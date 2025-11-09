Daily Horoscopes For Monday, November 10: The Moon Enters Leo

The Moon enters Leo today, influencing each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for November 10, 2025. Monday's Leo Moon will get very close to Jupiter, the planet of abundance, creating a surge of emotional warmth, intuition, and nostalgia that feels like being wrapped in memory itself.

This astrological energy expands the heart, urging you to open where you once felt closed and feed what’s quietly hungry within you. On Monday, remember that care is not a weakness but a creative force. It’s the kind of day that reminds you of the holiness of home. If you dive in deep enough, your intuition can become your guiding compass.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, November 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, the warmth you crave comes from belonging to a group or being someone's person, especially that tender, unspoken knowing that someone or something keeps the fire going for you, even when you can’t.

On Monday, you might feel nostalgic for a version of yourself that believed in safety before ambition took over. Or you might feel the ache of wanting to rest inside your own life again. Build from care, not conquest. Emotional intimacy can be as heroic as achievement.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, the words you speak today have the power to soothe or transform your relationship. They drip with memory. This is the kind of day when you rediscover your voice not as a tool for persuasion, but as a vessel for tenderness.

A conversation might stir something dormant. The more you speak from sincerity, the more the world opens to you. You’re building bridges with your breath and stitching hearts back together with your sentences.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, on November 10, you may feel inclined to reevaluate what you consider valuable. What actually feeds your interest? What makes you exhale and say, yes, this is enough?

During the Leo Moon, there’s an invitation to stop measuring worth by productivity and start recognizing abundance in what surrounds you. It could be the warmth of a familiar space or even just the comfort of someone’s presence. Today’s energy expands your gratitude into a more profound sense of grace.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, with the Leo Moon cozied up to Jupiter, your ruling planet, you’re the beating heart of the universe today. What you feel becomes amplified, and with that comes responsibility: to direct this flood of sensitivity toward creation rather than chaos.

The world reflects your tenderness to you, revealing the quiet power of empathy when it’s not obscured by protection. You are allowed to be seen in your softness.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, you may feel a wave of nostalgia or exhaustion on Monday, but it’s here to help you release the last fragments of what no longer belongs to your story. The quieter you allow yourself to be, the louder your intuition becomes.

Don’t rush to be visible, as the radiance gathering in private will soon illuminate everything you touch. Think of this moment as your emotional chrysalis. It’s often the invisible work that transforms performance into authenticity.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, there’s a magnetic warmth surrounding your friendships and communities today. Choose those people with whom you feel seen without having to explain yourself. Shared vulnerability becomes the new luxury.

The Leo Moon reminds you that connection isn’t maintained by control, but by care freely given. Collaborations could flourish now, but so can forgiveness. If there’s been distance between you and someone you cherish, a small gesture might reopen the heart space.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, your reputation glows with emotional intelligence today. There’s a special rebalancing happening between who you are publicly and what you nurture privately.

The work you’ve done to bring grace to chaos is beginning to show. But instead of striving, today you’re invited to feel into your purpose. What if success wasn’t about what you achieve, but what you illuminate for others?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, something expands in your inner sky on Monday. You have a strong sense that your story has always been guided, even in its darkest chapters. The Leo Moon prompts you to reconnect with your sense of meaning.

Be a student of life, and remember that you are part of something vast and benevolent. You may crave spiritual conversation or find yourself revisiting old beliefs that once brought you solace.

Hope is not naive. You are simply relearning how to believe in yourself, connection, and the future.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, there’s beauty in the undoing. Today invites you to peel back the emotional layers you’ve wrapped around your most private fears. Intimacy deepens when you stop negotiating your depth for comfort.

There’s a chance for profound honesty now, the kind that turns shared vulnerability into sacred trust. You are being stripped to essence so that true merging in love and purpose can occur. Let go of what has served its season to create more inner space.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, love asks for your attention on Monday. Someone may mirror your more profound emotional truth back to you. Not to criticize, but to remind you of your own softness.

This is where control begins to dissolve and connection becomes real. When you allow someone in (not as a project, but as a partner in tenderness), something exquisite unfolds like the realization that devotion is a dialogue between the world and your loved ones.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, the details of your day hold quiet miracles. Tending to your body, your routines, or your space becomes a ritual of renewal.

You may sense how your energy shifts when you approach ordinary things with reverence. What once felt mundane now feels meaningful.

This is emotional maintenance disguised as practicality. When you care for the vessel, the spirit sings louder.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, with the Moon in Leo, your inspiration flourishes. Emotion and imagination entwine, blurring the line between creation and confession. You may find that love itself feels like art, something to be shaped, not possessed.

This is your reminder that play and passion are sacred acts. Expressing joy is not silly; it's a holy rebellion in a world that fears feeling. You’re painting new mythologies of softness, and so it gladly does.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.