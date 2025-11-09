What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 10, According To Monday's Tarot Horoscopes

Monday's tarot horoscopes are here with what each zodiac sign needs to know about November 10, 2025, as the Moon enters Leo. A Leo Moon is a moment of bravery. Since the Moon is related to your emotions (and also your mother), you will feel a deep desire to connect with others who are accepting of your presence. Make a post on your social media or acknowledge the friends who make your life better.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Sun, which serves as a reminder that life is meant to be in pursuit of what's good. It requires bravery and courage to pursue your dreams. Now, let's explore what else this may mean for each astrological sign starting on Monday.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about November 10, 2025, according to Monday's tarot horoscopes:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Tower

Aries, The Tower tarot card predicts an event that is both sudden and untimely. You may be unprepared, but don't let lack of readiness stop you from doing what you do best: win.

You're a brave soul who is no stranger to mishaps or sudden events that can take a person off guard. You handle surprises with ease, and a part of you enjoys wondering what will happen next.

Your fiery personality can rebuild anything that has been taken down. On Monday, stay true to yourself and do what you do best: remain positive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Death

Taurus, the Death tarot card is an indicator that change is coming, and it may also involve closure.

You can be slightly too resistant to change, almost to your detriment. So, when you are faced with a season that requires many adjustments, it can be tough for you to navigate.

You might dislike having to do anything different right now, especially if you think what you do now is working. Try to embrace the notion that when one season is coming to an end, another is beginning. Life is a cycle, and it's time to allow things to process organically.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Swords

Gemini, the Two of Swords resonates with this period of questioning. You may be slightly more indecisive than usual today.

A part of you may be standing at a crossroads with a decision to face. You know that you have to make a choice, but you won't know which path to take.

Pause so that your inner voice can speak. Don't rush until your clarity returns.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Cancer, you are known for your nurturing and sensitive nature. Because you are so attuned to your heart, you can sense the energy around you. Sometimes, you feel what others are going through, and it helps you understand how to be there for them during times of need.

The Wheel of Fortune tarot card, when it's reversed, can be a reminder of how life can change in an instant. You may think a situation is secure when, in fact, it's not.

Today, know that it's OK to do nothing during moments of grief, and to allow yourself to become comfortable with where you find yourself now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Two of Cups, reversed

Leo, the Two of Cups, reversed, reminds you that you can do nothing and still be admired for who you are.

Your reputation as someone passionate and proud is earned. You are a great performer who charms a crowd and keeps the energy lively and uplifting.

But there are times when you can settle in your spirit and realize that you don't have to earn the love of others. Today's message from the tarot is just to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Wands

Virgo, you are a service-oriented, loving zodiac sign who often puts others above your own needs.

You tend to think about your problems last and focus on how to help others. This habit can lead you to fall behind in your schedule and miss some of your personal goals.

The Six of Wands suggests that your carefulness can earn you recognition from others, and it may provide an opportunity to ask for what you need in return.

If you're reluctant to speak up because you don't want to appear selfish, the key thing to remember is that the door is open; walk through it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The World, reversed

Libra, you're a natural diplomat, but even you can be caught unaware when trying to make peace during stressful situations. The truth is that people are unpredictable. You may not know what they hear, even when you try to speak as clearly as possible.

The World, reversed tarot card, is a reminder that lack of closure is a decision. People can choose to do nothing. Today, you will have to work to bring things to a resolution. If there's a way, you can have the will to do it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The High Priestess, reversed

Scorpio, you can be secretive, and that's one of the ways that you're a great friend. You can be told things and never repeat them. People trust you and you're worth putting faith in.

Today, however, you may miss that a relationship has hidden motives due to the amount of belief you have in a person. The High Priestess, reversed, is inviting you to say what you feel right now. Speak your truth without fear.

Confrontation is good when it is intended to secure a relationship's foundation of trust.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, you are blunt and sometimes a harsh level of honesty can come across as uncaring or worse, unkind. Today's message from the Queen of Swords, reversed, is to temper messages with a little bit of grace.

Warmth and empathy can go much further in motivating someone than pure honesty that's unfiltered or filled with detachment.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, you can be quite the stoic. You're one step ahead today, and a part of you will long for success at any cost.

The Nine of Wands, reversed tarot card, is warning you not to push yourself so hard that you burn out. You may think that you're doing the right thing by striving harder than others. But, you also have to respect your energy needs, and rest can be one of them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Magician, reversed

Aquarius, you are always thinking about how to change things for the better. When you see pain and suffering in the world, you desire to be there to make things right.

Your justice-oriented personality is on fire today, and you want to make the most of any opportunity you have to do the right thing. However, the Magician is reversed, so it's a good idea today to think about what you do and why.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Justice

Pisces, your tenderhearted nature wants to see the good in everyone. You have a desire for the world to be good and full of hope, and you know that when people focus on what's noble, integrity can be seen.

The Justice tarot card is about a situation that may be hurting your heart right now. Perhaps you're experiencing a break in a relationship or dealing with someone who isn't being kind to you, despite your own good treatment. The scales will tip in your favor, and the situation will ultimately be resolved.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.