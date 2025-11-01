Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From November 3 - 9 — Patience Is A Must

Each zodiac sign's weekly one-card tarot horoscope is here for the week of November 3 - 9, 2025. The Sun is in Scorpio all week. On Monday, the Moon will be in Aries, and on Sunday, the week will end with it in the astrological sign of Cancer. There will be a beautiful Full Moon in Taurus on Wednesday, which means you may need to let go of material things you don't want or need. Consider selling or decluttering, or perhaps you'd like to donate your items to a local shelter.

The weekly tarot card for everyone is the Knight of Wands, reversed. There's a warning for the week, especially during a powerful Full Moon, to avoid acting impulsively. You will want to be patient and consider the consequences of your actions before taking them. Now, let's see what's in store for each astrological sign.

The weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology from November 3 - 9, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Knight of Swords

Aries, you are such a motivated and driven zodiac sign. You are ready to grow and become the person you were meant to be. You tend to take action quickly and swiftly without hesitation.

You will be chasing your goals without hesitation this week. The Knight of Swords weekly tarot card tells you to be clear and concise when asking for what you want. Try to avoid arguing with others. Instead, act diplomatically and respectfully.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Nine of Wands, reversed

Taurus, you're a strong and resilient zodiac sign who thinks practically about most everything you do. This week, the Full Moon will be in your sign, and it's a time for recharging after releasing something that has been emotionally and mentally holding you back from a sense of inner calm.

Your weekly tarot card, the Nine of Wands, reversed, asks you if you have felt tired or worn down. If so, it's time for you to reevaluate what you're doing. Has the approach you have taken worked? Ask for advice this week. Don't isolate yourself, especially when someone in your life may have the tools to help you sort out your concerns.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Six of Cups, reversed

Gemini, you are a curious zodiac sign with an insatiable thirst for learning and asking great questions. You enjoy conversing with people and gathering information from various sources. When it comes to keeping a conversation flowing, you're top-notch.

Your weekly tarot card, the Six of Cups, reversed, warns you against living too much in the past in these conversations. It's great to reflect on and enjoy moments of pure nostalgia, but when you do, it's also important not to wish that things could return to the way they were.

This week, during the Full Moon in Taurus, release regret and focus on what you can become in the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Strength

Cancer, your zodiac sign is a mix of gentle strength and soft fortitude. You have so much going for you, and yet there's always a part of you that wonders if you could do even more.

This week, beneath the Full Moon in Taurus, you'll release expectations placed upon you by others and learn to focus on the ones you desire for yourself.

Your weekly tarot card, Strength, is a beautiful omen for good things to come. You have within yourself all that you need to reach new heights. With quiet courage, don't self-protect; instead, lead yourself with the confidence you possess and go forward with purpose.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: The Chariot, reversed

Leo, you're the type of zodiac sign who makes a decision, and it takes you a very long time to get to that point, so when you do, you stick with it. In part, that's why it's so hard for you to give up or quit.

That's also why it's tough for you to commit. Once you're in, you're locked in, and it takes the universe to usher you out.

Your weekly tarot card, the Chariot, reversed, is a reminder that it's OK to release the reins when they seem to hold you back.

It's tough to accept that something you once thought was meant for you is no longer so. You may not like it, but letting go will help you to feel like a weight is lifting off your shoulders.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Page of Cups, reversed

Virgo, are a hyper-diligent zodiac sign, so when it comes to getting things done, you've got it. You are always seeking new ways to achieve your goals and do so in the most efficient manner possible.

During the Full Moon in Taurus this week, you'll shed an old thinking habit. It will feel like a total release of stress and worry.

Your weekly tarot card, the Page of Cups, reminds you not to worry too much about what you're about to change. You may be prone to ignoring your intuitive nudges. Instead, believe in yourself. You will know what you need to do and when.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Knight of Wands, reversed

Libra, you're a caring zodiac sign, and you want to give the people you love the world. Yet there are times when you question if your generosity is helping or hurting others. You wonder if you should let them figure things out on their own, so that everyone wins.

Your weekly tarot card, the Knight of Wands, reversed, invites you to slow down a little bit. Are you spreading yourself too thin in the name of love and support? Would it be better and wiser for you to let a situation rest until more information comes in?

The Full Moon in Taurus invites you to let go of the need to be a primary resource for others. You have given a lot, and you may even want to do more, but there are times when it's best not to.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Seven of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, you can be a powerful force when you apply yourself to a project or relationship. No one needs to tell you that you're being too much. You are driven. Your energy can make it hard not to express yourself, especially in matters of love.

Your weekly tarot card, the Seven of Swords, reversed, reminds you how much you dislike secrets. And now, it's time for you to share your truth. Make your intentions known, and don't be shy about sharing your intentions to ensure everyone is on the same page.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Justice

Sagittarius, you are a wonderfully adaptable zodiac sign. When it comes to change, you're a winner. You like being flexible when it comes to how you live your life. You enjoy embracing diversity.

The Full Moon in Taurus brings attention to your habits and routines, making it necessary to reflect on them. Your weekly tarot card, Justice, invites you to see how certain things you do work for you, but maybe not for the people in your life that you impact daily. Ask yourself what can be changed to make improvements.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: The Fool, reversed

Capricorn, you're all business, and you prefer to work deliberately, free of distractions or interruptions. You feel like the best way to live life is intentionally, and that's why you take productivity so seriously. It's part of the path to success you travel.

During the Full Moon in Taurus, you'll be letting go of a hobby or passion project that's been more of a time and financial drain than it has been a pleasure.

Your weekly tarot card, The Fool, reversed, invites you to avoid perfectionism during this time. You may feel some regret, wondering if you should have been more patient. This will be a great relief for you, and you'll feel glad that you set it down. You want to focus on other things.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: The Tower

Aquarius, you're a thinker, and you like to ponder about why things have happened and what might be done to prevent problems in the future. Your incredible mind is why people often come to you to help resolve issues, and you like it that way.

Your weekly tarot card, the Tower, along with the Full Moon in Taurus, may bring out a problem related to family and home and a false sense of stability.

Your advice for the week is to avoid clinging to what you do just because that's how it's always been done. Rebuild with a focus on your future and creating the security that makes the most sense for you and everyone you impact.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: The Lovers

Pisces, your zodiac sign has an incredible knack for picking up energy that's around you. You can tell when something is working or when it's not, and you sense if a person is hurting or feeling happy.

So when you have the Lovers tarot card in reverse during a Full Moon in Taurus, don't ignore red flags when you see them. Things can be slightly off balance in a relationship, but rather than staying silent, talk it over and bring things up. You may not want to communicate if you sense that things are already strained, but doing so can help restore harmony to your relationship.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.