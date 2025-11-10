Life Gets So Much Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of November 10 - 16, 2025

After the week of November 10 to 16, 2025, life gets so much better for three zodiac signs. Mercury turns retrograde on November 9 and won’t turn direct until November 29. Retrograde Mercury causes delays, breakdowns in technology, and miscommunication in relationships. This transit brings hidden factors to the surface, and is a period to reassess, redo, and reconsider, not start new projects or buy expensive items.

This week requires flexibility. Expect delays and changing plans. Don’t give up, though. Just keep plugging on and stay on top of all communication. If you don’t understand something, by all means, ask for clarification. When Mercury is retrograde, it often reveals information we need to know to move forward. Although this process can be maddening, there is nothing to fear. Much can be gained by going with the flow, rather than fighting against it.

On November 12, Mercury conjuncts Mars. This, too, can be a frustrating transit. It is indicative of mental agitation, arguments, and confusion. Thankfully, the Sun trines Jupiter on November 16. This is a very positive and hopeful transit that brings positive feelings, social activity, and pleasant interactions with others. Although the week starts off with a challenge, for three zodiac signs, life gets much better by the end.

1. Leo

As Mercury’s retrograde begins, you will experience some disruptions in friendships or romantic relationships. Mars is still opposing Uranus, which could also lead to a sudden argument. However, neither transit guarantees a breakup, especially if your relationship is solid. You may have to set some boundaries this week or deal with communication mishaps.

Introspection will be important, as well as analyzing your feelings about someone and how the relationship is panning out. Things may not go exactly as planned, and patience will be required to get through the week.

Don’t let anyone pressure you into committing to more than you are able. You may have to say no. If you can keep an inner balance, have patience, and focus on remaining reflective, you will be able to get through the week with little damage.

2. Virgo

Your ruling planet is Mercury, which is in its retrograde period this week. This can create problems and mishaps at home or with family members. Add to this Mars’ opposition to Uranus, and you will experience some unexpected issues that seem to come out of the blue.

Communication is very important this week. You must communicate clearly and encourage others to do the same. Family issues may arise that relate to you or someone else. At this time, it's best to avoid contentious discussions that have little chance of success.

The stress may cause some minor health issues, so self-care is important. Maintaining your overall clarity is most important, as is taking certain things with a grain of salt. If you follow these suggestions, you will manage the week with less stress.

3. Taurus

Uranus is now retrograde in your sign, and this will affect you personally, Taurus. Sun-Uranus transits tend to relate to unexpected events. Financial issues may disrupt the week, and this could be related to overspending or an issue that suddenly pops up. Alternatively, this could be an issue that a partner has to confront. This issue does not appear to be ongoing or permanent, though, and you should be able to handle it.

Self-reflection and carefully considering finances are important, especially if you are partnered. Deal with the issue, don’t take shortcuts, and reflect on what has caused the problem. Through doing so, you will find the answer. You are naturally good with money, and there is no reason you won’t overcome any problem this week.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.