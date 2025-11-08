5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting November 10

All week, from November 10 to 16, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes. After the Full Moon in Taurus, this week is all about rebuilding. It's a time to focus on becoming experts in our respective domains.

The Moon in Virgo on November 13 will help us pay attention to details and evolve our skillsets further. Then, when the Moon enters Libra on November 15, love and romance will be prominent.

Five zodiac signs will experience positive opportunities all week. Mars moved into Sagittarius on November 4 and will remain in the fire sign until December 15. This powerful transit gives us the motivation to seize the opportunities before us.

1. Leo

Your intuition is going to be quite powerful this week, dear Leo. This month is already allowing you to step it up once again, especially after last week’s Taurus Full Moon. Don’t rush through, as all eyes will be on you for the next several weeks. Also, prioritize diplomacy.

We start the week off with the Moon in your sign, allowing you to have new perspectives and ideas and helping you move forward and close cycles. This is a time for you to focus on the things that bring you optimism and hope. This lunation is showing you how to get rid of any negative habits.

Once the Moon is in Virgo, you will be better equipped to keep your eyes on the prize and focus on your self-worth. The Mercurial Moon brings financial awareness, helping you to be much stricter with your spending habits. When the Moon is in Libra, you will excel in leadership roles. It will give you the edge if you’re working with others.

2. Virgo

After the Full Moon in Taurus, this week will serve as a positive reset, allowing you to connect with what you want to do in the future. You're setting the foundation now, and the Leo energy provides a confidence boost. Be careful not to take on too many things at once, as you do not want to destabilize yourself or your plans.

When the Moon is in your sign, it will allow you to look at yourself differently. You're starting to develop a more positive relationship with yourself during this Scorpio season. There will be plenty of opportunities to step out of your comfort zone with Venus in Scorpio helping you meet new people and have fun.

During this week, you will also feel a lot more magnetic and charming because everyone is noticing you’re beautiful inside and out. The Libra Moon brings a burst of positive energy to your finances, helping you focus on expansion and practical steps for progress. The energy is also showing you how to see your worth and cherish yourself more.

3. Sagittarius

As your birthday season approaches, Sagittarius, this will be a phenomenal week, even with some challenges. Since Mars is in your sign, focus on hobbies that allow you to channel your emotions in a healthy way. The Moon in Leo helps to bring you equilibrium and enhances the impact of the Mars transit in your sign.

This is a period of learning, personal growth, and heightened optimism. Mars allows you to work towards what you desire, and everyone is noticing that success is on your mind. When the Moon is in Virgo, it will be a very interesting time for you to win over people with your wit. Mercury retrograde in your sign also helps you impress others with your knowledge.

During this period, you will receive praise and accolades from mentors and professors. Embrace the little drops of positivity this week because they help to make you more courageous. The Moon in Libra provides you with structure, a plan, and plenty more motivation to achieve as much as possible.

4. Aries

This week, opportunities for advancement will mix with positive energy, making this a wonderful period to connect with your artistic endeavors. Socializing will be fruitful during this period as the Moon and Mars make it more entertaining. Prepare to share stories and ideas with others.

When the Moon is in Virgo, you will be focusing on the details. This lunar transit slows you down and helps you to pay more attention to the work you’re doing or the tasks you have pending.

Surrounding yourself with loving and caring people will be possible as well, with the Libra Moon energy towards the end of the week. You will feel blessed to be surrounded by the supportive, caring, and wonderful people in your life. Single folks may spend time going to the movies, concerts, museums, or partaking in Venusian activities with friends. Meanwhile, those in relationships will see their bonds grow more powerful through this period.

5. Libra

Stop doubting yourself, Libra. Abandoning your fears and pushing yourself to face challenges with more confidence will be tied to the Leo energy at the start of the week. If you’ve felt blocked, this is a week to wear your armor and claim your victory. The Leo Moon will also strengthen your relationships with others.

During this period, you might be curious about exploring the area around you. Visiting your local coffee shop, restaurant, or art shop. Opportunities for recharging and rest are possible with the Virgo Moon transit. Staying at home, focusing on yourself, and doing activities that bring you happiness may also be connected with this transit.

When the Moon is in your sign, this is your time to see yourself in a new light. This is a period for self-love and care. You should also focus on bringing more harmony to your day-to-day life.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.