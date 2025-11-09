3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On November 10, 2025

On November 10, 2025, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. The Leo Moon brings joy, creativity, and heartfelt expression into our lives and reminds us that it's OK to be in a great mood. Happiness isn’t found in perfection, but in loving freely, as we are.

The Leo Moon restores our faith in the goodness of life and warms our spirit. For three zodiac signs, this lunar transit brings back the optimism we may have feared we lost. There's no sense in giving it all up to negativity, and so, on this day, we let laughter take the lead.

The Leo Moon encourages self-acceptance and fun. This is the stuff we humans cannot live without. This lunar phase marks the beginning of a lighter, brighter season. The hard edges are now beginning to soften, and we like it!

1. Gemini

The Moon in Leo has you reconnecting with your social side, dearest Gemini, and happiness finds you through that very connection. On Monday, you'll receive good news, which will lead to much laughter and joy.

You may feel that on November 10, you have a renewed sense of purpose. It most certainly isn't about concentrating on all the bad things. You attract positivity easily because you’re finally allowing yourself to have fun again.

Let go of worry and embrace the moment, Leo. There's so much good taking place, and it needs you to be fully present for it. The more you engage with life, the more it gives back.

2. Libra

The Moon in Leo fills your world with warmth and affection, Libra. You feel seen and appreciated by those around you, and this recognition brings deep emotional satisfaction. You’re reminded that happiness begins when you stand aside and let it happen.

On November 10, love and friendship surround you, and that's such a comfortable place for you. You'll sense that balance has been restored. Your heart feels open and alive again. It's all very, very good.

This is your season to grow and glow from within. The universe is sending proof that joy returns easily when you honor your own light. Bask in it, as this is your natural state of being.

3. Aquarius

The Moon in Leo highlights the importance of love, laughter, and emotional honesty, dear Aquarius. You’ve been focused on responsibility as of late, but now it seems that the universe is here to help you make space for joy.

Happiness arrives through genuine expression and loving generosity on this day, November 10. You feel uplifted by the people who truly understand you. How nice that is? You may find yourself in a situation that feels very warm and homey. That's the Leo Moon bringing in the emotional connection.

This is the start of a brighter chapter for you, Aquarius, and you're completely open to that idea. The universe is smiling at you, which means it's time for you to smile back.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.