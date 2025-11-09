Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign from November 10 - 16, 2025. This will be one of the most productive weeks of the month, where time seems to fly by.

We start with a hectic day on Monday, however, it's a day when you receive something that you deserve for the work you accomplished last week. Celebrate your wins. On Wednesday, begin a short-term project you can complete by the end of Thursday. Friday is ideal for launching a new project that will span the remainder of the month. Set aside Saturday for clearing clutter and cleaning your personal spaces for improved focus. Pencil time for rest on Sunday; it's a red day, so avoid conflict or arguments.

Now, let's find out what else is in store for each animal sign in Chinese astrology this week.

Dog

Dog, focus on stabilizing your commitments this week. Get clarifying information and explore expectations. You'll gain a sense of respect from others when you demonstrate your dependability. This week's central theme is reliability and being a person who follows through on what they say they will do.

Your relationships will flourish with mutual respect; ensure everyone is on the same page. Don't assume. When it comes to money, aim to plan ahead; avoid lending money without a written contract or agreement that outlines specific details. Try to finish what you start. If something seems questionable, then wait. Avoid self-doubt and value your self-worth. You may not feel confident, but if you know the subject matter, trust yourself.

Your best animal sign compatibility this week is with the Goat. They will teach you how to work. You may experience tension with Monkey animal signs due to their tendency to be playful and their difficulty in focusing. Your power number is 4, as it will help you to organize your day. Your power color is teal because it fosters peaceful energy.

The best day of the week for you this week will be Wednesday, November 5, a Stable Day. Use this time to get organized, declutter, and figure out your next steps for December.

Dragon

Dragon, focus on refining your life this week. You may have a few things you want to accomplish, but you need to reshuffle your priorities. Make changes in your schedule so you can focus on what you want to do and what matters most to you.

Your relationships may change. Through the Law of Attraction, you may draw to you new people who meet some of your current needs or are interested in things you've recently become eager to learn.

When it comes to money, invest in leadership training. You may be invited to participate in various projects. Pay attention to the details in your work and be strategic. Ask for advice and get help from people who appear to be highly organized and productive. Avoid neglecting details. You will not want to skim over paperwork or emails. Read and review before submitting.

Your best animal sign compatibility this week is with the Snake. Their smart sensitivity can help you avoid problems, so listen to their advice when it's given this week. You may experience tension with a Pig Chinese zodiac sign. They may be too timid when you need more assertiveness in conversations. You may feel impatient during moments when you're trying to engage in deep communication.

Your power color is royal blue, for your deep need for loyalty and trust. Your power number is 9, for its spiritual energy and ability to help you work through conflict. The best day of the week for your Chinese zodiac sign will be on Friday, November 7, an Initiate Day. Use this time to begin projects, go on a first date, or schedule a meeting for next week.

Goat

Goat, this week's central theme is to create efficiency in your conversations, interactions, and everything you want to accomplish before Sunday. In your relationships, aim for understanding. Ask questions. Seek to know what someone else is trying to say more than you need to speak or be heard. When it comes to money, create stability. Know your goal and aim to make improvements that support your desired result.

Try to create order in your surroundings and aim for a state of calm. Pay attention to how things make you feel. Your body and mind will send you signals of wellness or discomfort. Pay attention to those signals. Avoid overanalyzing things people say. Take certain things on face value or clarify what you don't understand.

Your best animal sign compatibility this week is with Dog, due to their playfulness and loyalty. You may experience tension with a Dragon, for their determination and spiritual wisdom. The best day of the week for your Chinese zodiac sign will be Thursday, November 6, an Initiate Day. Use this time to start a project that requires immediate attention. Be sure to set an end date.

Your power color is lavender or lilac. It provides you with spiritual energy. Your power number is 6, and it represents your kind and nurturing nature. You may be like a mother hen who continually tries to help friends and family get things done that they need.

Horse

Horse, this week's central theme is to be bold and to focus on what you want to accomplish this month. Your relationships would benefit from an off-the-path shared adventure. Plan a date night or a game night with your closest friends.

When it comes to finances, be confident in your decision-making. Act with conviction. Try to set measurable goals. Remember, what is measured can improve. Avoid acting impulsively; take a moment to reflect before making life-changing decisions.

