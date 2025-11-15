Tarot Horoscopes For November 16: What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Libra Moon

Tarot horoscopes are here for November 16, 2025 when the Sun is in Scorpio and the Moon is in Libra. Libra seeks partnership, and Scorpio craves control, but both are willing to compromise for the sake of closeness.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Sunday is the Eight of Wands, indicating that a fast-paced energy is available to you. When the opportunity arises to make a difference in the life of a loved one, take advantage of it. Don't wait another day. Live in the moment.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Sunday, November 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, soften your approach when it comes to relationships. Love, in all forms, platonic or romantic, comes with its fair share of compromises.

See what happens when the chance arises, even if a moment moves quickly, as predicted by the Eight of Wands tarot. You may not always enjoy making them, but they can be a valuable learning experience when it comes to partnership.

For today, ask yourself, have you ever pushed a little too hard to make something work, or perhaps you have wanted more than another was willing to give?

Let go of control. Surrender the process. See how nice it can be to interact with others when you allow things to flow organically.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, make simple adjustments in your day-to-day life on Sunday. Sometimes, being part of a relationship can require you to adjust your approach to thinking. As an earth sign, you don't always like change, but what if something new improved your life? What if it helped you to become a better person?

The Eight of Wands is saying a positive change may come so fast you may be inclined to reject it, but don't. You may discover that one way to grow closer to a partner is to listen more. Pay attention to what is being said between the lines. The path of peace is through acceptance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, open your heart to new experiences. Today is all about romance and creativity. With the Eight of Wands on the table, try to manage the fast-paced energy with a bit of imaginative flair.

As an air sign, you can conform to anything that is in your life in the moment, so why not allow that shapeshifting personality to take your mind to a new height?

You long to be around beautiful things and appreciate their aesthetic qualities. When you surround yourself with lovely objects, it sets your mind on higher things, and you attract more of it into your life. Go out and explore to discover what the world has to offer you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your quiet strength is often disguised as a form of softness. The truth is that beneath your calm exterior is an inwardly quiet-natured peacemaker who can turn even a shoebox into a home.

When you sense there is a struggle, you return to your personal space. For you, love and relationships are art; family life is a spiritual calling, one that you cherish with all your being. During today's Libra Moon and the Eight of Wands tarot card, your sweet demeanor is respected and elevated to a higher standard of living, but life can move so fast that you don't recognize it.

Your choices matter. Resolve tension around you with a gentle approach. Bring fairness when the outside world feels cruel or harsh.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you're meant to be successful. Just by being born with the Sun as your ruling planet, you capture the spotlight. You are made to be seen, and when the Moon is in Libra, you feel a desire to explore the world and watch where your charm gets recognized.

Today's goal is to share the limelight with others, especially during moments when the day flies so quickly, like the Eight of Wands implies. While also radiating the light that you bring to the world, surrender to the process. You may find that the best experiences are those that are shared with others. As Isaac Newton says, "Stand on the shoulders of giants."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today, an exceptional balance is required when being kind and generous with strangers and people you care about, but the relationship is strained. You want to be a giver, but you also need to learn to be comfortable with receiving. It's not easy to do when you feel pride in providing for others.

You may love the idea of showering others with gifts or your time, but dislike being the one who is receiving it in return. Learn from the Eight of Wands during moments when your time spirals out of control. The concept of letting others take care of you can feel like a loss of power or control. Ask yourself: Do you need to feel like you're in the driver's seat?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today's Moon is in your sign, and that means attention turns toward your life and the things you need to do to make yourself feel good. Today's the perfect time for clearing away unwanted clothing or clutter that detracts from the beauty of your personal space.

Even if your day is overwhelming, as indicated by the Eight of Wands, you can practice some self-care and consider how to organize your space so that the rest of the week runs smoothly and you feel prepared to tackle your tasks without any issues.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you don't flinch when it's time to cut toxic ties. You see motives, and you're unafraid to call out mistreatment and return an eye for an eye when you feel a person has been acting evilly toward you.

You name mistreatment for what it is. You tend to act quickly, and your strikes hurt! Today's challenge is similar to the speed and overwhelm depicted by the Eight of Wands tarot card. You have to make time to end a problem without creating damage to the relationship.

You want to do so with care and consideration to ensure everyone is treated fairly. Protect your boundaries, but do so with wisdom, not anger.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you love a good time spent with friends, and when you are in a crowd, you don't hold back your laughter or humor. You will find yourself in high spirits. Jupiter gives you a boost of insightfulness where jokes land on the beat, and you can tell when a person needs to be heard or distracted for the sake of fun.

The Eight of Wands tarot promises quick-paced energy, which is perfect for your highly engaged personality and quick wit. You're quick to reply, but be cautious not to respond to text messages or emails when you're distracted. You may say something you regret or wish you had phrased more professionally.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are made for work. Your ruling planet is Saturn, and your glyph is the goat. Rugged terrain in relationships doesn't deter you. Instead, it motivates you to work harder and make things flow. You are like the Eight of Wands, having lots to do and the swiftness to complete it.

Today, that determination becomes your superpower. Instead of seeing relationship friction as a problem, you view it as an opportunity to learn from what's happening. You can create something sustainable and proven because it has stood the test of time. Your partner or relationships will feel that commitment and admire you for it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are in the perfect position for an adventurous day. Your spirit is always looking for the next new thing, and that restlessness can be inspiring. You want to be on the move.

However, you may envision your next fun trip as one you take solo, without sharing it with someone in your life. You may make this decision quickly without warning, which is why the Eight of Wands came up for you now.

Today, your desire for independence may be what's fueling your soul and urging you to detach for a day. Give yourself the room you need to clear your mind and find what you're looking for.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you possess an incredible trait that isn't commonly known: you're an excellent secret keeper. People sense your compassion and the depth of your care.

You exercise discretion during a fast-paced Eight of Wands day; refrain from discussing others' and their problems; instead, you strive to find ways to help and offer emotional support.

Today, you foster a deep sense of trust and security in a relationship because of your ability to know when it is the right time to open up or to let something stay hidden until they are ready to share.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.