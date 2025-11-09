4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On November 10, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on November 10, 2025. The Moon will leave Cancer and enter Leo on Monday, and when this happens, the emotional landscape goes from water to fire energy.

A part of you may feel angry, but then that frustration leads to determination. You may recognize the injustices you faced and want to take courageous action to rise above them and change the narrative.

A Leo Moon is brave, and yes, it can be arrogant. A touch of pride isn't necessarily a bad thing, especially if it instills a sense of self-awareness. Recognition of what has not happened but should have is the first step toward growth. You illuminate by recognizing the patterns of compromise that left you lacking.

Monday's courageous Leo Moon energy helps four astrological signs to see that if they are to attract abundance and luck, it must begin with the self. They do the inner work, and it attracts what they need in their life on a large scale.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, the Moon enters your sign on Monday, helping you see yourself with compassion. When you are tender toward yourself, you increase your energetic vibration, which allows you to align with your highest goals. The self-love you feel today helps you to attract more into your life.

Self-compassion makes life more manageable since it removes intellectual and emotional barriers in your thinking and emotions that inhibit you from attracting what you want into your life. Instead, you see the world in the light of abundance. Your limitations lift, and you are no longer restricted from getting what you deserve. In fact, love and grace toward yourself extend to others, so they want to support you. Every moment becomes an opportunity to get more from your life.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you creatively utilize your time and energy on Monday. Your thoughts influence the way you act. Feeling creative opens your mind and heart to new ideas, leading to new opportunities. You stop seeing your problems as blocks to your growth. Instead, you view them as opportunities to show your character and imaginative problem-solving skills.

Being in a creative flow signals confidence to the universe, which gives to those who are ready to receive liberally. You start to manifest, and you see how your life evolves. Your magnetism fosters more chances to attract people, places and things that share your viewpoint. The Leo Moon helps you to step away from acting in fear, and you start to live in a state of faith.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, after the Moon enters Leo on Monday, you feel like you can finally ask for what you need from others. You tend to do things for yourself, but asking demonstrates faith in what you can't see. It takes courage to invite others to help you accomplish a goal or a dream.

You must believe that you will be heard and not rejected. If you are dismissed, asking demonstrates a feeling of inner peace that knows who is meant to be there will, and who isn't, will make room for that to happen. Today, you replace struggle with cooperation and silence with communication. You see the world as having plenty, and all you want is your small share of the pie!

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, November 10 is the day that you begin to acquire significant abundance and luck because partnerships that felt out of reach become available to you. You start to see how people can connect after a long period of lack. Human connection matters, and you are going to explore how to have more in your life starting today.

You realize that the world is a place where everything is somehow in tune with the timing of life, and your person finds you when you're ready to be together. Emotional readiness helps you to attract the right people and at the precise time you need them. Today you don't feel alone; you are supported, loved and rich!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.