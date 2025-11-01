5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting November 3

All week, from November 3 to 9, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes. The Aries Moon at the start of the week will serve as a reset for these astrological signs. Mars enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, November 4, bringing even more fire-sign energy and inspiring us to take action.

On Wednesday, November 5, the Full Supermoon in Taurus will bring opportunities to redefine love the way we want to. Even more chances to elevate our romantic life will come through with the Venus in Scorpio transit beginning on Thursday, November 6. The Moon's move into Gemini on the same day will teach us how to be better listeners.

Then, on Saturday, November 8, the Moon will move into Cancer, and on Sunday, November 9, Mercury will station retrograde. During these transits, the following zodiac signs will feel energized to take on new challenges, socialize, and dive into the realm of love.

1. Taurus

With the Full Moon in your sign, Taurus, expect to feel empowered and ready to embark on a new adventure. You are here to write your story, and no one will be able to stop you from succeeding.

This transit will impact your relationship and career sectors, but this is also a valuable time to focus on expanding your skillset. Focus on the areas you want to continue to grow within and ask for help from others if you need it. What do you desire to create in the next several months?

When the Moon is in Gemini, focus on practical plans to grow your finances, as this will enable you to have a head start. Venus enters Scorpio on November 6, making this a lovely transit for earth signs to channel their creative energy. You may be inspired to switch up your workspace or make changes to your style since Venus will have all eyes on you.

2. Virgo

Things get exciting with Mercury stationing retrograde at the end of the week, dear Virgo. This period will transform your learning process, as this Mercury retrograde teaches you how to find new methods of editing and revising. Before hitting submit on a massive project or report, take the time to thoroughly review it.

The Aries Moon encourages you to find the time to give yourself love and nourishment, which will be essential for the Full Moon in Taurus on November 5. Anything is possible if you believe in yourself, so practice positive self-talk and change your mindset.

The Gemini Moon will remind you of all the hard work you’ve done and how it has transformed you thus far. At the end of the week, the Cancer Moon will show you the power of friendships. This is a lovely time to call a friend to catch up with them.

3. Capricorn

The week will make you believe in love once more, dear Capricorn. The Full Moon in Taurus will show you the magic of opening your heart and sharing it with someone you trust and respect. Take your partner out to dinner or cook something for them at home. For those who are single, use this time to socialize with friends. Focus on Venusian activities to feel recharged.

The Moon in Gemini will be a period of hard work, so don’t take on more responsibilities if you’re already feeling overwhelmed. Instead, work on the tasks you have pending and focus on staying ahead, especially with Mercury ready to create some chaos.

Mars enters Sagittarius this week, reminding you that patience is a virtue and there is no need to rush the process. The Moon in Cancer closes the week, bringing optimism and excitement to your relationship sector, just before Mercury stations retrograde.

4. Scorpio

Your season has given you plenty of reasons to celebrate, Scorpio, but Venus entering your sign this week will feel like another small victory. Venus brings healing and harmony to your relationship sector. It allows you to heal the wounds from the past and have more confidence in the future.

The transit will also boost your popularity, making others more captivated by you. Focus on strengthening the connections you already have and be kind to the people you meet. You might be invited to events beginning this week, especially with the Full Moon in Taurus energy adding dimension to your relationship sector.

In the realm of love, be patient and caring with others, and don’t get carried away with idealizing someone you’re crushing on. Those who are in a relationship will experience this as a period of deeper bonding, while single folks can meet new friends, embark on a learning journey, or focus on travel. Remember, though, Mercury retrograde begins this week, so if you must travel, stay ahead, wake up early, and plan your schedule carefully.

5. Sagittarius

All eyes will be on you this week, Sagittarius, with Mars entering your sign and ushering in intense energy that will last for the next several weeks. Remember to think before you speak. If you are feeling angry or overwhelmed, focus on a hobby or meditation routine that helps you to channel your emotions productively. With Mercury and Mars in your sign, using your words during this time will bring you comfort. Journal or speak your mind with someone you trust.

The Aries Moon early this week catapults your ideas and allows you to take action. The Full Moon alleviates pressures from work, allowing you to achieve a period of harmony with colleagues.

During this time, prioritizing your self-care routine is essential. Give yourself a home spa day or watch your favorite show. The week closes with the communicative Gemini Moon, before the Moon enters Cancer at the end of the week. Expect to have some fun encounters with friends from the past that will uplift your spirits.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.