Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For November 17 - 23 — Sagittarius Season Begins

Weekly horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign from November 17 - 23, 2025, as we leave the transformative energy of Scorpio season to enter optimistic and adventurous Sagittarius season. On November 20, the New Moon in Scorpio will shake things up early in the week before we welcome Sagittarius season on the 21st.

During Scorpio season, we had opportunities to face our past and reflect on the lessons those experiences provided in order to continue our transformation. But now with several planets in Sagittarius, we become more optimistic, social, and excited about the road ahead. The Moon enters Sagittarius on the same day as the New Moon, making this experience even more rewarding as we prepare to close a cycle and start a new one. On the 22nd, the Moon will be in the sign of Capricorn, making us all much more introspective during the weekend.

Weekly horoscopes for November 17 - 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sagittarius season begins this week, Aries, gearing you up for the many adventures you have coming up.

The New Moon in Scorpio early in the week helps you connect with creative ideas. Share them with others and explore new opportunities.

On Thursday, you may embark on a new adventure once the Moon enters Sagittarius. However, consider taking your time and prioritize preparing over doing since Mercury is retrograde.

The week ends with the Moon in Capricorn encouraging rest, but be prepared to tackle any challenges that could present themselves. You're equipped with new ideas, and it could be an excellent time to utilize your planner during this retrograde season so that you're ready to go once it ends.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week's New Moon is in your partnership house, Taurus, so you are working well with others this week. This could be the start of something meaningful with Venus also in this sector of your chart.

On Thursday, the Moon in Sagittarius feels beautiful as it helps you strengthen the bonds you have with your friends. You are also able to believe strongly in your goals.

When the Moon is in Capricorn at the end of the week, it brings a lot of courage and discipline to your professional sector. Expect this to be a period for fruitful collaborations with others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Scorpio New Moon energy at the start of the week may inspire you to show yourself love and care, Gemini. You are shifting your mindset, and with the Moon in this part of your chart, you are receiving plenty of support and encouragement.

The impact of the Scorpio Moon will make the Moon in Sagittarius feel a lot more accommodating on Thursday because you’re going to be more mindful of your needs. The Moon in this position shows you how to protect your energy.

When the Moon enters Capricorn on Saturday, you'll see the impact of past relationships and how they have continuously transformed you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The water energy early this week will make things feel much more manageable, Cancer. The romantic New Moon in the sign of Scorpio on Thursday is a good time to set new intentions within your relationship sector.

We have a potent Moon in Sagittarius this week that allows you to take time for yourself. Trust your process and reflect on your successes. You have the power to accomplish a lot more over the next several months.

When the Moon is in Capricorn over the weekend, your relationships will receive a boost, helping you to have stronger connections with others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Scorpio New Moon's triumphant energy represents a closing of cycles as you welcome a period of love and romance, Leo. The Scorpio energy is a friendly reminder to release those bad habits and focus on more positive ones that help you to become more mature.

On Thursday, the Moon in Sagittarius shows you the amazing things that love can bring. This is your time to discover what love means to you. Meeting new people could feel thrilling with Mars in this part of your chart as well.

The Moon in Capricorn slows things down over the weekend. Expect to connect with the past, which could bring some new information you’ve needed to help your personal growth process.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the creative energy is flowing with this Scorpio New Moon at the start of the week, setting the tone for what you can expect in the week ahead.

The Moon enters Sagittarius on Thursday, offering wonderful new beginnings. It's a time for celebration. While this cycle represents a new path that you can take over the next six months, it is also showing you the fruits of your labor, especially after the most recent eclipse season.

When the Moon is in the sign of Capricorn over the weekend, the flirty and playful energy makes way for a more relaxing time with others. Single people can meet new potential partners easily, and those in relationships can bond with their partner on a deeper level.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are stepping into a new role with this Scorpio New Moon transit at the start of the week, Libra. You're showing others that you have the tools needed to be in positions of leadership and take on more responsibility.

On Thursday, the Moon in the sign of Sagittarius expands your social circles, making this a potent period to showcase your charismatic and charming side. You are filled with wisdom and compassion, which will make others gravitate towards you.

When the Moon is in Capricorn over the weekend, take time to fix things around the house, get organized, or spend time with family.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

With the Moon in your sign starting things off this week, Scorpio, you feel a sense of empowerment.

As the Moon enters Sagittarius on Thursday, the fiery transit sparks your curiosity and has you desiring to embark on new adventures. The Jupiter-ruled Moon illuminates your career and financial sector, bringing your focus to the material world. you will be more meticulous about your intentions with your possessions over the next six months.

The Capricorn Moon connects you with powerful ideas that bring a lot of spark to existing projects.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Happy birthday, Sagittarius! Your zodiac season starts this week.

While the Scorpio Moon could have you slowing down at the start of the week, things pick up once the Moon is in your sign on Thursday. The Moon in your sign is here to instill confidence, especially if you’ve lost faith in yourself or your abilities.

It's time for a change in mindset — focus on believing in yourself. You may have felt your optimism lacking recently, but now you can take back your control. Take things one day at a time.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Capricorn will bring about more of the Saturnian themes of patience and discipline. Stay disciplined, don’t procrastinate, and don't forget to ask for support when you need it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, this is a very social week for you. The Scorpio New Moon enhances your charisma as it joins with Venus, giving you the confidence boost you desire.

This week's splendid New Moon serves as a much-needed reset. Analyze your tasks and responsibilities. If you've been going full speed ahead, this New Moon will anchor you and show you why it is important to focus on yourself every once in a while.

The Moon rises in your sign towards the end of the week. With its opposition to Jupiter, the transit is showing you how to be a better friend and support those around you who need a helping hand.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, powerful energy kicks things off early in the week as the Moon in Scorpio squares off with Pluto in your sign. This reflective period is showing you what you need to do to connect with others within the academic or professional sector.

Being more of a team player may be the goal, and if it’s been challenging, the Moon in Sagittarius this week helps you to reach out to others. Your artistic endeavors could shine during this period as you reunite with your inspiration.

When the Moon is in Capricorn over the weekend, you could benefit from slowing down and spending time with loved ones.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

As a water sign, Pisces, the New Moon in the sign of Scorpio this week brings you new perspectives and opportunities to share ideas with people you respect. Prepare to focus on what else you can accomplish over the next several months because you can make a lot of transformations within your collaborations.

When the Moon is in the sign of Capricorn over the weekend, your ideas begin to flourish with this transit energizing you and motivating you to continue on your path.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.