6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Luck & Abundance On November 10, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant luck and abundance on November 10, 2025. Monday is a Water Sheep Success Day and it couldn’t come at a better time.

The past few weeks have been emotionally charged, but this mix of calm Water and steady Sheep energy makes things start to click again. The Fire Pig month adds courage to act on what your heart already knows, and the Wood Snake year keeps the long game in focus. Together, they create a feeling of emotional clarity like you finally know what’s worth your time and what isn’t.

Today’s small moments hold weight and come in the form of the text you almost didn’t send, the conversation that feels overdue, the opportunity you nearly overlook . Six signs in particular will feel things start to move in a real, visible way.

1. Goat

Monday was made for your animal sign. The Water Sheep pillar matches your sign perfectly and things you’ve been waiting for finally start to show up. A stalled situation turns around or someone finally gives you the response you’ve been hoping for. What’s different today is that you’re not pushing, you’re finally receiving again.

You may get a reminder that patience actually pays off. A message arrives at the right moment or a plan that kept falling through suddenly fits together. Emotionally, you’re softer and stronger at the same time. You’re starting to see that the effort you put in wasn’t wasted, it’s just maturing at its own pace.

2. Pig

You’re in your element this month and on Monday's Success Day that warmth and confidence really start to open doors. Someone might recommend you for something or bring your name into a room where it matters. There’s momentum again, but it’s not about luck falling from the sky. People actually recognize your consistency and it pays off.

You’ll also feel lighter socially. The right people are showing up and you’ll notice how easy it is to be yourself around them. If you’ve been wondering whether to trust a new friendship, the answer will be clear by the end of the day. This is the kind of support that actually lasts.

3. Rabbit

The Water and Wood combination supports you fully. You’re intuitive by nature, and today that gift works in your favor. You could sense a perfect timing moment for when to make a move, what to say, or which idea is worth pursuing. Follow that instinct as it’s sharper than you realize.

A financial matter, schedule, or plan that’s been chaotic starts to make sense again. You’re getting clarity without needing to overthink it. It’s that rare Monday that feels like a reset and you’ll walk away from it feeling emotionally steady and sure of what’s next. Finally!

4. Horse

You’ve been running on full speed lately, Horse, and Monday’s Water Sheep energy helps you slow down and finally breathe. Today you realize you don’t have to fight for what’s already meant for you. You might get good news that eases a weight off your shoulders or a situation that’s been tense starts to soften naturally.

The biggest gift of this Success Day on November 10 is peace of mind. You may hear from someone you missed, or a plan that fell apart turns out to be better this way. Everything is starting to line up behind the scenes, even if you can’t see the full picture yet. The pressure’s lifting.

5. Snake

You’re seeing long-term progress take shape. Your Snake energy mixes well with the Sheep on Monday, helping you make smarter, cleaner choices. You might handle something that used to overwhelm you like setting a boundary, finishing a task, or finally organizing a detail you’ve been avoiding.

Someone important could also reach out with information or help that simplifies your next step. This is all part of what you’ve been aligning for. Monday’s luck shows up in the form knowing exactly what to let go of so the rest can flow. It feels calm, but it’s powerful. Today’s your day.

6. Dog

Monday’s Success Day brings balance back to your relationships. If something has felt one-sided, today gives you proof that you’re valued. You might receive a small act of kindness that hits deeper than expected like a check-in, apology, or someone remembering what matters to you.

You’re learning that you don’t always need to do everything yourself for things to go right. When you trust people a little more, they show up. Luck for you on November 10 is about realizing you can relax a bit and still have everything work out better than if you’d controlled every detail. Let them. You will be pleasantly surprised.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.