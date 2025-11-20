Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After November 21, 2025

Life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs after November 21, 2025 when Sun trine Neptune brings us the kind of gentle, uplifting energy that helps us dissolve barriers that block our path. On Friday, we see the obstacles of our lives for what they are, and we are now ready to get rid of them.

This transit is about using inspiration to get ourselves to the goal. On November 21, these astrological signs will know that the time is right. This is when we start to release everything that has held us back so far so life can start getting better.

It may feel like a weight lifting off of us or a simple moment of peace. Life is not just moving forward. It’s improving, and we are taking responsibility for that forward momentum. We did this!

1. Virgo

The transit Sun trine Neptune helps you dismiss some of those lingering doubts so that you can see life with renewed perspective. This works for you, Virgo, plus it also gives your mind a well-needed break.

Small frustrations that seemed overwhelming are now dissolving, giving you room to breathe. On Friday, November 21, even the most complicated of issues seems to unravel easily, leaving you with something very close to peace.

This is a day to trust your intuition and embrace the subtle flow of energy. You are being guided towards renewed confidence. Life is shifting, Virgo, and it's moving in your favor.

2. Libra

The transit Sun trine Neptune brings you a well-needed sense of hope, Libra. You've been feeling blocked and stuck, and that's just not who you are. You're over it! Thankfully, this is the day all of that changes in your favor.

On November 21, you will encounter opportunities or insights that open your heart and make challenges seem smaller. You're not as threatened by what's out there. There's a renewed sense of courage, and the timing of it is perfect.

The universe supports your efforts and shows that progress is possible. This helps you with relationships and friendships, as well. Better days are here, Libra. Rather than merely observe, it's time for you to participate.

3. Scorpio

The transit Sun trine Neptune allows you to see beyond present difficulties so that you can get used to and embrace a more hopeful vision of the future, Scorpio. You've needed this, and now, voila! It's here. Take advantage of this moment.

Times of uncertainty are coming to an end, Scorpio. The year is coming to a close, and you feel good about saying goodbye to some old habits. This works for you. That Neptune energy has you believing in the future, and it's a good one.

This is a day for you to open to possibilities and let optimism lead the way. The universe is helping you recognize that life is improving, Scorpio, and that you are ready for what comes your way. It's all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.