Your best animal sign compatibility this week is with the Goat. Their kindness in difficult times will help you remember what matters most to you. You may experience tension with a Rooster Chinese zodiac sign. Their desire to win or be deliberate may appear harsh when seeking empathy.

Your power color is maroon, which helps deepen your desire to create. Your power number is 3, because it sparks creativity and imagination. The best day of the week for your Chinese zodiac sign will be Sunday, November 9, a Water Horse day. You'll find it easy to avoid conflict or tension. In fact, you'll be able to create a playful release for others who are trying to avert conflict.

Monkey

Monkey, this week's central theme is collaboration. You will want to use this week to build trust and openness. Your relationships will benefit from humor and sincere joking, but only if it's not at the expense of others. Try to combine your intellect with empathy. Avoid being overly competitive, especially for the sake of it.

When it comes to money, brainstorm ideas with others. Focus on partnerships and collective projects where you pool resources and energy together. Your best animal sign compatibility is with the Ox, for their determination. You may experience tension with the Dog due to their loyalty and ability to form strong friendships.

Your power color is cobalt blue, as it helps you to embody the meanings of loyalty and companionship. Your power number is 7; meditate on it during writing, thinking and spending time in nature. The best day of the week for your Chinese zodiac sign will be Monday, November 3, a Full Day. Use this to get projects done, connect with friends, and finish errands that have been lingering since last month.

Ox

Ox, this week's central theme is learning to endure hardships, especially during times when you are working through problems in your relationships. Your relationships may put pressure on you to do more than you're used to. You'll feel pressure to be reliable, depended upon, and feel like you are greatly needed.

When it comes to money, this is the week to consider long-term investments, such as real estate or purchasing collectible items. Try to create a working schedule at the start of the week and avoid straying too far from what you have planned. Avoid being stubborn, especially when it seems like the advice you're being given is agreeable, but proves your opinion to be wrong.

Your best animal sign compatibility will be with a Rooster, due to their disciplined nature. You may experience tension with a Tiger; their aggressiveness can sometimes feel overpowering. Your power color is dark green, which fosters authentic growth, nurturing, and fertility in all areas of your life. Your power number is 8; thankfully, you'll see a few financial situations stabilize. The best day of the week for your Chinese zodiac sign will be Tuesday, November 6, a Balance Day. Use this time for rest and emotional restoration.

Pig

Pig, this week's central theme is to work on expressing compassion and accepting care from others. Your relationships reveal your emotional sensitivity, attracting like-minded people who yearn for more kindness. When it comes to money, save. This isn't the best week for investing your money. Do research instead. Try to focus on rest, relaxation and mental wellness activities. Avoid taking on too much responsibility from others, especially emotionally, because you may need this week to work on your own healing.

Your best animal sign compatibility is with the Goat, as you will feel like you can be soft and tender without judgment. You may experience tension with the Dragon Chinese zodiac signs. Their ambitious nature can appear to be insensitive to your need for closeness or to express sadness or disappointment.

Your power color is navy blue, which provides you with inner confidence. Your power number is 2, which enhances harmony, peace, and a cooperative spirit. The best day of the week for your Chinese zodiac sign will be Thursday, November 6, an Initiate Day. It's the perfect day to start a new relationship or to begin doing things that you want to build into habits.

Rabbit

Rabbit, this week, you're challenged to exercise grace in all situations, including your key relationships. Your relationships can grow from honest disclosures and the ability to discuss challenging topics that are difficult to address without empathy and mutual trust.

When it comes to money, artistic pursuits may become profitable if you put yourself out there for others to see what you do. Try to find new ways to be expressive. Pay attention to tact and timing. Avoid being too cautious, as it may hold you back from doing the things that you need to do this week.

Your best animal sign compatibility is a Snake, since their insightfulness helps you to see things in the best light. You may experience tension with a Tiger due to their highly competitive nature. It may feel as though their goals are more vital to them than your relationship.

Your power color is soft coral, which provides spiritual protection and wards off negative energies. Your power number is a 1, known for leadership, self-initiative and personal growth. The best day of the week for you is Thursday, November 6, an Initiate Day. It's the perfect time for you to start a new project.

