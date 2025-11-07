Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Reading For Thursday, November 8

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading is here for November 8, 2025. This Saturday, there are two changes taking place in astrology. Uranus will station retrograde in Gemini, and the Moon will enter Cancer. Both events can stir a sense of wonder and excitement, as we look within to hear answers from our higher power and inner voice. Expect sparks of insightfulness to arrive.

The collective tarot card for everyone this Saturday is the Magician. It's time to test the waters and see where your talents will lead you. Find out what you can do and when. Figure out where to spend time learning a new hobby and have fun. Now, let's find out what you may discover about yourself starting on Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, November 8, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Wands

Aries, you are a tenacious, little, energetic zodiac sign. You get an idea, and it's as good as done! You know speed can make a difference in productivity. So you rush into a matter without any worry.

The warning for you today, from the Ten of Wands, is to be careful not to overburden yourself with work for the sake of the hustle. You're taking on more than your share.

Does it feel like it's starting to wear you down? Today's message is to release what you can. Delegate tasks and find ways to share the workload to bring back fun in the journey.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Cups, reversed

Taurus, you're so practical that when presented with an illusion, you see right through it. When a promise doesn't feel right, you can sense if a person is insincere. You may question yourself, but with time, you listen to your gut.

The Seven of Cups, reversed, is a sign that the confusion you felt when being around an insincere person is starting to lift. Today you'll be able to focus on what matters most to you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Cups

Express yourself, Gemini. Your natural tendency to question everything makes it difficult for you not to share your thoughts.

Today, the Queen of Cups invites you to open up and reveal what's on your mind. When you do, you'll strengthen your bond meaningfully by connecting on a deep emotional level. So, listen to your emotions. They can be more powerful than intellect.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, are you giving too much to others and not listening to yourself? The Queen of Pentacles tarot card is a reminder to put yourself first, even when you feel like it's a bit selfish to do so.

A little investment in your rest can be a massive value to your loved ones, as you start to draw your energy from a well of fulfillment and joy.

Your energy will flourish when you rest, and then you can do so much more than you originally planned.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Three of Swords, reversed

Leo, you're a brave-hearted zodiac sign, but even you can get hurt from someone who knows what buttons to push. Have you felt disappointed that something you wanted didn't work out as planned?

The Three of Swords, reversed, is a sign that healing is underway. Releasing what you can't change is the first step in the forgiveness process. Don't let your pride get in the way of allowing your heart to close fully.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: King of Cups, reversed

You're intelligent and discerning, Virgo. There are times, however, when you must ask yourself if you're suppressing powerful emotions that need to rise to the surface so that you can address them.

Unaddressed feelings are often revealed by the King of Cups tarot card when it's in reverse. Perhaps you're struggling to find time to address what's going on inside your heart.

The message for today is to encourage gentle healing and let your inner voice be heard. Doing so can help restore your mind to a state of calmness and clarity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Judgement

As a Libra zodiac sign, you pride yourself on being fair-minded, and sometimes you are also idealistic as to how much others want harmony in their relationships. You realize that some people enjoy petty behavior and seek out drama; it's not how you want things to be, but it does happen, and you are aware of it.

Today's message from the Judgement tarot card is to avoid labeling others, even when they do things you disagree with. You may find it's best to seek understanding and to explore what's happening so that you can propel growth toward unity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Cups

Scorpio, you are a responsible zodiac sign who takes pleasure and pride in how dependable you are. When you commit to something, you're all in. Your passion speaks for itself.

The Nine of Cups tarot card is a symbol of success. The good news is that your effort and work are finally bringing you the results you desire. Count your blessings. Enjoy your wins. It's time to celebrate.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Sun, reversed

Sagittarius, you are an adventurer, and you see learning as an inner quest for wisdom. You see life through rose-colored glasses, and your optimistic approach toward living is what sets you apart from most people who see the glass as half empty instead of half full.

The Sun tarot card in reverse is a reminder that when you encounter a delay, it's not a failure or setback but rather an opportunity for you to grow. A slight mental shift in perspective can help you stay positive and see that the future is unfolding brightly, even if it's not what you initially thought it would be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Temperance

Capricorn, take a calm approach to today's challenges and remain grounded. Don't let your desire to succeed lead you to take high-risk adventures that don't resonate with your personality or objective.

The Temperance tarot card is a reminder about the benefits of moderation and patience. You will want to remain persistent and steady even during times of self-doubt or a desire to quit.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Chariot

Aquarius, you're for the people, and you love it when everyone wins. You may ask yourself why you care so much when others don't seem to give as much of the same energy as you do. You care even when the cause isn't your own.

The Chariot is about hanging in a situation when it feels tougher than you thought originally. Today may not be the best time to bring up a difficult subject; however, take a moment to think.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Wands

Pisces, you have such a vivid imagination, yet when you're standing at the crossroads of what could be and what is, it's hard for you to envision where your decision will take you.

The Two of Wands is a tarot card that encourages you to plan and not assume; it's better to plot your actions before you take them, so you feel more in control of your life instead of feeling limited by what you can choose and when.

