The Daily Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign About Sunday, November 9

Today's daily tarot horoscope for November 9, 2025, is here for each zodiac sign with insight into Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius. On Sunday, you'll feel the start of Mercury retrograde immediately. With Mercury backtracking through Sagittarius, everything from travel plans to text threads might get a little extra messy.

But this retrograde isn’t out to punish you. Underneath the chaos, there’s a real opportunity for getting things in order, which unfortunately can sometimes only happen after a few humbling miscommunications. On Sunday, pause, breathe, and edit. Think of it as the universe’s way of proofreading your next chapter before you hit send.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope message for Sunday, November 9, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Strength, reversed

On Sunday, you might wake up feeling like every little thing is testing your patience, Aries. And honestly, you’re not wrong. Mercury retrograde is notorious for making you second-guess your own instincts, and with Strength reversed, that inner calm you usually rely on feels harder to access.

You don’t have to force composure when you’re frustrated or pretend you’re fine when you’re not. Take a beat before reacting and let yourself cool off before responding.

The lesson today is about emotional regulation, not control. True strength isn’t about powering through, but knowing when to pause before you snap.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Star, reversed

Hope might feel a little out of reach on Sunday, Taurus. With Mercury retrograde making things go a little off the rails, it’s easy to lose faith in your progress or compare your path to someone else’s.

But The Star, reversed, is a reminder that this energy is testing your patience, not your potential. Take a breather from the pressure to fix or figure out everything right now. Take some time on Sunday to rest and recharge. You may find that sometimes the quietest moments are the ones where your next big idea starts to form.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Justice

Mercury is your ruling planet, Gemini, so today’s retrograde energy hits different for you. But it's not a bad thing. You’re being shown where your intentions and your actions haven’t totally aligned. With Justice as your tarot card for the day, it’s like the universe is running quality control on your karma.

On Sunday, don’t rush to explain yourself or overcorrect. Let the truth settle before you make your next move. If something feels unfair, pause before reacting.

Justice reminds you that integrity speaks louder than speed, and Mercury retrograde loves to expose what’s been brushed under the rug. Stay honest and trust that balance is being restored, even if it’s messy first.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Swords

With Mercury retrograde stirring up old wounds for you, Cancer, the Ten of Swords suggests something you thought you were over might resurface for a final round of closure.

Though it may feel like you're being punished, try not to look at it that way. You’re simply being shown what truly needs to end so you can stop carrying it in your energy. Once you find it in yourself to let things go for good, the universe will rush in to refill that space with peace.

The hardest part is admitting it’s really over. But the best part is that means you’re finally free.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Five of Cups

It’s okay to admit you’re disappointed, Leo. Something didn’t play out the way you pictured, and Mercury retrograde isn’t making it easier to move on. The Five of Cups says you might be fixating on what went wrong instead of noticing what’s still standing.

You can’t rewrite what’s done, but you can decide what gets your energy next. The truth is, the thing you’re mourning probably wasn’t aligned anymore, and this retrograde is just exposing that.

Cry if you need to, then chin up. Your next win is already here, it's just waiting for you to notice it.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Wands, reversed

You’re craving progress, Virgo, but Mercury retrograde has other plans. According to the Three of Wands, reversed, it might feel like your goals are stalling, especially if you’ve been waiting on someone else to follow through.

The key today is trust. Trust that the work you’ve already put in is enough for now. Don’t scramble to fix what isn’t broken just because you can’t see immediate results.

On Sunday, do your best to rest in the in-between. Let the universe deliver when it’s ready.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Lovers, reversed

Libra, on Sunday, Mercury retrograde is calling out any relationship imbalance you’ve been politely ignoring. With The Lovers reversed, there’s tension between what you want and what you’re actually choosing, especially if you’ve been keeping the peace at your own expense.

Don't think this means things are over. You haven't reached a point of no return. It's just time to get things more balanced. Whether it’s love, friendship, or even a creative collaboration, don’t make promises just to keep things pretty. Speak the truth, even if your voice shakes — that’s the real love language today.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, you’re usually all about consistency, but today’s Mercury retrograde energy is throwing off your rhythm. With the Knight of Pentacles reversed, you might feel like you’re spinning your wheels or losing focus on something that once had your full attention.

The more you try to force progress, the more drained you’ll feel. The universe is practically begging you to pause, reorganize, and realign your priorities before you reach full burnout.

Are you working efficiently or just staying busy to avoid feeling stuck? Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is stop doing and let your energy catch up.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Swords, reversed

Mercury retrograde in your sign has your brain running wild, Sagittarius. With the King of Swords reversed, you might be overthinking everything.

Your words have power, but on Sunday, they might come out a little sharper or more confusing than intended, especially in tense conversations. The King of Swords reversed is your reminder to ground your logic in compassion. Being right isn’t always the same as being wise.

On Sunday, clarify your thoughts before sharing them. Silence, for once, might say exactly what you mean.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Hanged Man, reversed

You’re not stuck, Capricorn, even though the start of Mercury retrograde on Sunday might certainly make it feel that way.

It’s easy to mistake stillness for failure. You want momentum, but the universe is saying it's not time. Something needs to click into place before you can move forward confidently, and The Hanged Man reversed says it's important to surrender to the waiting instead of forcing progress.

The moment you stop trying to control the outcome, the next step becomes clear.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Pentacles

You’re doing the work, Aquarius, but on Sunday, Mercury retrograde might make you wonder if everything you're doing is even working. The Seven of Pentacles says to give things time to fall into place.

Instead of obsessing over instant results, focus on the small wins that prove your effort is paying off. Step back, reassess, and make sure your energy’s going where it matters most.

Mercury retrograde is the universe's way of telling you to keep going, not start over. You’re closer to your end-goal than it looks.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Wands

You’re feeling fiery today, Pisces. And for once, you’re not overthinking it. The Knight of Wands represents bold, restless energy, and even with Mercury retrograde in the mix, you’re ready to move.

Just make sure that impulse comes with a little direction. Follow what excites you, but keep your expectations flexible. Mercury retrograde might throw a few curveballs into your plans.

On Sunday, take inspired action, not reckless leaps. Trust your instincts and adjust as you go, letting your passion be your compass.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.