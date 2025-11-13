Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign On November 14, 2025

Your zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for November 14, 2025. On Friday, the Sun is in Scorpio, and the Moon is in Virgo for the third day in a row. If you're looking for a new way to enhance your daily routines or improve your health. Since Mercury retrograde is in effect, examine your habits, assess their results, and determine what you can do to make minor adjustments. Friday's tarot card is the Four of Swords, suggesting that it's time to take a rest and rejuvenate.

If you're constantly pushing through and trying to do more each day, consider this advice! The one small change could be to start a little earlier or take a break from work so you can plan, think, and strategize habits that build a better future. Now, let's explore what area could use a mini change and what you may need to rest from starting on Friday.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Friday, November 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the area most ready for change in your life continues to involve your health. You have had this beautiful three-day window of opportunity to see what habits are working and aren't. Likely, you've begun to notice what isn't working. Despite feeling like you love something, if it's unhealthy, your mind may be open to change.

Today, consider retiring from trying to wage war against the area where you feel stuck. Sometimes it's best not to say you're going to cut a habit completely off. Make room to adjust. A little awareness can make what you do less desirable, and you can let it go naturally without a struggle.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, are you ready to sharpen your focus? What have you observed over the last few days? If you've been doing the same thing over and over again but hope to get a different result, reconsider your approach.

Make one small change, and don't let your stubborn pride stop you from thinking that adjustment needs to be done by someone else. It may not be what you're doing, but how you do it. Let your passion motivate you to try.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are so dedicated to your loved ones. You only want the best for the people you care about. Have you ever made a sacrifice or gone out of your way to try to improve someone's life?

Today's challenge is to take a break and let family members handle their own problems for now. The Four of Swords suggests you may be doing more harm than good when taking work away that helps teach a lesson.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it's one thing to say you want your home life to be the best that it can be, but you are also keenly aware that the area around your home (schools and organizations) plays a part.

One way to make a change in your life is by getting involved through volunteering or expressing your wants by writing or making phone calls. You can take a break from complaining and refocus on taking action.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your personal finances are ready for change. It would be nice if making a small change could be a one-and-done approach to personal wealth. However, it is unlikely to happen, and it probably won't. The world of economics is always fluctuating, and you must constantly make adjustments to adapt.

It's a good time to rest from feeling like you have to do it alone. Consider signing up for online webinars or exploring the courses offered by your credit card companies to develop your money mindset.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you possess many excellent and admirable traits, and a part of you may feel like you're as good as you can be right now. However, there is always room for improvement. (If you don't think so, you can ask a person you know who isn't in competition with you; they always seem to see the weak points you are unaware of.)

Today, take a break from thinking you need to be perfect, and play around with ideas that sound interesting. Perhaps you can modify how you approach a part of your job or what you typically eat for dinner. Dabble and see what happens.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you have come to one solid conclusion: you don't have to be in control of everything.

Sometimes, your history can manifest in the most unexpected ways, evoking both sadness and a sense of awe. But on Friday, take a break from reflecting. There comes a time in your life when looking back is non-productive.

Don't let old memories distract you from the present moment. Acknowledge what you recall and then move on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you are the type of person who loves being in a position where you have the opportunity to influence others. There is always room for growth, and that includes knowing more people.

On Friday, the Four of Swords is your sign to take a break from focusing on who you already know and start branching out. Allow yourself to be uncomfortable in social situations where you introduce yourself to new people. Mingle and see where new friendships can be found.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you typically don't put much stock in what other people think of you. You prefer to focus on how you feel about yourself and what you value.

Yet, there is some merit to a public image, and it's good to cultivate a strong one that reflects the incredibly human being that you are. Even though you already know true confidence doesn't require an audience, being authentic helps you to embrace what your future holds.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the world is constantly changing, and your ideas about that need to adjust not only every year, but moment to moment.

Today, taking a break from social media or listening to news that gives you a sense of overwhelm can allow you to think more clearly.

Process what you are feeling and thinking about life in general lately. Let yourself form solid convictions and get grounded with who you are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, according to the Four of Swords, Friday requires a significant level of emotional intimacy to work effectively with others. You need to allow yourself to be vulnerable and to face fears.

You may need to practice the art of embracing rather than detachment. Be aware of how others are feeling and offer encouragement during tough times. Take a break from fearing that you can be hurt. Give yourself a chance to see how safe people can be when they are working toward a common goal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you tend to give so much of yourself that you lose sight of your own wants and needs. You may not think much of putting yourself last because you are delighted to love deeply.

But today, take a moment to pause and view your needs as part of the journey. As your partnerships evolve, so do you, and it's essential to acknowledge your growth.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.