the polished picture you imagined. To deepen your craft, you must meet your ideas where they are, unrefined, imperfect and even half-formed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, what part of your life is thirsting for transformation and innovation? The structures that once kept you safe may now be stifling your growth. Detox your system literally and mentally. Clear the clutter.

Release the perfectionism that’s holding you small. When you prune what’s dead, the living parts can finally bloom. Trust that order doesn’t always mean rigidity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, we all know you love to wait until your ducks are lined up neatly in a row before you leap. But the truth? Perfection is a myth disguised as preparation. This week, the universe is asking for your courage, not your plan.

Put on your big boots and step into the unknown. Promising opportunities are waiting to unfold once you release your obsession with balance. The scales don’t need to be even for you to fly.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You, more than anyone, understand that renewal begins with self-belief. The veil is thin, and your voice carries magnetic strength.

What you say now shapes how others see you, but more importantly, how you see yourself.

Practice saying things out loud that you usually only think. Hearing your own conviction builds trust between your inner and outer selves.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it’s your prime hour to double down on your ambitions, but no visionary rises alone. Collaboration is your fuel; your supernova status depends on the people orbiting your light. Reach out to your allies, mentors, and co-dreamers.

The lesson now is not just about freedom, but about shared purpose. It’s time to trade the Lone Ranger cape for a crown built in the community. As they say, it takes a village, but you, Sagittarius, are the village’s firekeeper.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, to dance in the landscape of fantasy and let your imagination untether itself from logic. You’ve been walking the straight line for too long, and it’s time to wander.

Reconnect with play, with wonder, with the version of you who used to dream before results mattered. Sometimes the most practical thing you can do is let yourself believe in magic again. Trade your spreadsheets for Stardust. The forest is calling, and within its thorns and roses lies your next revelation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, step into your creative monsoon and let the winds strip away the illusion of perfection. Every gust carries a reminder that authenticity will always outshine polish. You are being called to create something that’s meant to provoke and awaken. Your originality is your rebellion.

The world doesn’t need another glossy replica; it needs your raw truth. So paint with mess. Write with tears. Speak with truth. You are poetry in motion, and the storm you bring is liberation itself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Beautify your workspace. Add ritual to your routine. Savor the process of expansion instead of rushing toward results.

When you treat your ambitions with the same tenderness you give your imagination, new doors open naturally. The world wants more of what only you can create, but it can only meet you if you’re steady enough to receive it.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.