Rat

Rat, sharpen your intellect and seek opportunities this week. Be hyper-vigilant when a door opens. Don't fall prey to procrastination. When it comes to money, research revenue streams and plan a new strategy for generating and saving what you already have. Try to use this week to streamline your goals and fix any distractions that made you feel like you were being unsuccessful.

Your best animal sign compatibility is with a Monkey, due to their shared desire to be curious and learn about various subjects. Your relationships will likely involve a few lively debates that foster mutual understanding and respect. You may experience tension with a Horse Chinese zodiac sign, due to their desire to take life as it goes and not be as focused as you'd like to be. Avoid being secretive, and if you're asked to share knowledge, don't hoard information.

Your power number is a five, indicating a tendency to adjust to change. You'll be much more adaptable mentally and physically this week. Your power color is gray, indicating that you need to learn to master self-discipline. The best day of the week for your Chinese zodiac sign will be Saturday, November 8, a Destruction Day. It's the perfect day for you to remove clutter, clear your life of excessively stressful situations, and remove distractions that inhibit your productivity.

Rooster

Rooster, focus on achieving your objectives and delivering results this week. You'll want to create actionable steps early in the week. This week's central theme is productivity. Put together an accountability system.

Your relationships will require clear boundaries to avoid misunderstandings related to unmet expectations. When it comes to money, invest in a tool that helps you save time and money. Make the most of quality time with others. Simplify your routines and find the most efficient way to accomplish tasks. Avoid being overly critical of others, and refrain from overexerting yourself to the point of exhaustion. You may overestimate your energy.

Your best animal sign compatibility this week is with a Snake. You may have some deep conversations that help you understand others better. On the other hand, you may experience tension with Horse zodiac signs, since your approach to life can clash.

The best day of the week for you this week is Tuesday, November 4, a Balance Day. This is the perfect day for traveling, making plans and visiting with friends. Your power color for this week is copper, which helps you to develop inner strength and gives you a sense of confidence in decision-making. Your power number of the week is a 9, for its eternal energy. Focusing on its traits can help you learn something about achievement and success.

Snake

Snake, this week, your goal is to learn how to navigate truth and where to find it when it seems to be out of reach. Your relationships will reveal which individuals are your trusted allies and which friendships may be drifting apart due to schedule conflicts or other problems. When it comes to money, refine your budget and review your spending. Try to practice patience in all circumstances. You may feel as though you can't always understand others, but remember that you don't have to. Acceptance can be the key to peace.

Your best animal sign compatibility is with the Dragon, due to your ability to collaborate and view the world similarly. You'll feel supported and seen. You may experience tension with a Rat over a disagreement related to your differing values. Avoid distancing yourself when discussing what's happening. Try to work through any resentments before they become grudges.

The best day of the week for your Chinese zodiac sign will be Saturday, November 8, a Destruction Day. You'll demonstrate your ability to handle tension and bring closure to challenging situations. Your power color is indigo, which promotes self-analysis and a sense of high self-worth grounded in spiritual values and your ethics. Your power number of the week is a 7, which makes this the perfect time to journal and write down your thoughts for careful reflection and self-analysis.

Tiger

Tiger, you are a go-getter, and when the week ahead is so dedicated to making strides in your work, you'll feel energized. You might be prone to overworking, but try to pace yourself and establish clear boundaries around your time. Focus on self-restraint, even though this will be a week where you can make significant progress, you will want to avoid impulsivity.

This week's central theme is learning about patience in all situations, not just the things that foster your comfort or give you what you want. Your relationships will bring elements of empathy. Practice active listening to instill a sense of trust in others. When it comes to money, focus on persistence and consistency. Try to practice your observation skills. When possible, take the lead, but also be considerate of those who are already in leadership roles. Avoid acting overly confident about subjects you don't know much about, and when possible, try to avert conflict you see coming but can avoid.

Your best animal sign compatibility this week is with a Pig. Their calm demeanor provides you with peaceful and reassuring energy. You may experience tension with an Ox, because there may be a lack of cooperation. The best day of the week for your Chinese zodiac sign will be Friday, November 7, an Initiate Day. Take a step toward a project you want to work on this month. Your power color is mustard yellow for creativity and wisdom. Your power number is 6, to help you nurture your heart and stay grounded.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.