Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, November 2 — Venus Squares Jupiter

Today's daily horoscope for November 2, 2025, is here for each zodiac sign in astrology. What's in store for you on Sunday?

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, spends the day in Libra. She will square Jupiter, the planet of growth, which is in Cancer. Sunday is a day designed to support your emotional growth, allowing you to live with a heart full of love and a dash of extravagance. Imagine savoring fancy drinks before indulging in a decadent breakfast or hearing sweet, heartfelt confessions early in the morning, before you're fully awake. It's hard not to when Venus in Libra wants elegance, and Jupiter in Cancer wants the comfort of being needed. Under this cosmic influence, beauty expands and emotions bloom without boundaries. Let's see what this means for your astrological sign on Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, November 2, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, tenderness can feel a little dangerous when you’ve built a life on momentum. But on Sunday, you may find yourself craving closeness while simultaneously guarding your edges.

The day asks you to reimagine intimacy not as dependency, but as the meeting of two sovereign souls. You don’t lose yourself by loving deeply. You expand into new territory.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the world may feel louder than usual on Sunday. There’s beauty in this heightened awareness, but also fatigue.

You’re being asked to tend to your emotional hygiene. Know when to speak, when to listen, and when silence is the most loving choice.

Give it where it’s reciprocated. The universe teaches you the difference between performing care and embodying it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, desire flirts with discipline today and neither seems to win. You may be tempted to overspend, but it's better to rediscover pleasure that feels earned through presence.

Whether it’s art, love, or laughter, the joy you seek isn’t hiding. It’s just waiting for your full attention. The challenge is to stay with it long enough for it to bloom.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, emotion floods every corner of your being on Sunday There’s some nostalgia here, a pull toward the past and the safety of what you once knew. But comfort can’t be your only compass.

You’re being asked to let love mature beyond sentimentality. The sweetness you crave must coexist with truth, and truth is rarely polite. Your capacity to nurture is sacred. Just remember, it’s not infinite.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the world seems brighter and more alive under your gaze. You’re overflowing with generosity, and yet, there’s a whisper of discontent beneath the glow. That’s your cue to turn inward and tend to your own radiance.

The beauty you share must come from a well that’s replenished. On November 2, you’re being reminded that leadership in love means showing others what self-respect looks like in motion. The applause you seek might already live inside you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, harmony has always been your quiet obsession. And on Sunday, you’re learning the balance between chaos and clarity.

But today, that balance feels precarious. You might see the cracks in your own perfectionism or notice how often you tidy your emotions before anyone sees them.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting grace, but don’t confuse grace with invisibility. The day asks you to let someone witness you in the middle of your transformation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the world turns its gaze toward you on Sunday, and you feel it. Yet beneath that serenity, your heart wants to overflow.

You’re learning that love cannot always stay balanced. Sometimes it tilts wildly toward risk, devotion, or desire.

The mirror you hold up to others today will reflect more than charm. It will reveal your courage to love without performance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you’ve built a world on mystery, but lately, your softness has started to show through the cracks. Can you let yourself be seen without controlling the story?

Emotion runs deep, and the instinct to protect yourself may flare up. The true power lies in choosing openness over secrecy. There’s healing available through honesty. Let someone meet you there.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you’re being pulled between expansion and restraint. Instead of silencing your fire on Sunday, try directing it with precision.

Too much enthusiasm can scatter your magic, yet too much caution can dull it. The key is to move from conviction, instead of a quick impulse. You’re learning that hope is not naïveté, it’s radical faith in motion.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, there’s a soft ache to the day, a recognition that even ambition needs tenderness. You may feel the weight of responsibility in your relationships, or the desire to be held without having to earn it.

This is not a failure of strength. It's just the truth of being human. Let your guard down just enough for care to reach you. What feels like tension now is an invitation to integrate both devotion and duty.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your mind and heart are rarely on the same timeline, but on Sunday, they’re having a rare conversation. Connection feels both electrifying and unnerving, like touching something too alive.

You may find yourself confronting how you define closeness: is it shared ideals, or shared emotion? The truth is, love needs both structure and surrender. The tension between them is where your freedom hides.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, everything seems to shimmer with meaning on Sunday, and yet the edges blur. The temptation to drift into fantasy is strong, but reality is asking for your artistry. Take the emotional overflow and sculpt it into something tangible.

You don’t need to contain your sensitivity. Instead, translate it. The beauty you make now could be medicine, not just for others, but for yourself. What would happen if you stopped editing your emotions and started expressing them?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.