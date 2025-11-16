Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 17 — Mercury Retrograde Aligns With Pluto

During Monday's powerful energy, each astrological sign realizes a truth they needed to know.

Written on Nov 16, 2025

daily horoscope november 17, 2025 Design: YourTango, Photo: any_tka, Canva
Today's horoscopes for Monday, November 17, 2025 brings a sudden truth into each zodiac sign's life. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius will sextile Pluto in Aquarius, opening the floor for truth that liberates rather than destroys. 

When Mercury, the messenger, meets Pluto, the ruler of the underworld of the mind, in a cooperative aspect, words become instruments of revelation. And with Sagittarius and Aquarius involved, this is more than just small talk. A seemingly simple conversation can reprogram your worldview. Let's explore what else this may mean for your astrological sign on Monday.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, November 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Aries, stay alert on Monday. Steer away from the kind of burnout that creeps in silently, disguised as passion. You’re on a heroic ascent, yes, but even heroes need hydration and sleep. 

Pace is better than speed, no matter how capable you feel of scaling your personal visionary Everest. Give your ambition structure and it will take you further than adrenaline ever could.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Taurus, your voice carries extra power that can shift atmospheres. Before you speak on Monday, pause and feel the weight of your words — they hold more influence than you realize. 

A moment of reflection before expression will help your truth land with grace. When you lace honesty with warmth and intention, conversations that once felt tense can become pathways to deeper trust. 

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Gemini, any funky emotions lurking in your closest connections are ready to be exorcised. The ghosts of old patterns of jealousy or avoidance want to be named and released. 

Let yourself be vulnerable on Monday. You can’t heal in secrecy. You heal in communion. If you can resist the urge to intellectualize what you feel, you’ll be rewarded with intimacy that feels like breathing fresh air after years underground.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Cancer, bravery is your golden ticket this week. Say yes to the invitations that scare you and the new rooms that challenge your comfort zone. The sofa of safety has served its purpose, but adventure is calling. 

You may need to walk away from convenient arrangements that keep you emotionally stagnant, but when you exchange predictability for possibility, life rushes in to meet your fearlessness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Leo, give yourself full permission to dream louder. Your current vision board may be too small for the size of your spirit. Rip it up, start again, and build something extravagant enough to contain your authentic desires. 

Call in your fairy godmother energy on Monday. Wish grander and bolder. There’s no such thing as 'too much' for a Leo in alignment. The universe is conspiring with your aesthetic audacity.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Virgo, cast your rod into the shimmering swamp of the dating scene, but this time, don’t overanalyze the bait. On Monday, love might appear in the form of someone you wouldn’t usually notice. Someone eccentric, creative, or emotionally raw. 

Lean into the experiment. The universe is reminding you that attraction isn’t a checklist, but an atmosphere. You may not find what you expected, but you might find exactly what your soul ordered.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Libra, have faith that your effort to connect is being reflected to you. Collaborations are forming in the background with allies, muses, and co-conspirators who see your value. 

The poker table of destiny is complete, and you’ve been dealt a promising hand. Invest wisely in people who reflect your higher standards, not your nostalgia. The jackpot lies in shared purpose, not shared history.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Scorpio, it’s now up to you to redefine success by corporate metrics, but through creative sovereignty. You’ve outgrown the office matrix and the performative hustle that drain your edge. Shake it off. 

Step into the wild unknown of self-command. Your magnetism doubles when you trust your inner authority. The world doesn’t need you to fit in, there's enough of that. Instead, it requires you to show what transformation looks like when it becomes a lifestyle.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, take the mic and sing your song of liberation. Something massive is shifting in your public life on Monday, and though it may feel like exposure, it’s actually elevation. 

The fear of public failure dissolves when you remember that your story is an act of service. Your authenticity opens doors for others to walk through. This is your cue to soar beyond the ceilings you once mistook for safety.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Capricorn, don’t count your chickens before they hatch, even if your ambitions are multiplying faster than your budget allows. 

Today calls for discernment, so trim what’s unnecessary, refine your strategy, and give your resources time to mature. The reward isn’t in quick wins but in long-term stability. The empire you’re building deserves a foundation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Aquarius, what outdated beliefs are cluttering your mental closet? Monday's astrological energy offers a rare chance to declutter your thoughts and liberate yourself from old scripts. 

You’ve evolved, but your self-talk may not have caught up yet. Rewrite your mental code with compassion and rebellion in equal measure. The revolution begins in your inner dialogue when you speak to yourself differently because the outer world rearranges accordingly.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Pisces, a new direction is calling in your career and creative path — something bolder, more public, and more aligned with the myth you’re meant to live. 

Don’t shy away from anything that seems like it's too much. You can handle it. The world beyond your comfort zone holds greener pastures and a richer sense of purpose. Your dreams are expanding from local to legendary.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

