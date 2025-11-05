What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 6, According To Thursday's Tarot Horoscopes

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here with a message for November 6, 2025. This Thursday, Venus enters Scorpio, the zodiac sign that is considered a place of its detriment. Venus in Scorpio can get hurt easily, and represents bruised ego, financial ruin, and struggle to recover.

What was so interesting about the shuffling of the tarot deck for today's reading is that the Three of Swords, the tarot associated with a wounded Venus, flew out of the deck. This is a warning to the collective not to play games with hearts in love or finances in your personal life. Instead, be hyperdiligent and do your best to be a good person at all times.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, November 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, you're super bright and savvy, so when it comes to creativity and problem-solving, you're an ace! But today's tarot card brings you a stern warning: Be careful about trying to manipulate financial matters that don't make sense.

You may find that spending without a plan may hurt you this month. Be frugal and don't let idealism lead you to assume an expensive item is acceptable when you know it's a risk.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Pentacles

Taurus, the Eight of Pentacles tarot card is a reminder of how valuable mastery can be, and how it takes time to achieve.

You like to do things yourself most of the time, and you're not afraid to delegate tasks to others. You prefer it when everyone wins, and you focus on strengths to mitigate the impact of weaknesses.

Remember that you can always learn something new, and today you may have the opportunity to gain insight and wisdom by participating in a hands-on activity related to your work.

You will want to keep your loyalty to the process. Don't give up what you know you need to learn to do yourself, and don't give in to letting someone do for you what you need to do for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Wands

Gemini, the Queen of Wands as your tarot card reminds you to use what you have that you know is your superpower. Your personality is magnetic, and you can always tell when you're making headway in social circles. People listen intently, leaning in during conversations.

The give and take of ideas is your sweet spot. You like it when you can leverage quality talks that help everyone be on the same page. Talk and share openly on Thursday. Be expressive. If you've got the gift of gab, use it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Wands, reversed

Cancer, your tarot card for today, the Knight of Wands, reversed, warns you to be careful when it comes to your energy. You run with your heart, and you're often led by your emotional intelligence, which is a beautiful thing to do. You care demonstrates sincerity, and your heart reveals how committed you are to the things you allow into your life.

Your emotions need to be harnessed so that you are focused. Becoming impatient or reckless will be much easier, so guard your heart against impatient energy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Judgement, reversed

Leo, don't you love how sharp your intelligence can be? You are always thinking a few steps ahead, thanks to your relaxed and cautious approach to life and decision-making.

You only pounce after careful, deliberate thought. You have made a few mistakes, but nothing that you're ashamed of; those moments have helped shape who you are today.

The Judgement, reversed, is a warning, though, against breaking your own heart. Take your time, even when it feels like you need to act hastily. You may have some difficulty judging what is what.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Wheel of Fortune

Virgo, this year has been quite a time for you, especially since eclipses have happened in your sign and your sister sign, Pisces.

You are in the wake of fated events and destined moments. You are standing at a crossroads, but the good news is you don't have to do all the work on your own.

The Wheel of Fortune invites you to trust that the universe will work really hard on your behalf. The way life works is that when a specific blessing is meant for you, it will come to you. You can run from it, but fate is signed and sealed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups

Libra, your area of expertise is loving others and finding ways to be sweet and harmonious during challenging times. The universe knows that you are a kind and giving soul who eagerly seeks to humble yourself for the sake of a cause.

The Two of Cups is the perfect card for you today, as it soothes a worry related to romantic love. You will discover how to make things work out even in the midst of adversity. You'll find out how to improve your relationship.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Devil

Scorpio, you are so good at getting to the root cause of a problem. You're the surgeon of the zodiac, the one who can get beneath the surface and bring dark truth into the light. When you think a person or situation feels off, your mind gets to work to explore what that 'thing' is.

During a tarot reading where you have the Devil card, you're in the perfect position to learn about a vice that consistently brings you down. You may not be aware of the dynamics that consistently undermine your efforts to avoid it. However, today could be the day that you figure out how to fortify that area of your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Swords

Sagittarius, today's Page of Swords tarot card encourages you to be intellectually curious.

You're a sharp thinker and an even more influential speaker. You are great at debating a point or compelling people to see your point of view. You are perfectly comfortable with ideas being expressed and a lover of diverse thinking because it's the foundation of learning and growth.

Be open to discovering the truth today. Look for answers, even embracing ones that are right for the moment, but not necessarily what you wanted them to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Six of Cups

Capricorn, you tend to be too busy working toward a brighter future to allow yourself to become stuck in a past that can't be changed, no matter what you do or say now.

However, you do know that you can learn from experience, and you embrace the idea that history, even your own, can be a great teacher.

The Six of Cups tarot is a green flag, permitting you and pushing you to spend time figuring out prior choices. Use this moment to think creatively and ensure your future doesn't repeat patterns you're ready to move away from.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Cups

Aquarius, you're an innovator, and that means your dreams often fail to mimic reality. You see beyond what is now, so it's expected to be unfamiliar or appear highly unlikely. It's your dream, not something that would be given to someone else, because it's for you to make it happen.

The Seven of Cups is a reminder that fantasy can be such a great mental escape, but it's also good to bring what you envision into the real world. You won't be able to have it happen easily, but it's possible. Just don't expect others to embrace what's unknown or unfamiliar until the vision becomes as clear to them as it is for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Pisces, your own desire is to be part of a community that's filled with love and acceptance. You desire a world where people show support and enjoy the care and security that a safe environment can provide.

The Five of Pentacles, reversed tarot card, is a positive and uplifting message to trust that healing will begin in relationships. There's a sense of wholeness coming together in friendship and partnership. You won't feel isolated or alone for much longer; love is on the way.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.