Weekly Love Horoscopes For November 10 - 16: Relationships That Make It Through This Week Are Strong

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope is here for November 10 - 16, 2025. With some challenging astrological energy dominating the week, relationships will be tested — but the strong and stable ones will be just fine. Mercury turned retrograde on November 9 in Sagittarius, so now is the time to watch communication as it is easy to misspeak, mistype, mistext, and feel confused in general. This retrograde may especially affect relationships if you are a Sagittarius, Gemini, Virgo, or Leo, as it brings up reflection and perhaps a lack of clarity. On November 12, Mercury conjuncts Mars in Sagittarius. This is an agitating transit prone toward arguments and disagreements as well as accidents, so use caution.

Advertisement

Design: YourTango

Jupiter also turns retrograde on Wednesday, and won’t turn direct again until March 11, 2026. We may think more about our beliefs, emotions, and what makes us feel truly secure. The retrograde will bring about a period of reflection on what it takes to really make you happy in a relationship, and you may redefine what you consider your emotional home. Delays could occur in marriage or engagements. On November 16, the Sun trines Jupiter. This energy represents good feelings, social activity, and hopefulness, which means we can end the week on a good note. Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare in love this week.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for November 10 - 16, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, the start of the week could bring an issue with a love interest or friend that could easily get blown out of proportion, so remember that some things can’t be unsaid.

If you can manage to avoid this, the latter part of the week looks good. You may want to socialize, do something exciting, or just spend quality time with someone who is important to you.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, if you have joint finances with someone, a money problem could present itself early in the week. You may also be reflecting on how a particular relationship makes you feel.

Late Wednesday, the moon enters your fifth house of love, which may start out well, but something could be blown out of proportion. If this is the case, the weekend should bring better times and the ability to get back on track.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, you could encounter some issues, arguments, or even miscommunication with a partner this week unless you are diligent about ensuring this doesn’t happen.

The good news is that unless this is something over the top, things should be back on track by the end of the week. From there, it should be smooth sailing.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, with Jupiter’s retrograde in your first house, you may reconsider or revisit issues surrounding trust, your emotions, and who is worthy of your love. Be careful not to become too sharp or come across as argumentative with Mercury’s conjunction to Mars on Wednesday.

The weekend should straighten things out, however, and you may take a bold emotional step with a partner.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, Jupiter’s retrograde in your 12th house this week may cause you to revisit past emotional issues that have held you back in terms of relationships and love. If this is the case, now is the time to let them go.

The potential of an argument exists with Mercury conjunct Mars on Wednesday, especially while Mercury is retrograde in your fifth house of love. By the end of the week, you could take a bold step and express your feelings clearly.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, you will experience a great deal of emotional reflection this week and dive deeply into your feelings and interest in someone. Your thoughts could turn to someone you have known before, specifically about why this relationship did not work out.

Sunday is a beautiful day to spend with someone you have feelings for.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, honest and open communication is a must this week with Mercury’s retrograde in your third house. In particular, the Mercury-Mars conjunction on Wednesday means you could get easily agitated.

However, the week’s end brings a time of deepening bonds and increasing feelings.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, with Venus’s transit through your sign, you can experience a week of deeper bonds and feelings of love.

Communication will be the key this week, and you may need to speak very carefully and remember that you often come across in a very powerful way, which can be good or bad.

Feelings of love will be strong this weekend.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you may have to clarify some communication this week or restate something in a different way if you want a harmonious week.

This will be a week of understanding your feelings about someone within yourself and theirs toward you, as well as balancing togetherness with personal space.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you may consider (or even reconsider) relationship plans this week, although this by no means indicates a breakup. Past internal fears and issues may arise, and if this is the case, they need to be released.

By week’s end, you should experience some emotional happiness if you are in a relationship. If single, you could meet someone new.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, communication could be a bit strained this week. You may experience moments of agitation, but you shouldn’t take it out on a partner or love interest.

If you're in a relationship, you could feel more intensely about it this week. The week’s end could bring up some deep feelings you didn’t expect.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, this week, you may start to reevaluate how you feel about a relationship and find that it is actually pretty positive with Jupiter in Cancer and Venus in Scorpio.

Clear communication is essential and patience is key this week, as some things may be delayed.

Sunday is the best day to spend with someone you are close to.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.