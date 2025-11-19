Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for November 20, 2025 as the Moon entering Sagittarius gets you mentally and emotionally prepared for the Sun also entering the sign of the archer. The archer symbolizes adventure, philosophy, education and learning, so on Thursday, you may feel drawn to spiritual topics or quiet, introspective activities that stimulate your mind but feed your soul.

The collective tarot card for everyone on November 20 is the Five of Pentacles, which represents deep healing followed by hard times and struggles in which joy was lost and your heart was saddened. It's time to take your disappointments to the universe and surrender them for healing and closure. Advice for today from the tarot is to take your healing seriously, starting now. Don't let a new season begin bringing the past along without resolving it. You may still bear some of the consequences or carry work left to do, but your future can look brighter when you face your pain head-on. Let's find out what else is in store for you and each astrological sign beginning on Thursday.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Thursday, November 20, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: Queen of Wands

Aries, you are a natural-born leader who loves a fresh start. So, in essence, you are the Queen of Wands today, a person who can begin a fresh start and hit the reset button whenever they want to do so.

The Moon entering Sagittarius invites you to take the day by storm. The first step toward change and problem-solving is to recognize that your feelings can be overridden by action.

You can choose what you will do and not let your emotions decide for you. If actions speak louder than words, results are proof that you are living the life you know you were meant to live.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: Knights of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, your strength can be a weakness if you allow it to rule how you live your life at all times. The Knights of Pentacles reversed symbolizes being stuck, and that's part of the problem when you have a routine you refuse to change.

Routines can be powerful tools, but when they start to keep you stagnant or stuck. You might feel like you have to stay the course because it works. But what if your future could be better by one slight deviation from the norm?

You will never know, and during today's Moon in your resources sector, finding out what else is available to you is a great place to start.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: Three of Swords

Gemini, you tend to be highly adaptive, even during moments of despair and stress. Today, you may be putting your skills to the test as the Moon enters your love sector on a day that you receive the Three of Swords tarot card.

You may have recently experienced, or be currently experiencing, a betrayal. You may feel like you can't trust anyone, or, worse, that your heart will never heal.

Allow yourself time to process your emotions. The next few days may be the hardest, but you will soon feel less sorrowful next week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: King of Cups

Cancer, you are a sweet, sweet zodiac sign, but such a high level of kindness can leave you feeling out in the cold or imbalanced.

You're giving something away that's so precious, like your heart, that it's so easy for you to do. Yet, it can hurt when those emotions or loyalties aren't reciprocated.

As the Moon enters your wellness sector, it's time to work on emotional healing. The King of Cups encourages you to practice emotional wisdom and compassion.

Apply these energies to yourself. Don't be afraid to face your feelings with bravery, even when it's hard.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: The Fool, reversed

Leo, of all the things you are, one thing you are not is a reckless risk-taker. You like to think things through. You are always aware of the impact choices have on your reputation, so you ponder wisely.

The Fool, reversed, isn't about you. It may refer to someone you know or to a situation in which you witness a careless decision, and it may feel like it will impact you.

Your message from the tarot for today is to be careful and avoid letting impulsiveness take hold. You could get caught up in fear or the passion of a moment, only later to regret not staying cool.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, you're a thinker, and part of liking things to be in order involves special attention toward how you and others exchange energy.

The Six of Pentacles, reversed, denotes a potential imbalance between you and someone else who isn't playing fairly with you. They may be taking more than they give or not being kind after you were nice to them.

You might not like what you see, and the Moon in your house of comforts can push you to retaliate and say something. Be cautious when bringing up what you observe, as you may create tension that you're not used to.

Instead, remember confrontation can be done with the same kindness you always exercise, but firm.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: Seven of Pentacles

Libra, are you patient? Yes, you are. Do you pay attention to what you do and how it impacts others? Yes, again. The Seven of Pentacles is a nod to your already well-established personality traits, rooted in careful consideration for others.

Yet, today's Moon entering Sagittarius requires you to do something you don't always do — talk about it. It can be hard for you to remind others that you do put in the time, energy and effort. You could feel like a humblebragger, but for today, roll with it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: The Star, reversed

Scorpio, how are your relationships going right now? The Star reversed suggestions that a partnership feels rocky or that there's a need to talk about the future, and to be sincere about your intentions.

You may not feel comfortable exploring this topic with a partner or potential love match; however, with the Moon entering your sector of personal value, it's best to invest time in yourself. You deserve to know where you stand, too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, you are a natural-born fighter. You fearlessly defend truth, and there are fewer wars more harsh on the spirit to wage. The Five of Pentacles, reversed, is inviting you to recover from a recent battle that may have left a few scars on your heart.

You may need some downtime to heal or to absorb any losses you experienced. You might not know which direction is best for you to take, but with the Moon in your sign today, listening to your heart will give you the insight and wisdom you need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: Justice

Capricorn, you are a karmic-driven zodiac sign, and the Justice card is rooted in a relationship between cause and effect. You give what you can, and what transpires afterward is the result of your choices.

Today, you may have a consequence you didn't anticipate, but it aligns with your past actions. If you aren't satisfied with what you get, remember that today is a new day to start over. Tomorrow's results depend on how you handle the moment you're in.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, how well are you taking care of yourself lately? The Four of Swords, reversed, is a warning as much as it is a reminder: self-care is a necessary part of the human experience.

Pick your activities carefully today. You may be thinking socializing is what you need and going out with coworkers for fun, but you end up more tired in the end. Honor your body's need for rest.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: The Hierophant, reversed

Pisces, you have no problem setting yourself apart from tradition. In fact, you like a minor change because it's an exciting way to explore the potential of something in your life. You don't have to do anything but roll with the experience.

The Hierophant, reversed, is a call to adventure, especially when it comes to tradition. Don't be afraid to break free from the norm. Let yourself explore what others have done and see how it makes you feel about yourself.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.