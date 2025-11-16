Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For November 17 - 23, 2025: An Intense New Moon Changes Everything

Weekly love horoscopes are here for November 17 - 23, 2025, and intense week when it will be best for each zodiac sign to expect the unexpected when it comes to their relationships. The week starts with the Sun trine both Jupiter and Saturn, creating a beautiful grand water trine that makes Monday a pleasant and harmonious day for love and companionship with others. On November 18, Mercury re-enters Scorpio for the duration of its retrograde. Our thinking will become deeper and more intense, and in some cases, we may become more suspicious of others (especially if you're already prone to this type of thinking). Mercury opposes Uranus from October 19 - 20, which may affect decision-making. People may say things without thinking, which can be a major problem, especially since this becomes part of the week's New Moon energy.

On November 20, the New Moon rises at 29 degrees of Scorpio and opposes Uranus. The 29th degree, called the anaretic degree, is considered a critical degree that represents the most potent energy of the sign, for better or worse. This New Moon opposing Uranus and the Sun makes it unpredictable and full of unexpected events, both personally and in the collective. Scorpio is the most intense of signs and rules the eighth house of intimacy and other people’s money. Taboo themes may come up, along with issues concerning finances and/or money. There is potential for a breakup if the relationship is already in trouble. This Moon will be followed by the Sun’s opposition to Uranus on the 21st, making Friday another unpredictable day. The Sun also enters Sagittarius on Friday, where it will remain until December 20. This will start to lighten the heavy Scorpio energy we have been living under for the past month. You may start to think of family and holidays, and the mood should shift quickly now. After this week, we could all use the breath of fresh air it will bring!

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Weekly love horoscopes for November 17 - 23, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, it looks like you have been focused on finances and the way you feel in a certain relationship. This will be the theme of the New Moon this week, but the potential exists for a problem to arise in either of these areas.

This New Moon also affects intimacy. If this becomes an issue for you this week, your best day to patch things up would be Sunday.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, expect the unexpected when it comes to partnerships this week because the New Moon on Thursday rises in your house of partners.

You could experience a sudden change, or there could be a breakup if the relationship isn’t all that strong. You could also face issues over finances or your intimate life if you are in a partnership.

To avoid the worst of the worst, be transparent and honest this week. And if you find yourself becoming suspicious of anything, instead of assuming, don't be afraid to say how you feel — with tact, of course.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, the week should begin nicely with a chance to enjoy spending time with a partner or love interest.

However, midweek could bring an issue or a change of heart about someone. You aren’t sure whether to speak up about this or keep these feelings to yourself for a while.

Before you bring up any issues to someone you are interested in, search your mind as to whether or not this issue has come up in past relationships — and if so, why.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, this is a week to focus on emotional balance and emotional self-preservation.

The New Moon falls in your fifth house of love, but it is opposing unpredictable Uranus, which could bring about something unexpected. You could be in for a change of plans, or a love interest could have an unexpected issue that affects you in some way.

Don't jump to conclusions. We enter Sagittarius season on Friday, so chances are things will work themselves out by the end of the week.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, the Sun has entered your fifth house of love, so you can expect to be more focused on finding love, spending time with a loved one, or even meeting someone new if you are single.

With Mercury retrograde in your fifth house as well, you could experience some misunderstandings or miscommunication this week, so it’s important to be aware. Focus on calm and open communication should this occur.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, the week should start off quite well. Shared activities can be a plus if you have a partner or love interest.

Mid-week may bring some difficulties or changes in plans. If this is the case, it’s important to use diplomacy and tact, which should be no problem for you.

You could also feel restless this week — don’t let this affect an otherwise good relationship.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, this week, it is more important than ever to be honest with yourself (and your partner if you have one), rather than trying to please everyone.

Address your needs openly if you feel the need to. The good news is that if anyone can do this in a way that, for the most part, avoids conflict, it is you.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, Mercury re-enters your sign this week, placing a greater emphasis on communication and learning more about your partner and vice versa.

The New Moon falls in your sign, which is often a nice reset. It may well be, but the Moon also opposes Uranus. This can open up new ways of looking at things or a new approach, but it can also bring conflict if you aren’t careful in the way you communicate.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, this week will bring a period of reflection about love, especially with Mercury retrograding back into your 12th house.

If you have a relationship, this is a week to nurture the bonds that make your relationship stronger.

During the New Moon on Thursday, you may choose to spend some time alone.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, Jupiter has turned retrograde in your seventh house of partners. You may be re-considering a relationship or how you want things to unfold.

Make use of the beautiful grand trine on Monday, because things will get much more hectic during the week. Watch your communication with a partner midweek, and have a Plan B for anything you do because plans could change.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, this is a week when you could deepen bonds with a partner or love interest, especially at the beginning and end of the week.

Don’t rush into emotional and sudden or poorly thought-out conversations, whether good or bad, because you could change your mind later.

You may have to claim some personal space midweek.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, with the Scorpio New Moon on Thursday, this can be a positive and romantic week if you can keep your emotions under control. Try not to react badly to minor issues.

Peace and harmony will be your friends this week if you allow them. Both Monday as well as Sunday can be prime days for love if you have a partner or love interest.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.