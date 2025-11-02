Love Horoscopes Are Here For Monday, November 3 — Now's Not The Time To Give Up

Venus in Libra forms an inconjunction to retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Monday, influencing each zodiac sign's love horoscope for November 3, 2025. While considered a minor aspect, an inconjunction represents a hard aspect between two differing planetary energies. An inconjunction is meant to help you make adjustments and improvements by first acknowledging a challenge or discrepancy.

In your romantic life, this means not giving up at the first sign of trouble. Although a lesser-known transit, this inconjunction will feel intense today, especially as Saturn has returned to Pisces for its last stint through this water sign. Be sure to address any prominent issues in your relationship, talk through any challenges, and don’t falter in your commitment if what you’re hoping for is your forever.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 3, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pay attention to your healing, sweet Aries. Although Venus in Libra brings great benefit to your romantic life, today you may experience a disagreement or challenge in your relationship.

The inconjunction between Venus and Saturn represents a need for you to look critically at your emotional healing process to be sure that you’re not projecting your wounds or trauma onto your partner.

You may want to take some time for yourself today to reflect on your healing process and emotional triggers. Be willing to acknowledge your partner in what has happened, because it will make all the difference moving forward.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pay attention to who supports you, dear Taurus. There has been a great deal of activity recently involving who you choose to surround yourself with, and today is no exception. This energy consists of making sure everyone who says they support you actually does.

While this could involve a partner with a lack of integrity, it also may be a friend’s viewpoint of your relationship. Be cautious about whom you confide in, and don’t be afraid to call people out when they reveal their true colors.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You need to make sure your priorities are in order, Gemini. Although themes of balance between your career and personal life have been ongoing, today they reach a critical point.

You must make sure you’re not expecting your partner to take a back seat and remain silent just because you want to accomplish specific goals.

You can have the career and relationship of your dreams, but that means communicating and compromising. Don’t let work be the reason you break any promises or plans today.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t give up, Cancer. You have dreams of a new life. This life is something you’ve been working towards and have invested heavily in. However, today a challenge will occur that jeopardizes your relationship, or your hope that you will attract love into your life. You mustn’t give up.

Reflect on where you can make adjustments, go back over previous plans, and change how you are going about setting up this new life. What occurs today isn’t meant to deter you, but to ensure the foundation of your dreams lasts.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take it all with a grain of salt, Leo. You will receive a call or message today that will interrupt the previous plans you’ve been making. With Piscean energy being activated by Saturn, you are moving through a final lesson involving a major phase of transformation within your romantic life.

However, the message you receive today will make you rethink your plans and may initially create doubt. Whether you have to figure out a new way forward or realize your partner isn’t truly on board, what reveals itself now is a gift. This will help you move forward with what and who is truly meant for you.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must be sure that you’re not accepting less than you deserve, Virgo. Saturn has been slowly moving through Pisces since 2023, revealing karmic lessons and bringing about divine endings in your romantic life. With the inconjunction today involving Venus, you must make sure you are being treated and loved in the ways that you deserve.

Remember, it’s not your job to teach anyone how to love you, or to wait and hope that they eventually will simply. How someone treats you represents how they feel about you, period.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Boundaries are a necessary part of a healthy relationship, Libra. You are one of the zodiac signs that tends to need to work on boundaries. Because of your loving and giving nature and your desire for partnership, you tend to go all in on any relationship. However, that doesn’t always mean it's reciprocal.

By loving in this way, you can exhaust yourself and create discourse in your relationship. Today’s energy reminds you of the importance of boundaries, even in the healthiest of relationships. Be sure you’re aware of what you need for yourself and aren’t overdoing it in your romantic life.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make sure you have tied up any loose ends, Scorpio. What you want can become reality; however, it feels like there are some lingering loose ends in your past. You can’t fully manifest the relationship you want for yourself if you’re still trying to maintain aspects of your past.

There is a reason that closure, moving on, and healing are key to an incredible relationship. Just because you may want to be friends with an ex or still consider them family doesn’t mean you can.

Be very aware of the choices that you’re making today, as it may be the deciding factor in whether you are finally able to manifest what you want.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love should never feel restrictive, Sagittarius. Genuine, healthy love won’t restrict you; instead, it will empower you to become more yourself and explore all the opportunities life has to offer.

Yet, today, it feels like your relationship, or home situation is holding you back from pursuing something that you want for yourself. Whether it’s a wish for what you want your life to be like, or time to enjoy close friendships, you must make sure you have the freedom you need. See if you can work through this issue, but don’t let yourself change who you are.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can do this, Capricorn. Since 2023, Saturn in Pisces has been moving through your house of understanding and communication. This has brought up the importance of honest, vulnerable, and transparent communication, which isn’t always your strong suit.

To continue the relationship you have now or attract the love you seek, you need to be radically honest. Be honest with yourself about what has been holding you back and your feelings, and then be honest with that special someone if you’re in a relationship.

This is one of your final karmic tests involving how you communicate, so it’s time to show just how far you’ve come.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Work through any challenges together, beautiful Aquarius. A financial issue or restriction will arise today. This economic issue will make it feel like you can’t fulfill specific romantic dreams for the future; however, it’s something that you are meant to work through with your partner.

Whether this involves your finances, your partners, or any shared resources, it’s important to see this as an opportunity for growth rather than the setback it may initially feel like.

This can be worked through together, but you may need to be honest with your partner about your financial situation.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Have grace for yourself, dear Pisces. Being ready for love doesn’t mean that you must move full speed ahead, nor does it mean that you have to be perfect.

You are just beginning to put yourself out there again or take your relationship to the next level.

It’s normal to have doubts or be scared, but you can’t shut your partner out. Be sure that you’re not closing yourself off from love or growth today. Those walls you often revert to don’t actually protect you, but keep out the very thing that you want.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.