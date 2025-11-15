Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For November 17 - 23, 2025

Weekly tarot horoscopes are here with a message for each zodiac sign for the week of November 17 - 23, 2025. This week, a few essential planetary events will alter the energy we've experienced all month. You are encouraged to pay attention to your inner voice, as you will receive insights that change your beliefs about yourself for the better. Mercury retrograde will re-enter Sagittarius on Wednesday, anticipate ephiphanies about your personal philosophy. Because there is a New Moon on Thursday, you are ready to do something new to change your life as a result of the information you receive. The Sun will enter Sagittarius on Sunday, beginning a new solar season.

Advertisement

Design: YourTango

The collective tarot card for everyone this week is the Lovers, which represents the choices in relationships. What's particularly interesting about this card during the week's astrology is how your self-perception can influence your interactions with others. You may begin to feel like you are not where you are meant to be, or that you have to work harder to get along with someone you've wronged. You may be more open to healing conversations due to a change of heart. Partners can reconcile, and friendships can start to flourish with new experiences. Let's explore what else is in store for your zodiac sign all week.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for November 17 - 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Wands

Aries, your weekly tarot card serves as a solid reminder of your resilience. The Nine of Wands is about perseverance, and you've got very thick skin, and no matter what comes your way, you always manage to rise above the challenge.

This week, after the New Moon in Scorpio, you may discover how significant an intimate relationship is to you. There may be an exchange of power that could come in the form of secret sharing or money, helping you to take a trip or start a new adventure.

With the Sun and Mercury entering Sagittarius, this is a great time to review your life manifesto. Are you considering returning to school to acquire a new skill? Even if it's tough for you to do, the stars and cards align; you can find a way to get what you want done.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Taurus: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Taurus, control means a lot to you, but you do not have to be in charge of everyone. You only want to be in charge of yourself and the things that are within your realm. So, when the New Moon happens in your relationship sector, you may change how you feel about boundaries.

The reversed Wheel of Fortune tarot card symbolizes a loss of self-control. It doesn't help you that Scorpio's energy is intensely driven to micromanage. Be warned, this could become a problem for you.

During the start of Sagittarius season, you will learn some mighty important lessons about intimacy — what it is and what it isn't. You may need to explore what people in your life need and want. Be sure to ask and not assume.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Gemini: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, you're a curious and chatty little zodiac sign who loves to learn about all sorts of things. You may hear sad news about a friend or coworker that prompts that tender-hearted side of you to open your wallet and give generously (as you are prone to do).

The New Moon in Scorpio reminds you to pay attention to your own well-being in the meantime. It's wonderful to give, but be mindful of not hurting yourself in the process. You may feel like you can catch up, but be wise with your charity.

The Sun entering your partnership sector is a sign that love is on the horizon. A business partnership will bloom. If you're single, evaluate your wants and needs, and be the person you want to attract. The Four of Pentacles, reversed, serves as a reminder to release any controlling personality traits now, as they can lead to relationship imbalances.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Cancer: The Chariot

Cancer, you are such a tender-hearted sign, but beneath that soft side, you are tough and super capable of doing things that others fear doing. The Chariot encourages you to stay involved in a situation that has caused you to question your choices.

With the New Moon in your relationship sector, you will learn a few lessons in your love life that will make you glad you didn't give up.

The new solar Sagittarius season, with Mercury retrograde, reminds you to pay attention to your nervous system. You may feel overwhelmed, perhaps even emotionally overwhelmed. Ensure you take the necessary steps to feel relaxed, calm, and in a peaceful state of mind.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Cups

Leo, are you ready for a fresh start? The Ace of Cups indicates a new life chapter unfolding. Since it coincides with two planetary changes, you may have several areas of your life undergoing a revision.

The New Moon is happening in your home and family sector. So, if you're traveling, you may feel unsettled in your ordinary residence and consider a permanent move in the future.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Wands

Virgo, you tend to avoid rushing into things, especially conversations that require your time and attention. You prefer to handle situations with care to prevent miscommunication or making mistakes in judgment. This carefulness is going to be your strength during the week when your tarot card is the Eight of Wands.

You may feel rushed or pressured to commit to something, especially around the New Moon. With the Sun and Mercury retrograde in your home and family sector, be cautious regarding matters related to your relatives, as one decision can lead your life down a challenging path, forcing you to change direction.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Libra: Nine of Cups

Libra, you are a dreamer, and sometimes your wishes do come true. You have a beautiful mind that can envision what the future holds for you (and others). You can get caught up in daydreams and get lost in the wonder and awe of what if.

The Nine of Cups is a sweet, symbolic card for you right now, since it represents a desire coming true. With the New Moon this week, if you need money, ask for it. With the Sun and Mercury entering your sector of communication, consider words as powerful tools for your wishes to be heard by the universe right now.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Wands, reversed

Scorpio, there are certain things in life that you can't help, and being an influential person is one of them. The Ace of Wands, reversed, is letting you know that even during times when you feel weak, you're still capable of accomplishing many things.

Needing to rest is normal, and it's beneficial to allow yourself to take a break when you can. Since your solar season is coming to an end, and Mercury is retrograde, see rest as a valuable investment in yourself.

With the New Moon in your sign, prioritizing self-care is a wise move. Self-care doesn't have to mean sitting or sleeping. It can involve clearing away clutter or donating used items, so your space is free of distractions while you do kind acts for others.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Aries: Five of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, you are a wise soul with many experiences you can share with others. Sometimes you choose to keep your thoughts to yourself, and other times, you share liberally for the world to hear. The New Moon invites you to release the past, and the tarot card for this week indicates that a situation you've struggled with is about to be resolved.

The Five of Cups, reversed, offers you a chance to share something inspiring, especially about what you've accomplished in your life recently. You may have complained about a personal problem in the past, but with the Sun and Mercury retrograde entering your sign, you see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Wands

Capricorn, you have a warrior spirit. You have been able to take your life and level up this year. You know what it takes to make significant improvements, and you aren't afraid to face fears and work hard to be stronger. The Sun entering Sagittarius with Mercury retrograde is shining a light on worries, and they have no hold on you. Release them.

The Three of Wands is a positive symbol of progress and advancement. So if you are hoping to see a win for your effort, be optimistic. It's coming your way, and it could involve new friends shortly after the New Moon in Scorpio activates your network.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hanged Man

Aquarius, you're an innovator. You often come up with incredible ideas on what must be done and when. So it's not a surprise that waiting around for change, as indicated by the Hanged Man, doesn't work for you. Waiting holds you back.

The New Moon this week invites you to start thinking about what is best for you professionally and in your career. You may have to rethink your position during Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius and choose to rise to the top alone.

Leaving others behind may feel regretful to you, but remember it's not because you want to, but because your goals aren't aligned. You want to lead, and it's OK if others don't. Your guidance protects your wing, and that's a great thing to offer others during Sagittarius season.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Cups, reversed

Pisces, you are an endearing, sweet spiritual zodiac sign with a heart for people. However, the Six of Cups, reversed, suggests your romantic nature can leave you feeling lost or stuck in the past this week. You may regret missed opportunities and wonder if you could have done a few things differently to create better relationship experiences.

The good news is that with the New Moon entering your adventure sector, you have a chance to regroup and start over again. The Sun and Mercury retrograde entering your work sector, providing you with the ambition to do what you have to do.

Yes, it can take time for you to feel confident enough to overcome your sadness, but you have the strength to do it for the sake of love. And, you will, successfully!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.